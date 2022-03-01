U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,306.27
    -67.67 (-1.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,221.49
    -671.11 (-1.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,564.12
    -187.28 (-1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,014.22
    -33.86 (-1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.64
    +9.92 (+10.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.10
    +33.40 (+1.76%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    +0.87 (+3.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1109
    -0.0113 (-1.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    -0.1280 (-6.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3320
    -0.0102 (-0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9030
    -0.0870 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,367.39
    +2,448.48 (+5.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.62
    +0.63 (+0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

Motus Insurance Services Partners With Beazley via BHI Digital, Launching Its Earthquake Product in All 50 States

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motus Insurance Services, LLC has added Beazley PLC via BHI Digital to provide an elective earthquake program for residential and commercial associations. Beazley is a publicly traded company (LSE:BEZ) with over $3 billion in premium and maintains an A rating by AM Best with a stable outlook. Beazley will give residential associations and their individual unit owners access to the leader in catastrophic deductible buydown insurance in the market, adding more flexibility to the Motus product set with a carrier that can properly underwrite this targeted risk.

"This is an important step for Motus and for our clients," says CEO Dan Wallis. "We can officially write our earthquake program in all 50 states, and adding Beazley as our 4th insurance carrier further validates our unique earthquake insurance program for associations. Each of our carriers takes a different view on earthquake risk, and the addition of Beazley adds additional capabilities to our program. This means we can offer the most competitive pricing to our clients, whether they're focused on full coverage in the case of a major earthquake, or paying for minor repairs."

"Motus Insurance Services, in my opinion, is as innovative of a company in the insurance industry as there is today" says Kevin Ware, co-founder of BHI Digital. "Through our partnership with Motus Insurance Services, together we are able to provide lower Earthquake deductibles to individual residential owners in an association than are typically available in the insurance marketplace. Instead of being handcuffed with a massive deductible in the event of a loss and the prospect of potential cash flow issues, unit owners are able to purchase through Motus Insurance Services a lower deductible amount that best fits their desires and needs. The team at Motus Insurance Services is as good as there is and we are glad to be partnering with them not just in California, but now throughout the United States."

Motus was founded to provide residential association boards and membership with a third option: a custom elective earthquake insurance program that offers individual unit owners the benefits of commercial underwriting and commercial coverages without placing a burden on the association budget. The Motus Opt-in Earthquake Program offers a better option for associations struggling to manage risks within increasingly challenging financial constraints.

About The Motus Solution
The Motus Opt-In Earthquake Program is designed to bring all the benefits of a traditional master earthquake insurance policy to the more than 30,000 associations and 2.2 million condo owners who are not covered by one.

Only a master earthquake policy can allow a condo owner to fully protect the equity in their home. This is because only a master policy can fully cover damages to residential buildings, foundations, garages, underground pipes, and other common areas within the community. Traditional unit owner policies (which are unavailable to many condo owners) were designed to supplement a traditional master policy – not replace the coverage they provide. These traditional unit owner earthquake policies depend on zip code rates and cap critical coverages like loss assessment coverage or contingent liability.

Each Motus program is custom-built based on the specific exposures of the association. Once the board approves the Motus program for their association, each unit owner then has the option to purchase their pro-rated share of a master policy – covering unit interiors, residential buildings and common areas. No more mind boggling exclusions. To learn more about Motus, visit http://www.motusins.com.

The Opt-in Earthquake Insurance Program for Associations (PRNewsfoto/Motus Insurance Services)
The Opt-in Earthquake Insurance Program for Associations (PRNewsfoto/Motus Insurance Services)
Specialty insurance made simple.
Specialty insurance made simple.
Specialist insurance for an increasingly complex world.
Specialist insurance for an increasingly complex world.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/motus-insurance-services-partners-with-beazley-via-bhi-digital-launching-its-earthquake-product-in-all-50-states-301493024.html

SOURCE Motus Insurance Services

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped After Deliveries

    As of 10 a.m. ET, Nio stock is down 3.4%. Nio reported a 10% increase in the number of cars delivered in comparison to February 2021 -- which sounds like good news. Problem is, in January Nio reported a 34% increase in deliveries year over year.

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Target Hits the Mark, but This Once-Healthy Stock Is Plunging Tuesday

    Stock investors have had to wrestle with an increasingly complex combination of factors affecting markets, as the fallout from measures taken against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine continues to ripple around the world. One bright spot on a gloomy market day was Target (NYSE: TGT), which announced quarterly results that affirmed the ongoing strength of the U.S. consumer economy. Shares of Target soared almost 11% in premarket trading on Tuesday morning.

