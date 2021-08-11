U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

Motorsport Market from Auto Parts & Equipment Industry to have Negative Growth post-COVID-19 Pandemic|Discover Company Insights in Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the motorsport market size is expected to reach a value of $ 0.99 bn during 2020-2024? The "motorsport market by Type (F1, NASCAR, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" has been added to Technavio's offering. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABT Sportsline GmbH (Germany), Daimler AG (Germany), Ferrari NV (Italy), Groupe PSA (France), Hendrick Motorsports LLC (US) are some of the major market participants

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Motorsport Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Impact of COVID-19
The motorsport market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the short term, the market demand will show Inferior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, the market is likely to grow in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?
    The motorsport market share growth by the F1 segment is leading the market

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The motorsport market growth will increase by $0.99 billion in the forecast period.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    ABT Sportsline GmbH, Daimler AG, Ferrari NV, Groupe PSA, Hendrick Motorsports LLC, McLaren Group Ltd., Red Bull GmbH, Speedway Motorsports LLC, SUBARU Corp., Toyota Motor Corp. are a few of the key vendors in the motorsport market.

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    The key factor driving the motorsport market growth is the significant investments by sponsors, However, one of the foremost factors that can hamper the market growth is the increase in the cost of insurance with the inclusion of advanced electronics.

  • How big is the European market?
    57% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Motorsport Transmission Market Report -The motorsport transmission market size has the potential to grow by USD 12.87 million during the forecast period, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Get a free sample report now!

Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market -The electric vehicle transmission system market has the potential to grow by USD 10.40 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 27.69%. Get a free sample report now!

Although the market will have immense growth opportunities, the declining viewership and intense competition from other forms of sports are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this motorsport market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Motorsport Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The motorsport Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Geography

Motorsport Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The motorsport market report covers the following areas:

  • Motorsport Market Size

  • Motorsport Market Trends

  • Motorsport Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies social media driving enthusiasm as one of the prime reasons driving the Motorsport Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Motorsport Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist motorsport market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the motorsport market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the motorsport market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of motorsport market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • F1 - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • NASCAR - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • ABT Sportsline GmbH

  • Daimler AG

  • Ferrari NV

  • Groupe PSA

  • Hendrick Motorsports LLC

  • McLaren Group Ltd.

  • Red Bull GmbH

  • Speedway Motorsports LLC

  • SUBARU Corp.

  • Toyota Motor Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations


About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motorsport-market-from-auto-parts--equipment-industry-to-have-negative-growth-post-covid-19-pandemicdiscover-company-insights-in-technavio-301352317.html

SOURCE Technavio

