Mountain America Credit Union Donates New Shoes to Pocatello Preschoolers

·2 min read

POCATELLO, Idaho, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Operation Warm, Mountain America Credit Union donated a pair of shoes and socks to every preschooler attending the Head Start and Early Intervention programs in the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 on May 4-6, 2021. In Pocatello, 18.5% of residents live in poverty, which is well above the national average of 10.5%. Operation Warm's Warm Soles program provides confidence and hope to children in need through the gift of brand-new shoes. The donation is just in time for summer break, giving children a brand-new pair of shoes to enjoy during the summer break.

"We see so many kids who have never had brand-new shoes of their own," says Michael Andrews, Operation Warm manager of partnerships for the Intermountain West. "The kids we help aren't just getting a pair of shoes. They are walking away with a gift of confidence and hope, knowing we care and want the best for them."

As a proud sponsor of Idaho State Athletics, Mountain America committed to donating to a charity for every three-pointer and first-down completed by the Idaho State men's basketball and football teams, respectively, during the past three seasons. This season, Mountain America selected Operation Warm as the recipient of its three-point and first down charitable programs. On May 4, 2021, Mountain America presented a check for $10,000 to Operation Warm for the 2021 football season, funding the shoe drive for Pocatello Head Start and Early Intervention programs.

"Mountain America is pleased to support Operation Warm in providing shoes and socks for preschoolers in Pocatello," says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "We hope these shoes help them enjoy a summer of adventures, staying healthy and active. Operation Warm is an amazing organization making a difference in so many children's lives."

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mountain-america-credit-union-donates-new-shoes-to-pocatello-preschoolers-301289192.html

  • Cathie Wood’s Misery Mounts as ARKK Assets Dip Below $20 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s miserable month continued on Tuesday, as her flagship exchange-traded fund extended declines and its assets dropped below $20 billion to the lowest since January.The Ark Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) slid 1% as of 9:47 a.m. in New York. Caught in a broad tech selloff, the product has fallen for nine of the past 10 sessions, a retreat that accelerated on Monday in the biggest slide in about seven weeks.Tesla Inc., the fund’s biggest holding, was down 3.5% on Tuesday. Teladoc Inc., also heavily weighted in the ETF, dropped less than 1%.The stock rotation out of expensive-looking tech names is proving tough for Wood and her firm, Ark Investment Management, with investors pulling more than $500 million from the main fund in May so far.Big bets on the likes of Tesla and Bitcoin lured billions to Ark’s products, but more recently investors have been souring on the kind of pricey shares the money manager favors in companies with often unproven technologies. Other speculative corners of the market have also suffered, with an ETF tracking special-purpose acquisition companies slumping 20% this year.Read more: Rout Lands on Nasdaq Where Shorts Are Massing, Bulls Getting OutWith ARKK down some 34% from its February peak, options activity paints an increasingly gloomy picture. The number of bearish put contracts outstanding has jumped to a record. Short interest remains near an all-time high, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd.(Updates price moves throughout)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood predicts 'serious correction' in commodities

    The sell-off in high-growth stocks since the beginning of the year does not signal the end to the tech rally that began during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, said Ark Invest's Cathie Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF was the top-performing U.S. equity fund last year. Wood, whose flagship fund suffered its largest outflows on record last week, said in a webinar Tuesday that she sees spiking commodity prices as a sign that businesses are double or triple ordering supplies as they try to restart their global supply lines. Fears of inflation have weighed heavily on growth stocks since the start of the year and helped bolster value stocks, which tend to benefit from rising commodities and higher interest rates.

  • Exclusive-Chevron Phillips Chemical failed to disclose years of U.S. benzene imports -document

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A Chevron Corp and Phillips 66 petrochemical joint venture imported significant quantities of the toxic chemical benzene into the United States for several years without reporting it to regulators as required by law, according to a company document seen by Reuters. Benzene is a known carcinogen that is used in the production of pesticides, detergents, plastics, and other synthetic materials, and companies must report imports of 25,000 pounds (11,340 kg) or more to help regulators track potential exposure. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC imported "reportable quantities" of the chemical between 2013 and 2020 that it did not immediately disclose to regulators, according to the document, a letter from the company's attorney to non-profit watchdog group Center For Environmental Health dated April 21.

  • U.S. senator asks firms about sales of hard disk drives to Huawei

    A senior Republican U.S. senator on Tuesday asked the chief executives of Toshiba America Electronic Components, Seagate Technology, and Western Digital Corp if the companies are improperly supplying Huawei with foreign-produced hard disk drives. Senator Roger Wicker, the ranking member of the Commerce Committee, said a 2020 U.S. Commerce Department regulation sought to "tighten Huawei's ability to procure items that are the direct product of specified U.S. technology or software, such as hard disk drives."

  • U.S. business lobby calls on China to play fair, warns of consumer boycott danger

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China should implement its commitments to equal treatment for foreign business and abandon "implicit" guidance to replace foreign products with domestic alternatives, the American Chamber of Commerce in China said on Tuesday. In an annual white paper, the chamber, also known as AmCham, which represents 900 companies, also called on the United States and China to communicate more and cooperate on climate change and public health. The relationship between the world's two biggest economies deteriorated rapidly over the past few years over issues ranging from trade to China's response to COVID-19.

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

  • What Can China Do to Control Record Commodity Prices?