  • Why Cruise Line Stocks Dropped Today

    The travel industry had a rough start to the week, with stocks falling across the market. The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continued, and that's at least making investors think twice about owning stocks like cruise lines, which rely on customers and locations all over the world, including places people may not want to visit right now. Carnival (NYSE: CCL) was hardest hit, falling as much as 6.1% in early trading and closing the day down 3.7%.

  • Citigroup Plunged Monday on Russia Fears. Should Investors Be Worried?

    The financial sector largely lagged the market, but Citigroup (NYSE: C) was the worst performer out of the big banks. The main catalyst for the move is Citigroup's recently reported exposure to Russia. Citi is by far the most international of the big U.S. banks, with operations throughout the world.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Loads Up on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore. Given the low prices, you get more for your money. On top of this, even minor share price appreciation can translate to massive percentage gains, and thus, major returns for investors. However, ther

  • China Shunning Russian Coal With Banks Nervous Over Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese power plants and steelmakers are looking for alternatives to Russian coal after some domestic banks suggested they avoid purchases due to the mounting sanctions being imposed on Moscow. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldMicrosoft Says Son

  • Will AMC Entertainment Stock Finally Deliver Blowout Earnings This Week?

    The leading multiplex operator reports fourth-quarter results on Tuesday afternoon. Recent trends are encouraging.

  • Russia’s Sberbank plunges amid warnings over collapse

    Shares in Russia’s biggest state-controlled lender Sberbank have plunged as much as 74pc, as the European Central Bank warned it faced collapse. London-listed shares in Sberbank hit a record low on Monday, after The Sunday Telegraph revealed that City law firms were preparing for the sanctions against the bank this week. The European Central Bank warned that “owing to a deterioration of their liquidity situation”, Sberbank and its subsidiaries were “failing or likely to fail”.

  • Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Jumped 26% Today

    Shares of oil tanker owner Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) jumped by as much as 27.6% in trading on Monday after it was announced that an insider was buying shares. The big news was that on Monday, board of directors member Alexander Hansson -- son of founder and CEO Herbjorn Hansson -- bought 250,000 shares of Nordic American stock for $2.05 per share. Alexander Hansson's purchase came on the heels of the delivery of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report Friday.

  • Sea Limited Quarterly Results Miss on Earnings As Gaming Sales Slow

    SE stock fell Tuesday as the Singapore-based provider of e-commerce and gaming reported quarterly results.

  • $10 toothpaste? U.S. household goods makers face blowback on price hikes

    Colgate-Palmolive Co CEO Noel Wallace said last week at an industry conference that the household goods maker sees its new Optic White Pro Series toothpaste as the type of premium product "vital" to its ability to raise prices, which will help drive profit growth this year. His remarks come when many consumer products companies are hiking prices as much as they can to offset their own rising costs, a trend that could continue due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, whose economic risks include driving up gasoline prices. So far retailers and consumers seem largely unfazed by higher prices.

  • GoodRx Stock Is Plunging to a Record Low. Its Earnings Were That Bad.

    Prescription-drug-referral platform GoodRx is seeing shares dive after the company reported a disappointing fourth quarter and glum outlook.

  • This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction

    Americans who rely on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction at tax time may be in luck. A Democratic proposal aims to restore the SALT deduction for taxpayers who make less than $400,000 a year and increase the deduction … Continue reading → The post This Bill Could Give You a $60,000 Tax Deduction appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Money-Burning Biotech Stocks to Avoid

    Investing in biotechs is risky enough when you're holding shares of unblemished and outwardly functional companies, so why take a chance on a stock that you know has problems? While sometimes there can be compelling opportunities for contrarians in the biotech space, for many investors, minimizing risk is a bigger priority than maximizing their potential returns.

  • There's More Than Just $50 Billion Separating Lowe's and Home Depot Stocks

    Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) recently announced fourth-quarter earnings, which came one day after Home Depot (NYSE: HD) issued its quarterly update. And except for in one area, Lowe's entire report followed the trend of lagging behind the industry leader.

  • Tesla Rival Lucid Delivers More Bad News

    Lucid Group is not done with bad news. The Californian luxury electric vehicle maker, which started car production five months ago, has still not found a way to solve its production problems. In any case, this is the message sent Monday by Lucid Group during its fourth quarter earnings release.

  • Read This Before Judging Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s (NYSE:KMI) ROE

    Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is...