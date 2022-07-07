U.S. markets closed

Mount Saint Mary’s University Adds Three Online Certificates Designed to Increase Career Advancement in High-Growth Fields

Mount Saint Mary's University
·3 min read

Los Angeles, CA, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Weekend/Evening & Online College at Mount Saint Mary’s University is excited to announce the addition of three new online certificate programs starting Fall 2022. The new online certificates will offer students the opportunity to build on professional skills and elevate their careers in three growing, in-demand fields, including data analytics, digital marketing and human resources management.

The programs are designed for both graduates and undergraduates to enhance their degree of study or as a stand-alone certificate. The online offerings will allow adult learners to gain highly sought-after skills, advance their careers and connect with industry leaders in a flexible setting that accommodates their schedules and needs.

“We are thrilled to expand our offerings with these new programs that are so relevant to today’s job marketplace,” said Susan Dileno, MBA, vice president of enrollment at Mount Saint Mary’s. “These online certificates offer a new option for students who want to take advantage of continuing their education and expanding their skills without enrolling in a degree program – or in addition to their current degree program. In a matter of months, students earn credentials that can immediately be leveraged into jobs, raises, and promotions.”

The Certificate in Data Analytics teaches cutting-edge programming and data science techniques and offers real, hands-on experience to get a leg up on the competition to pursue a wide range of careers in business, finance and healthcare. This highly workforce-applicable certificate requires six online courses in Python programming, big data analytics, data visualization and regression modeling.  According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Los Angeles had 83,000 job openings in data analytics in the last year with jobs expected to grow 12.26% in the next decade.

The Digital Marketing Certificate is comprised of six online courses designed to prepare certificate earners for the realities of digital marketing roles in the modern workforce.  Throughout the program, students will optimize social media campaigns, construct effective email marketing campaigns and use analytics to improve marketing outcomes. A great program for those looking to make a switch to marketing or plan to start their own online business. Digital marketing is one of the fastest-growing fields nationally with the greater Los Angeles area expected to see the largest growth at 18.10% in the next 10 years.

With recruitment, retention and human resources demand at an all-time high, MSMU’s seven-course Human Resources Management Certificate is designed to provide students with a well-rounded knowledge and critical skills needed to lead organizations effectively. The Los Angeles metro area had 40,000 postings for human resources-related jobs in 2021, making human resources a highly demanded field of study for those looking for a high-paying career that has great influence over the trajectory of companies.

These new certificates are starting this fall through a partnership with the Lower Cost Models Consortium and Rize Education. The LCMC is a strategic partnership of private colleges and universities nationwide collaborating with Rize Education to provide access to a cutting-edge curriculum that prepares students for successful careers in the workforce.

For more information about the new certificate programs, email msmucertificates@msmu.edu or visit msmu.edu/certificates.

CONTACT: Eva Diaz, Associate Director of Media, Communications and Marketing Mount Saint Mary's University emdiaz@msmu.edu


