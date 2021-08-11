Motorsport Market from Auto Parts & Equipment Industry to have Negative Growth post-COVID-19 Pandemic|Discover Company Insights in Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know the motorsport market size is expected to reach a value of $ 0.99 bn during 2020-2024? The "motorsport market by Type (F1, NASCAR, and Others) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" has been added to Technavio's offering. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABT Sportsline GmbH (Germany), Daimler AG (Germany), Ferrari NV (Italy), Groupe PSA (France), Hendrick Motorsports LLC (US) are some of the major market participants

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Motorsport Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Impact of COVID-19

The motorsport market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the short term, the market demand will show Inferior growth due to the increase in infections and reduced economic activity. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, the market is likely to grow in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The motorsport market share growth by the F1 segment is leading the market

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The motorsport market growth will increase by $0.99 billion in the forecast period.

Who are the top players in the market?

ABT Sportsline GmbH, Daimler AG, Ferrari NV, Groupe PSA, Hendrick Motorsports LLC, McLaren Group Ltd., Red Bull GmbH, Speedway Motorsports LLC, SUBARU Corp., Toyota Motor Corp. are a few of the key vendors in the motorsport market.

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The key factor driving the motorsport market growth is the significant investments by sponsors, However, one of the foremost factors that can hamper the market growth is the increase in the cost of insurance with the inclusion of advanced electronics.

How big is the European market?

57% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.

Although the market will have immense growth opportunities, the declining viewership and intense competition from other forms of sports are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this motorsport market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Motorsport Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The motorsport Market is segmented as below:

Type

Geography

Motorsport Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The motorsport market report covers the following areas:

Motorsport Market Size

Motorsport Market Trends

Motorsport Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies social media driving enthusiasm as one of the prime reasons driving the Motorsport Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Motorsport Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist motorsport market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the motorsport market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the motorsport market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of motorsport market vendors

