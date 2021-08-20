U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.25
    -1.44 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.26 (-1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3617
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7400
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,201.01
    +2,601.24 (+5.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,224.01
    +35.62 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

Mount Logan Capital Inc. Enters into Corporate Credit Facility for up to US$25,000,000

Mount Logan Capital Inc.
·3 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan,” “our,” “we,” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, MLC US Holdings LLC (“MLC US Holdings”) has entered into a credit agreement (the “Credit Agreement”), as borrower, with a large US-based asset manager, as administrative agent and collateral agent for the lenders (collectively, the “Lenders”) in respect of a term loan for an initial amount of up to US$25,000,000 (the “Credit Facility”).

Pursuant to the Credit Agreement, MLC US Holdings is entitled to borrow up to US$25,000,000, of which US$16,500,000 was drawn down as of the closing date. The undrawn portion of the Credit Facility will expire on December 31, 2021, and the outstanding principal amount and accrued but unpaid interest in respect of the Credit Facility will become payable on August 20, 2027, subject to certain adjustments pursuant to the Credit Agreement.

The intended use of the initially drawn proceeds on the Credit Facility is to refinance the existing credit facility at MLCSC Holdings Finance LLC, to repay debt drawn in connection with funding the transaction with Capitala Investment Advisors LLC, pursuant to which Mount Logan Management LLC became the investment adviser of Capitala Finance Corp. (now Logan Ridge Finance Corp.), and to pay fees and expenses related to the Credit Facility. The remaining amount of the Credit Facility is expected to partially fund the Company’s proposed US$10 million investment to support the growth of Ability Insurance Company (“Ability”) alongside the proposed acquisition of Ability in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Mount Logan, noted, “We are very pleased with the closing of this Credit Facility which represents Mount Logan’s first long-term corporate credit facility. We have a strong relationship with the Lenders who are aligned to support our future growth.”

As collateral security for its obligations under the Credit Agreement, MLC US Holdings has granted in favour of the Lenders a security interest in all of the assets of MLC US Holdings. In addition, the Company has guaranteed the obligations of MLC US Holdings under the Credit Agreement in favour of the Lenders.

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.
Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management company that is focused on investing in public and private debt securities in the North American market. The Company actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the expressions "seeks", "expects", "believes", "estimates", "will", “could”, “intends”, "target" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the current expectations of the Company regarding future results or events and are based on information currently available to them. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements discussed in this release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to MLC US Holdings’ borrowings pursuant to the Credit Agreement, MLC US Holdings’ planned use of proceeds of the Credit Facility, the refinancing of MLCSC Holdings Finance LLC’s credit facility, the proposed acquisition of Ability, and the Company’s business strategy, model, approach and future activities. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions; however, the Company can give no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized by certain specified dates or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, including the matters discussed under "Risks Factors" in the most recently filed annual information form and management discussion and analysis for the Company. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, a forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any such statement or to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances except as required by securities laws. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release.

This press release is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, a prospectus or an advertisement and the communication of this release is not, and under no circumstances is it to be construed as, an offer to sell or an offer to purchase any securities in the Company or in any fund or other investment vehicle. This press release is not intended for U.S. persons. The Company’s shares are not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Company is not and will not be registered under the 1940 Act. U.S. persons are not permitted to purchase the Company’s shares absent an applicable exemption from registration under each of these Acts. In addition, the number of investors in the United States, or which are U.S. persons or purchasing for the account or benefit of U.S. persons, will be limited to such number as is required to comply with an available exemption from the registration requirements of the 1940 Act.

For additional information, contact:

Jason Roos
Chief Financial Officer
Jason.Roos@mountlogancapital.ca

Mount Logan Capital Inc.
365 Bay Street, Suite 800
Toronto, ON M5H 2V1


Recommended Stories

  • Blockchain: What is it and what does it have to do with crypto?

