Mount Pleasant, Racine County take up Microsoft land sale, multi-billion dollar data center plan. Here's what it would mean for taxpayers

Foundation work has begun on the first of at least four data center buildings that Microsoft plans to build on about two square miles of land in Mount Pleasant. The company has committed to creating at least $1.4 billion in new taxable property value by 2028.

Village, county and regional economic development officials are hailing a deal to sell nearly two square miles of Mount Pleasant's Wisconsin Innovation Park to Microsoft Corp. as a game changer that would put the business park on firm financial footing and ensure that the village and Racine County will be able to recoup their debt from it's development.

Under an agreement up for consideration by the village and county boards, Microsoft promises as part of a $100 million land purchase to develop a multi-building data center that would have a minimum of $1.4 billion in taxable value by 2028. That alone would produce enough revenue to cover the $330 million in debt that must be repaid by 2047 by the tax district created to fund the development, officials said.

The Mount Pleasant Village Board will consider the land sale and related development agreements on Monday. The Racine County Board will take up the package on Tuesday.

If Foxconn Technology Group continues to meet its obligation to pay the equivalent of the $1.4 billion in value it promised under its 2017 development agreement, the debt could be retired as early as 2037.

Foxconn's commitment to manufacturing in the state has been questioned by its critics since the Taiwan-based company scrapped its original promise to build a Generation 10.5 facility that would manufacture large LCD screens. The project was expected to be an investment of up to $10 billion that would deliver up to 13,000 jobs.

Based on that promise, lawmakers put together a multi-billion dollar subsidy package and local government spent millions buying property and preparing it for development. Today, Foxconn employs about 1,000 people who make servers for data centers and electronic devices for rooftop solar arrays.

Microsoft's lead contractor, Chicago-based Walsh Construction, has already begun construction of its first data center building on 315 acres east of the Foxconn development, and the new development agreement calls for construction of a minimum of four buildings by 2044.

"This is really good news because it's going to put us in a very cash rich position, and you know, when this whole thing started, before Microsoft, years ago when we were forming the TIF, we had to take on certain debt obligations in order to build out the infrastructure which, I might add, there's nothing like it in the country," Village President David De Groot said earlier this month, during a presentation of the Microsoft deal to the village board.

Full purchase price of Microsoft properties remains unknown

In all, Microsoft will buy 630 acres of village-owned land for about $100 million, or $158,000 an acre, and an addition 400 acres from the Creuziger family, who refused to sell their farmland when the business park was being assembled. At the time, the village was offering $50,000 an acre. Terms of the family's deal with Microsoft have not been made public.

The village-owned land includes 231 acres west of where the first data center building is under construction, and two parcels, totaling about 400 acres, that are separated by the 400-acre Creuziger farm.

Combined with the 315 acres Microsoft already bought, the company would own nearly 1,350 acres.

The land sales are expected to close by the end of the year.

$1.4 billion is Microsoft's guarantee, not the final value of the data center

Microsoft has not put a full value on its data center project, saying only that the long-term investment will be in the billions of dollars.

Microsoft's pledge to create $1.4 billion in value by 2028 represents just the minimum value that needs to be on the tax roll to pay off city and county debt before the taxing district closes.

Officials expect Microsoft to quickly meet that threshold based on how fast it is moving on its first building after paying $50 million for its 315-acre parcel at County KR and 90th Street in May. Microsoft at the time said it would invest $1 billion in the two buildings it plans for that site.

Development agreement includes data center building timeline

Microsoft's first deadline has already become moot. The original developers agreement called for it to begin construction by Jan. 1, 2026.

The revsed agreement requires a minimum of four buildings. The second must be under construction by 2030, a third by 2037, and a fourth by 2044.

The village reserves the right to buy back unused land if Microsoft fails to meet those deadlines, but economic development officials expect Microsoft to move more quickly than is required under the agreement.

AJ Steinbrecher, director of land acquisition for North America for Microsoft’s cloud operations, said Microsoft is still developing its plans "in terms of what master planning would look like and what our buildout would be."

A truck leaves the construction site of first building of Microsoft's $1 billion data center development on County KR and 90th Street in Mount Pleasant. Microsoft refers to the development as MKE1.

Will Microsoft receive any subsidies?

The first land sale included a sweetener: property tax rebates that will, over time, reimburse the $50 million Microsoft paid for its first 315 acres.

The company did not seek similar concessions in the new land deal.

However, Microsoft will benefit from a new sales tax break for data centers that was included in the state's 2023-2025 budget. The tax incentive exempts equipment purchases from state and local sales taxes.

In a statement of support for the legislation, Microsoft said tax structures that can lower ownership costs is "an important factor" in choosing data center locations.

"Passage of a data center incentive bill that lowered total cost of ownership would increase Wisconsin’s favorability and enable it to become more competitive with other states as companies consider investing, or growing their investments in the state," the company said.

Land purchase would shrink Foxconn's footprint, save company money

With the sale of land to Microsoft, Foxconn is giving up its development options on almost all of the business park land east and north of its campus, where it has built four buildings. It retains rights to land between Interstate 94 and the frontage road and to a small parcel north of Braun Road, on the east side of the future Microsoft development.

Proceeds from the land sale would be used to reimburse Foxconn $6 million it paid earlier this year as a special assessment to cover sewer and water service on the properties Microsoft would buy. The company also would be paid the remaining $10 million it is owed on a $60 million loan that helped the village and county buy land.

Foxconn said in a statement shortly after the Microsoft deal was announced that its Mount Pleasant property "remains a strategic asset."

"Foxconn remains committed to Wisconsin and looks forward to growing with the state, county, and village in response to market demand," the statement said.

Foxconn still responsible for property tax guarantee

Under its development agreement, Foxconn was required to create at least $1.4 billion in taxable property value by the end of 2022 or pay a make-up payment to cover the difference.

Foxconn's smaller footprint does not change that obligation.

Thus far, Foxconn's development amounts to less than half of that obligation and the company will owe a make-up payment of $14.3 million in 2024. As part of the land deal, Foxconn has agreed to make that payment early, said Alan Marcuvitz, the lawyer representing Mount Pleasant.

"They have met every tax payment, every special assessment payment, on time,"he said. "We have no reason to believe that they wouldn't continue to meet their obligation."

Why, after their experience with Foxconn, do officials believe that Microsoft will deliver on its promises?

While Foxconn's initial promise was to build the first large-screen television manufacturing plant in the U.S., Microsoft has a track record of building more than 200 data centers in 34 countries.

And its data centers need to expand to keep up with widespread adoption of cloud computing and artificial intelligence applications.

As of June, Microsoft had committed $13.5 billion for the construction of new buildings and building improvements, primarily related to its datacenters, according to the company's 2023 annual report. It reported 2023 net income of $73.3 billion on $212 billion in annual revenue.

"We're not talking about some company that was just formed two or three weeks ago in Wyoming or something, we're talking about one of the largest corporate enterprises in the country," Marcuvitz said.

