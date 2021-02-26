Motto Mortgage Network Closes Nearly $2.5 Billion in Loan Volume in 2020

Monumental achievement for 4-year-old mortgage brokerage franchise

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Franchising, LLC today announced that the Motto Mortgage network of offices closed almost $2.5 billion in loan volume and helped 10,000 families realize their dreams of homeownership in 2020. Year-over-year, the Motto Mortgage network more than doubled its closed loan volume and saw a 99% increase in families served compared to 2019. This significant achievement is even more noteworthy considering 43% of the network's 2020 loan volume was closed by Motto Mortgage franchise offices that have been operating for two years or less.

Some 383 loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network contributed to closing the $2.47 billion in loan volume in 2020. Currently, over 140 Motto Mortgage offices in nearly 40 states are open and serving consumers. The brand is the first national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States.

The complexity of 2020 only adds to the accomplishment, said Ward Morrison, president, Motto Franchising, LLC.

"Closing nearly $2.5 billion in loan volume as a network is a remarkable feat in any year, but especially in a challenging one like 2020 – only our fourth full year of operations," Morrison said. "That was only one of many achievements for our brand last year. 2020 was a record-breaking year for Motto franchise sales, and the fourth quarter was our best quarter yet in company history. Our momentum is real."

Earlier this year, the Motto Mortgage brand was named to Entrepreneur magazine's 41st annual Franchise 500® list, ranking first in the Miscellaneous Financial Services category and #147 overall¹. In 2020, the franchise brand received 15 franchise and industry awards from Entrepreneur, Franchise Business Review, The Denver Business Journal and more.

In addition to facilitating home purchases and refinances for 10,000 families in 2020, Motto Mortgage offices gave back to their communities throughout the year via the Motto Mortgage Mission Against Hunger program, which was established in 2017. As food insecurity drastically increased due to the pandemic, Motto Mortgage offices hosted frequent food drives and raised thousands of dollars to support local food banks. "Our people stepped up when their communities needed them most," Morrison said.

Motto Mortgage, a "mortgage brokerage in a box," continues to create waves within the mortgage industry by providing exceptional service, more options, greater transparency and added convenience for consumers. This model creates an ancillary business for current real estate brokerage firms, and also offers opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses and/or independent investors interested in financial services.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage

The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With over 125 offices open in more than 30 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network is designed to connect loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shop for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email newsroom@mottomortgage.com, or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.

¹Motto Mortgage was ranked 147 in the 2021 Entrepreneur Magazine Franchise 500® and was named first in Entrepreneur's category for Miscellaneous Financial Services. Both the overall and category ranking are based on an analysis of data, including costs and fees, support, size and growth, brand strength, and financial strength and stability, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 2019 to July 2020 of 1,116 participating franchise systems which included 3 systems in the Miscellaneous Financial Services category.

This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a Motto Mortgage franchise. It is for informational purposes only. We will not offer you a franchise in states or other jurisdictions where registration is required unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration requirements in your state (or have been exempted therefrom) and a Franchise Disclosure Document has been delivered to you before the sale in compliance with applicable law. New York residents: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can be made by prospectus only. Minnesota Reg. No. F-8089; Motto Franchising, LLC, 5075 South Syracuse St #1200, Denver, CO 80237, 1.866.668.8649.

