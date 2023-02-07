Motors and drives services market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global motors and drives services market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,500.27 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.42%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more on the market, request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Motors and Drives Services Market 2023-2027

Motors and drives services market - Five forces

The global motors and drives services market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Motors and drives services market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Motors and drives services market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (motors and drives) and end-user (process industry and discrete industry).

The motors segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. The use of motors in industries such as automotive, construction, agriculture, and pulp and paper has increased. Vendors offer a wide range of services. For instance, ABB Ltd offers a wide range of services to maximize performance, uptime, and efficiency. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the motors segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global motors and drives services market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global motors and drives services market.

APAC is estimated to account for 45% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as a large number of Greenfield projects and a shift from legacy systems and machinery to modern technology. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are the largest markets for drives in the region owing to their high industrial growth, rising demand for medium-voltage and low-voltage motors, and increasing investments in the power, water and wastewater treatment, and food and beverages industries

Motors and drives services market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing demand for servo motors and brushless motors is driving the market growth.

The use of precision motors in harsh environmental conditions has increased the demand for servo motors and brushless motors across industries such as oil and gas, power, chemical and petrochemical, and pharmaceutical.

Servo motors and brushless motors are compact with rugged stainless-steel bodies, which enables safe operation and provides a better motor size-to-speed ratio.

Applications such as robotic arms, conveyor belts, metal-cutting machines, textiles, steel processing, and packing require high precision in rotor movement with high speed, hollow shaft, and low vibration.

Thus, the growing use of brushless and servo motors will increase the demand for various services such as retrofit, maintenance, and installation services during the forecast period, which will fuel the market growth

Leading trends influencing the market

The adoption of an inside sales strategy in developing countries is a key trend in the market.

In developing countries such as India, Indonesia, Taiwan, and China, established local vendors provide components such as motors and drives at low costs.

The high demand for motors and drives has increased the scope for large independent service providers or third-party vendors.

Service providers and third-party vendors create innovative strategies, such as using e-commerce platforms, to attract end-users.

Improved marketing strategies promote their services and increase their visibility.

Such strategies are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period

Major challenges hindering the market growth

High maintenance cost is challenging the market growth.

The maintenance service cost of motors and drives is high. They require frequent lubrication, cleaning, and monitoring due to the presence of mechanical parts such as bearings, rotors or stators, belts, brushes, and motor mounts.

Bearing failure is a major cause of motor failure and can be caused by improper lubrication, misalignment, replacement with the wrong type of bearing, high loading, and a hostile environment.

Motors are often used in industries such as oil and gas, chemical, marine, metals and mining, and wind power generation, which are prone to hostile environments.

However, many SMEs cannot afford the higher maintenance service costs.

Such factors will impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this motors and drives services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the motors and drives services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the motors and drives services market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the motors and drives services market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of motors and drives services market vendors

Motors and Drives Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 172 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,500.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.14 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Danfoss AS, Delta Electronics Inc., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Integrated Power Services LLC, Lenze SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., OMRON Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH and Co KG, Siemens AG, TECO Electric and Machinery Co. Ltd., TOSHIBA CORP, Wolong ELectric Group, Yaskawa Electric Corp., WEG SA, and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global motors and drives services market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Motors - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Drives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Process industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Discrete industry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ABB Ltd.

12.4 Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

12.5 Danfoss AS

12.6 Delta Electronics Inc.

12.7 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

12.8 Integrated Power Services LLC

12.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

12.10 Nidec Corp.

12.11 OMRON Corp.

12.12 Regal Rexnord Corp.

12.13 Rockwell Automation Inc.

12.14 Siemens AG

12.15 TECO Electric and Machinery Co. Ltd.

12.16 TOSHIBA CORP

12.17 Yaskawa Electric Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

