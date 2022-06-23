Mount Logan Capital Inc. Reports Results of Election of Directors

Mount Logan Capital Inc.

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (NEO: MLC) (“Mount Logan,” “our,” “we,” or the “Company”) announced that at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 23, 2022 (the “Meeting”), each of the five nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 26, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company. A total of 13,968,463 common shares or 62.95% of Mount Logan’s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. The detailed results of the vote for each of the five elected directors are set out below.



Nominee Votes For Percentage of Votes For Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes Withheld Edward Goldthorpe 13,797,419 99.80% 27,700 0.20% Perry Dellelce 13,797,419 99.80% 27,700 0.20% Sabrina Liak 13,797,418 99.80% 27,701 0.20% Stephen Usher 13,797,419 99.80% 27,700 0.20% Rudolph Reinfrank 13,797,419 99.80% 27,700 0.20%

Furthermore, shareholders approved all other resolutions put before the Meeting as described in the Circular, being: (i) the re-appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as auditor; (ii) re-approval of the existing stock option plan of the Company, including all unallocated options, rights and other entitlements thereunder; (iii) re-approval of the existing performance and restricted share unit plan of the Company, including all unallocated awards, rights and other entitlements thereunder; and (iv) approving, confirming and ratifying the amendments to By-law No. 1 of the Company to, among other things, remove the Canadian residency requirement of directors of the Company.

Ted Goldthorpe, CEO and Chairman of Mount Logan, noted, “We are pleased with the active participation of our shareholders in supporting our board members and our broader business plan. We aim to ensure continued support through growing our dialogue with existing and prospective shareholders.”

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management and insurance solutions company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market and the reinsurance of annuity products primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Mount Logan Management LLC and Ability Insurance Company. The Company also actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

This press release is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or acquire any securities in any jurisdiction.

