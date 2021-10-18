U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,485.17
    +13.80 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,247.81
    -46.95 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,014.84
    +117.50 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.89
    +1.24 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.49
    +0.21 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.10
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    -0.08 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1617
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    +0.0650 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3727
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2870
    +0.6100 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,311.11
    +577.79 (+0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,430.26
    -21.38 (-1.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.83
    -30.20 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,025.46
    +474.56 (+1.66%)
     

MotorTrend Names Genesis GV70 2022 SUV Of The Year

·4 min read

Best ever Genesis puts an entire luxury SUV segment on notice

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MotorTrend announced today the Genesis GV70 as the winner of its "Golden Calipers" for SUV of the Year. Besting nearly three dozen candidates, this year's SUV of the Year stood out from the formidable competition thanks to its strong value proposition, stellar driving experience, engaging design, and an expansive package of standard features.

Genesis GV70
Genesis GV70

"We're thrilled to honor the Genesis GV70 with our SUV of the Year award," said MotorTrend Group Head of Editorial, Ed Loh. "The GV70 astounds in the way it achieves all-around excellence thanks to its fresh design, ample power, comfortable ride quality, and impressive feature set; MotorTrend's 2022 SUV of the Year hits all the right notes, and does it all at an unbelievable price."

The Genesis GV70 was judged the winner from a field of 35 total all-new or significantly redesigned SUVs by excelling against the MotorTrend of the Year award's six key criteria: safety, efficiency, value, advancement in design, engineering excellence, and performance of intended function.

"We are humbled that customers and industry experts have recognized GV70's distinct character and our commitment to excellence," said Claudia Marquez, Chief Operating Officer of Genesis Motor America. "With its bold design and suite of technology and safety features, GV70 delivers unrivaled comfort without sacrificing a dynamic driving experience."

The GV70 nails it in terms of design with a look that is unconventional and fresh, and an exterior style that manages to deliver a distinctive and rich impression. "The design brings its own kind of luxury to the equation," MotorTrend Mexico editor Miguel Cortina said. "Genesis isn't trying to copy Europe or America or Japan—the GV70 does its own thing."

The story is the same in the cabin, which could only have been crafted by a luxury brand thinking beyond the norm. Its enormous 14.5-inch touchscreen is standard on every GV70, and it has more rear-seat space than a number of competitors thanks to front seat backs that have been carved out to accommodate more knee room. In the cargo area you find 28.9 cubic feet of usable space behind the rear seats, more than almost every vehicle in the segment.

Genesis has also been making a name for itself by offering an extensive amount of standard features for its vehicles at a competitive price point, and the GV70 is no different. It comes impressively well equipped with AWD, adaptive cruise control, lane centering, blind-spot monitoring, and that 14.5-inch screen. But beyond all of its copious equipment, what really drives the GV70's value proposition home is how considered and compelling the package feels as a whole.

In a segment stuffed with intriguing options, the Genesis GV70, which melds scintillating dynamics with huge value and a level of practicality that's rare among luxury vehicles, is nothing short of a revelation—and as a result it is the only choice for the 2022 MotorTrend SUV of the Year honor.

MOTORTREND
MOTORTREND®, a media brand of MotorTrend Group, was founded in 1949 and is internationally recognized as one of the leading brands in the automotive category. The MOTORTREND brand is composed of Discovery's MotorTrend TV, formerly Velocity; MotorTrend magazine; the award-winning website MotorTrend.com; MotorTrend App subscription video on-demand service; MotorTrend Auto Shows; MotorTrend Audio; MotorTrend en Español; MotorTrend India; and the renowned MotorTrend Car of the Year, SUV of the Year, Truck of the Year, Person of the Year, and Best Driver's Car awards programs.

MotorTrend Group
MotorTrend Group is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery's MotorTrend TV and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, AUTOMOBILE, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a monthly audience of 26 million across web, TV, and print, and 110 million social followers, culminating in 1.3 billion monthly impressions across all platforms, the company encompasses television's #1 network for automotive superfans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel, and the MotorTrend App, the only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service. MotorTrend serves to embrace, entertain, and empower the motoring world.

Genesis Motor North America
At Genesis, we put the customer at the core of everything we do. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, and innovation. Genesis offers a range of models including the dynamic GV70 sport utility vehicle, GV80 sport utility vehicle, G70 sport sedan, G80 executive sedan, and the flagship G90 sedan. Genesis Motor North America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and serves as the regional headquarters of Genesis in the United States and Canada.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

(PRNewsfoto/Genesis Motor America)
(PRNewsfoto/Genesis Motor America)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motortrend-names-genesis-gv70-2022-suv-of-the-year-301402548.html

SOURCE Genesis Motor America

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Steel Stock Is Dropping Because an Analyst Just Said the Good Times Are Ending

    Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba downgraded the steelmaker to the equivalent of Sell from Hold, cutting his target for the stock price by more than half.

  • Smartphone producer Foxconn announces electric car venture

    The Taiwanese company that manufactures smartphones for Apple Inc. and other global brands announced plans Monday to produce electric cars for auto brands under a similar contract model.

  • Selling Cars in the Era of the Chip Shortage: Online Chats and No More Haggling

    Salespeople who once spent days walking dealership lots offering test drives now scout for online leads and explain the chip shortage to frustrated customers.

  • Foxconn, Lordstown Motors' potential partner, launches its own electric vehicles

    Hon Hai Technology Group, the Taiwanese company that has agreed to buy Lordstown Motors' plant near Youngstown, Ohio, introduced its own first electric vehicle models on Monday.

  • Demers Ambulances and Lion Electric Launch All-electric, Purpose-Built Ambulance

    Demers Ambulances, a leading North American manufacturer of ambulance vehicles and The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, unveiled today the Demers eFX Ambulance, the first all-electric and purpose-built ambulance.

