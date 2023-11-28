Mount Pleasant Village Board approves Microsoft land sale, data center development agreement

Foundation work has begun on the first of at least four data center buildings that Microsoft plans to build on about two square miles of land in Mount Pleasant. The company has committed to creating at least $1.4 billion in new taxable property value by 2028.

Microsoft on Monday received the first of two local government approvals it needs to buy more than 600 acres of industrial park land from the village of Mount Pleasant, setting the stage for what the company says will be billions of dollars of investment in data center construction.

The village board unanimously approved the sale and a suite of revised development agreements with the Microsoft, Foxconn International Holdings, which has options to develop the land, and Racine County, the village's local partner in creating the Wisconsin Innovation Park.

Village Board President David DeGroot portrayed the deal with Microsoft as a vindication of the "calculated risk" of partnering with Foxconn in 2017 and investing $1.3 billion in local, state and federal funds to develop the industrial park as a site that could in time become a technology hub.

Foxconn failed to deliver on its promises of billions of dollars in investment and 13,000 new jobs, but the investment set the stage for the Microsoft deal, he said.

"Once it was apparent that Foxconn was not going to create what was originally envisioned, not only did we know that we were financially protected, but we also knew that we were sitting on the best site for development in the country," DeGroot said.

Microsoft has declined to discuss its construction timetable or how many people would eventually work at the data center. The company already has one building under construction, the first of two that will be built on a 315-acre site it bought from the village earlier this year. That project is ahead of schedule; the development agreement did not require construction to start until 2026.

The company has pledged to create a minimum taxable value of $1.4 billion on the property by Jan. 1, 2028, which would generate enough tax revenue to pay off more than $300 million in debt that's still owed by the taxing district. If Foxconn continues to make payments due under its development agreement, the tax incremental financing district could be debt-free by 2037 - 10 years ahead of schedule.

Microsoft officials did not speak at the meeting and were not available for comment afterward.

Under the terms of the agreement:

Microsoft will pay buy two parcels from the village for $158,000 an acre. It will pay $36.5 million for 231 acres west of where the company's first building is under construction and $63.2 million for 400 acres north of Foxconn's development. The company also will buy an additional 400 acres from the Creuzinger family, who had declined to sell their farmland to the village when it was assembling the business park.

All land sales will close by the end of the year.

Foxconn will relinquish the options it has held since the park was created to develop the land. A $16 million special assessment payment that would need to be refunded once Foxconn gives up its options will be applied to the company's property tax obligations and to partially pay for its annual special assessment on the land it still controls.

"Vertical construction" of a second Microsoft building must begin by 2030 and a third building must be under construction by 2037. Construction of a fourth building must begin no later than 2044. Village officials said Microsoft has already obtained permits to begin construction of the second building.

The village and county retain the right to buy back the land for the selling price if Microsoft fails to meet the terms of the development agreement. The right to repurchase would be voided once Microsoft creates a taxable value of $3 billion on the properties.

Microsoft will not receive any local development incentives. It's first land purchase included a tax rebate of up to $5 million a year.

The land sale and development agreements will be up for final approval on Tuesday by the Racine County Board.

Board member Denise Anastasio, who was elected in 2020, about the same time that Foxconn was renegotiating its employment-based state incentive package from the initial promise of 13,000 jobs to 1,454 jobs. At the time, she said, she wondered what the future held for the village and the investment that was made to bring the Foxconn to Mount Pleasant.

Now, she said, she's optimistic that the Microsoft deal allays those concerns and points to a future of economic growth.

"This is really going to be something that's going to have a huge impact on the region. And it's going to be long lasting," she said. "We've had our struggles over the years and but we didn't give up."

Only four people addressed the board before it voted. They, like the board members, focused on what the deal could mean for the future of Mount Pleasant and southeast Wisconsin.

They pointed to opportunities for job and business growth for Microsoft's suppliers and service companies, investments already being made by Microsoft in education and workforce development, the potential for other companies to follow Microsoft to Mount Pleasant, and the potential for a boom in residential and commercial real estate development.

"The impact of this data center on our community cannot be overstated," said Lee Jaramillo of Northterra Real Estate Group in Racine. "It's not merely just another facility. It's a catalyst for progress and innovation."