    Blockchain is a type of database composed of a growing list of records, individually known as blocks, that are chained together through computer cryptography. The goal of blockchains is to allow for the recording and distribution of digital information that is unable to be tampered with.

  • Why Snowflake Stock Is Melting

    Shares of cloud-based data storage and analytics service provider Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are falling today, down by 8% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT. You can probably blame investment firm Cleveland Research for that. As StreetInsider.com reports today, Cleveland Research counseled caution over Snowflake stock this morning, warning that Snowflake's partners "are seeing sales cycles elongate on increased competition from hyperscalers," and that Alphabet's BigQuery cloud data warehouse may be Snowflake's biggest competition.

  • Why Endo Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) were crashing 28.6% lower as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Friday. The big decline came after The Wall Street Journal reported that the drugmaker has engaged Alvarez & Marsal to look into a potential financial restructuring.

  • Assessing the Ownership of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in Face of Regulatory Pressures

    Alibaba stock just made fresh new lows, falling down to levels not seen in 2 years. The stock is now dipping to a price-to-earnings ratio below 20, which is hard to imagine for an internet retailer in 2020. We will take a look at the shareholder structure and see what it can tell us about the current state of the company.

  • Why Nikola, Lordstown, and Hyzon Motors Stocks Popped Today

    The stocks of some electric vehicle makers reversed recent declines on Friday with sharp jumps. Shares of hydrogen fuel cell electric truck makers Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN) were up between 8% and 11% at the highs of the day today.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • What China's new data privacy law means for Asian markets

    Tiffany Hsiao, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at Artisan Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss regulatory risks in China after a new data privacy law was passed.

  • Is Cisco Systems Stock a Buy?

    Cisco Systems' (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock hit a two-year high after the networking giant posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Aug. 18. Investors seemed impressed by Cisco's second straight quarter of year-over-year revenue growth (which followed a five-quarter streak of revenue declines) as well as its rosy outlook for fiscal 2022.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Hopping Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which makes semiconductors used in video games, cryptocurrency mining, and artificial intelligence, jumped 3% through 10:15 a.m. EDT Friday. You can thank the friendly analysts at Benchmark Capital for that. Benchmark initiated coverage of Nvidia stock with a buy rating and a $230 price target -- 13% higher than where the stock trades now -- this morning, praising the company's performance in Wednesday's earnings release.

  • Why reopening efforts are leading to a strong bounce-back for Bird

    Bird CEO Travis Vanderzanden&nbsp;joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Bird’s leap in revenue that helped the company post a lower quarterly loss, the company’s expansion, and how the reopening efforts are leading to improved consumer engagement.

  • Why Amyris Stock Jumped Today

    The company announced promising results from a study of its experimental intranasal COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Microsoft raises Office prices, Robinhood extends earnings sell-off, Bitcoin and crypto stocks rally

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • 2 Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

    Investing in growth stocks is one of the most effective ways to build wealth. Two growth stocks I would buy today are MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL). MercadoLibre should be on your radar if it isn't already.

  • 15 Most Valuable Lithium Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most valuable lithium companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the growing lithium industry, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Lithium Companies in the World. Lithium has been at the forefront of many technological advancements over the last […]

  • President Terry Rich Just Bought 98% More Shares In Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

    Those following along with Surgalign Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRGA ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase...

  • S&P 500 hasn’t fallen 5% from a peak in nearly 200 sessions—what that tells market historians

    Friday marks the 200th session that the S&P 500 index hasn't produced a drawdown of at least 5% from its recent peak, making the current stretch of equity levitation the longest since 2016, when the market went 404 sessions without falling by at least 5% peak to trough.

  • 10 Stocks that Helped Warren Buffett Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks that helped Warren Buffett make $4.6 billion in dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of Buffet’s investment strategy and profile, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks that Helped Warren Buffet Make $4.6 Billion in Dividends. Warren Buffett is […]

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • Why fuboTV Stock Fell More Than 12% This Week

    The profit-taking potential was just too great for investors to pass up, particularly in light of impending dilution.

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.