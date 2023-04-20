Motto Mortgage Golden Standard to Host Grand Opening Celebration on May 1

New mortgage brokerage franchise in Hayward, California provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the market

HAYWARD, Calif., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Hayward, California. Motto Mortgage Golden Standard is now open and serving all markets throughout the Golden State and Texas.

Motto Mortgage Golden Standard will hold a grand opening celebration on Monday, May 1 from 6 – 8 p.m. at its office located at 781 W. Tennyson Rd in Hayward. All in the community are invited to attend and join in on the celebrations, hosted in partnership with RE/MAX Synergy Group. Guests will enjoy music and refreshments, tour the new office space, and meet and mingle with the team.

Motto Mortgage Golden Standard is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Shadi Alkhudari. Shadi has 16 years of experience in the real estate and finance industry. He's committed to providing exceptional service and expertise to his clients, whether they are a first-time homebuyer or a seasoned investor.

"We are thrilled to be open for business in Hayward and we are looking forward to personally introducing ourselves to the community at our grand opening event. Motto Mortgage Golden Standard offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Hayward," said Shadi Alkhudari. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market."

Shadi will also serve as the mortgage loan originator for the office. He and his team of experienced mortgage professionals are dedicated to helping customers navigate the complexities of the mortgage process and find the best solution for each customer's needs. "We believe that owning a home is not just a financial investment, but also a personal and emotional one. It is a place where memories are made, families are raised, and dreams are realized. We are honored to be a part of your home buying journey and look forward to helping you achieve your homeownership goals," said Alkhudari.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed. For more information about the grand opening celebration or to speak with a loan originator, please contact Motto Mortgage Golden Standard at 510-868-0000.

About Motto Mortgage Golden Standard:

Motto Mortgage Golden Standard (NMLS #2394985) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of California and Texas, located at 781 W. Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA 94544. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageGoldenStandard.com or call 510-868-0000.

Shadi Alkhudari: NMLS #2394985

