Motto Mortgage Franchisees Honored at Annual National Awards Ceremony

·4 min read

Motto Franchising, LLC celebrates the network's top business performers and leaders at the annual Motto MILE Summit in Las Vegas

DENVER, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto® Mortgage held its sixth annual awards ceremony during its 2023 Motto Mortgage Innovation and Loan Excellence Summit (MILE) at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 25. The Motto Mortgage Awards & Recognition Program recognizes outstanding achievements, exceptional service, leadership and collaboration, high productivity and community service.

Motto Mortgage is a different kind of mortgage network. Each office is independently owned, operated and licensed. (PRNewsfoto/Motto Mortgage)
"2022 was a tough year for mortgage professionals, but the Motto Mortgage franchise network is resilient. I am so proud of everyone's hard work and dedication to providing top tier service for their customers," said Ward Morrison, president and CEO of Motto Franchising, LLC. "From reaching nearly $2.8 billion in closed loan volume to helping over 9,700 individuals and families achieve homeownership last year, the Motto network made a huge impact. Congratulations to all the 2022 award winners!"

"Winning the Broker Owner of the Year award was a really big honor for our team," said Robert Rollings, broker owner of Motto Mortgage Simplified. "We love being a part of the Motto Mortgage franchise network. We couldn't have accomplished all we have today without our rock star team, the tools and resources Motto provides us, the support we receive from Motto HQ and ongoing collaboration with other Motto offices across the country."

A total of 304 awards were presented to the Motto network, including:

"I am extremely honored to win the inaugural Community Champion Award, which recognizes my efforts to give back to the community. Florida was greatly impacted by the hurricanes last year and we were in a position to help," said Marcy Downey, loan originator for Motto Mortgage Signature Plus. "From supporting Mission Against Hunger efforts, to sponsoring local sports leagues and helping our local schools, Motto provides us with all the tools and resources we need to give back to those in need while also building our brand recognition in our market. I am very grateful to work for a brand that supports my growth professionally and personally and feels as passionately about giving back as I do."

The 2023 MILE awards ceremony was made possible thanks to the evening's sponsor, Total Expert, a leading fintech software company that delivers purpose-built CRM and customer engagement for modern financial institutions. Throughout the three-day event, attendees heard keynotes from industry leaders including former Navy SEAL and Echelon Front Leadership Instructor, Andrew Paul; President and Founder of The Knowledge Coop, Ken Perry; SmallBizLady and America's #1 Small Business Expert, Melinda Emerson; and The Knowledge Coop's trainer and speaker, Scott Genzer.

Motto® Mortgage, a "mortgage brokerage in a box," continues to disrupt the mortgage industry by providing exceptional service, more options, transparency and convenience for consumers. This model not only creates an additional business for current real estate brokerage firms, but also offers opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses and independent investors interested in financial services.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage
The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With more than 225 offices open in over 40 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shop for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email newsroom@mottomortgage.com, or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motto-mortgage-franchisees-honored-at-annual-national-awards-ceremony-301763761.html

SOURCE Motto Mortgage