  • Rivian Steps On the Pedal

    Rivian Automotive Inc. has not only launched the world's first electric pickup in an attempt to conquer the great outdoors but it is also set to become a public company. Additionally, the EV automaker is also about to open the first of its experiential brand spaces in Venice on Sunday. First Hub in Venice Rivian's Hub on Venice Boulevard is designed to be much more than the typical dealer retail shop. Although there will be vehicles, Venice will also be a workshop venue for events with speakers

  • Apple’s iPhone Partner Foxconn Unveils First Electric Vehicles

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group unveiled its first electric vehicles, a milestone that could boost the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer’s credentials as a serious bidder for Apple Inc.’s secretive automotive project.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than Ever

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Made a Surprise Appearance at a Volkswagen Event. What to Know.

    Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess asked Musk to talk to 200 of the German auto maker's top executives.

  • Volvo $2.9 Billion IPO Marks Key Test in Electric Car Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismVolvo Car AB is looking to raise 25 billion kronor ($2.9 billion) in a Stockholm initial public offering in a test for automakers amid the sector’s trans

  • Ford to invest £230m in electric car parts plant at UK factory

    Power unit production in Halewood, Merseyside, is expected to begin in mid-2024.

  • Carmakers shift up a gear in race to go electric

    With electric car sales soaring and regulations increasingly favouring zero-emission vehicles, a flurry of announcements on Monday showed how the global auto industry has kicked into a higher gear as it races to speed past the fossil-fuel car era. As part of its own 30 billion euro ($34.7 billion) electrification plan Stellantis - born out of a merger of PSA and Fiat Chrysler earlier this year - said it had entered a preliminary agreement with battery maker LG Energy Solution to produce battery cells and modules for North America, where the world's No. 4 automaker expects more than 40% of its U.S. sales will be electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. That follows a recent announcement that Daimler AG will take a 33% stake in battery cell manufacturer Automotive Cells Company (ACC), founded in 2020 by Stellantis and TotalEnergies in 2020.

  • Toyota earmarks $3.4 billion to boost EV battery production in the US through 2030

    Toyota Motor is joining other major automakers in putting its money behind electrification, saying Monday it would invest $3.4 billion in battery development and production in the United States through the end of the decade. The investment, which comes through the Japanese automaker’s North American arm, includes plans for a new $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant under a new company and with its metals unit Toyota Tsusho. The new plans are part of Toyota’s larger aim to invest $13.5 billion globally to keep up with other automakers who have already pledged to earmark massive sums to boost battery development and electrify their respective portfolios.

  • Tesla and 15 Other EV Stocks Are Worth Almost as Much as 50 Traditional Car Makers. How That Makes Sense.

    Electric-vehicle makers such as Tesla and Nio account for almost half of the value wrapped up in auto makers. Bullish EV investors must believe three things.

  • Is Li Auto Stock A Buy Or Sell After Reclaiming Key Levels?

    China EV stock Li Auto is on the move again, back above moving averages after a big decline. Is Li Auto stock a buy or sell now?

  • Stellantis, LGES strike battery production deal for North America

    Global automakers are investing billions of euros to accelerate a transition to low-emission mobility and prepare for a progressive phase-out of internal combustion engines. Stellantis and LGES's joint venture will produce battery cells and modules at a new facility with an annual capacity of 40 gigawatt hours (GWh), the two firms said on Monday. Stellantis, formed in January from the merger of Italian-American automaker Fiat Chrysler and France's PSA, has said it wants to secure more than 130 GWh of global battery capacity by 2025 and more than 260 GWh by 2030.

  • Ex-Boeing pilot pleads not guilty in 737 MAX probe

    A former test pilot for the Boeing Co. has pleaded not guilty to allegations of withholding information related to a flight control system implicated in two deadly crashes of the 737 MAX. Mark Forkner entered the plea in federal court in Fort Worth on Friday, one day after he was indicted by a grand jury. According to a report from WFAA News in Fort Worth, which covered Forkner’s appearance, the defense attorney for the former Boeing (NYSE: BA) pilot said his client is being made a scapegoat for the crashes and that “the truth will show that Mark did not cause these tragedies.”

  • How bad can it get? 4 reasons car prices, availability show no signs of improving

    The chip shortage during the pandemic has constricted auto production, sending shoppers scrambling to find the new cars, SUVs and pickups they want.

  • Toyota to invest $3.4 billion on U.S. automotive batteries through 2030

    Toyota Motor Corp's North American unit said Monday it will invest about $3.4 billion (380 billion yen) on U.S. automotive battery development and production in the United States through 2030. The world's largest automaker by volume also said it plans to establish a new company and build a new U.S. automotive battery plant together with Toyota Tsusho, the automaker's metals trading arm and a unit of the Toyota Group. The new plant, which includes a planned $1.29 billion Toyota investment through 2031, aims to start production in 2025 and is expected to create 1,750 new U.S. jobs.

  • Electric car charging company to raise £120m in London listing

    An electric car charging company plans to raise £120m on the London Stock Exchange in a test of investor appetite for cashing in on the switch away from petrol vehicles.

  • Geely's Volvo Cars sets IPO price range, seeking up to $23 billion valuation

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Geely-owned Volvo Cars said on Monday its initial public offering would be priced within a range of 53 to 68 Swedish crowns per share, valuing the automaker at up to $23 billion in what is likely to be one Europe's biggest listings this year. Volvo Cars, which has spent years under the Geely Holding umbrella strengthening its foothold in the premium market, said this month it planned to raise $2.9 billion through an IPO and list its shares on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange. Sources told Reuters last month that Geely was in advanced discussions with banks to list the Swedish company in the coming weeks, aiming for a valuation of about $20 billion.