    (Bloomberg) -- The surging cost of commodities to industries and households is a threat to China’s economic growth and the purchasing power of its citizenry.As prices soar for everything from the copper and steel used in construction, to the coal that heats homes and powers factories, to the corn that feeds animals, what can Beijing do to control the record-breaking rally?The answer is complicated by several factors, including policies on pollution and imports that have only served to exacerbate supply constraints. Beijing has imposed output curbs on metals like steel and aluminum to reduce emissions as part of President Xi Jinping’s commitment to deliver a carbon neutral economy by 2060. And it has cut purchases of coal and other commodities like copper from major supplier Australia as relations between the two nations have soured.Moreover, the world’s biggest consumer of commodities is being forced to compete for materials just as global economies bounce back from the pandemic, driven by massive government stimulus, particularly in the U.S.That can only dilute China’s efforts to rein in markets. Still, short of imposing price controls, Beijing has options that range from precise strikes on individual commodities to blunter tools that would affect the whole economy.Trading RestrictionsChina’s busy commodities bourses are a usual suspect for Beijing whenever the government feels price moves are getting a bit too wild. True to form, Monday’s dramatic jump in iron ore triggered a stern response. The Dalian Commodity Exchange vowed to “severely punish” unspecified violations in iron ore trading as it raised margin requirements and narrowed daily trading bands. The Shanghai Futures Exchange also pledged to tighten trading on steel, while the Zhengzhou bourse made a similar move on thermal coal.The goal is to cool speculative flows that can draw in waves of investment and generate dizzying price spikes. The trouble is that this approach doesn’t necessarily help to manage a physical market with its own momentum. Steel prices are rallying worldwide without having a really significant futures market, for example. Still, iron ore futures in Dalian dropped slightly on Tuesday, while rebar and hot-rolled coil in Shanghai marched to new highs ahead of the new restrictions. Thermal coal also forged a fresh record.Inducing SupplyChina is able to lean on its vast state sector to ease shortages, an effort that has recently met with only mixed results at best. Last month, the top economic planning agency told coal miners to produce at their maximum winter output levels, which has barely put a dent in the market’s subsequent rise to all-time highs. For gas, unusually cold winter weather led to an official dressing down for importers following their inability to meet demand, which seems to have motivated some to bring forward their purchases for this year.The efforts to boost energy supplies have been upset by diplomatic tensions with Canberra. China has banned Australian coal imports, one of a number of restrictions on a swathe of goods from barley to wine. And at least two of China’s smaller gas importers have been told to avoid purchasing additional gas from Australia for delivery over the next year.Releasing StockpilesChina has considered selling about 500,000 tons of aluminum from its state reserves to cool the market. Prices plunged initially on the plan before rising again to their highest level in a decade. China’s output of the lightweight metal was 37 million tons last year, more than half the world’s total.The nation holds stockpiles of materials like copper to foodstuffs like soybeans, as well as massive crude oil reserves, but the amounts are undisclosed. Any indication that the reserves bureau is a buyer or seller has the potential to dramatically move markets. The longer-term plan might include adding more base metals to strategic reserves to ensure domestic supply and cushion potential shortfalls, although any state-purchasing program now would risk adding fuel to the current rally.Stockpiling FoodChina is building up its agricultural buffer as well. The government has bought huge amounts of U.S. corn for state reserves and may release them to quell any price spikes ahead of the domestic harvest in the fourth quarter. Authorities have also imposed curbs on state wheat sales amid concern that increased purchases by feed mills to replace expensive corn could push up prices of the new wheat crop, which will be reaped in June.Beijing is also replenishing its soy reserves, adding locally grown soybeans for the first time since 2017 to curb any possible food inflation. The domestic crop isn’t genetically modified and is used for foods such as tofu rather than animal feed. China has also frequently released pork reserves to cool rising prices of the nation’s most widely consumed meat.Fiscal StimulusTo rescue an economy that had cratered because of the pandemic, China reached for its usual play book: massive state-funded construction to stimulate demand and an expansion in credit that fed through into the real estate market. That helped put a rocket under the price of steel and other building materials like copper and aluminum.China has trimmed this year’s quota for the debt sales that typically fund infrastructure, and local governments have been slow off the mark in terms of new issuance. Metals traders will be looking for further evidence that fiscal policy is tightening as the government shifts its focus to preventing asset bubbles.Monetary PolicyThe broadest concern is that record commodities prices will fuel inflation globally and central banks will act too slowly to stem the tide. Last month saw the fastest growth in Chinese factory-gate prices since October 2017, a surge that’s likely to have furrowed brows at the People’s Bank Of China.All of China’s financial markets are on tenterhooks for any indication that the PBOC will accelerate monetary tightening as the nation completes its recovery from the pandemic. For metals, tougher lending requirements would affect demand across sectors, from real estate to autos and consumer goods. Still, Bloomberg Economics doesn’t think the central bank will be motivated to act quite yet, as consumer prices remain relatively subdued.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chipotle minimum wage hike to $15 deals 'psychological' blow to restaurant industry: top analyst

    Chipotle just dropped the hammer on its rivals by lifting its hourly minimum wage to $15 an hour.

  • Meituan Sinks as CEO Deletes Post Seen Critical of Beijing

    (Bloomberg) -- Meituan’s stock plunged to a seven-month low after the Chinese e-commerce company’s billionaire chief executive officer shared and then deleted a poem on social media that some interpreted as a veiled criticism of Beijing.The food delivery giant fell almost 10% in Hong Kong before closing 7.1% lower to wipe out about $16 billion. Wang Xing posted a classical poem about book burning by the emperor during the Qin dynasty on social media platform Fanfou.com, according to the Hong Kong Economic Times. He deleted it on Sunday and issued a clarification that he used the poem in reference to the company’s competitors. A Meituan spokesperson confirmed both posts and declined to comment further.Investors are jittery after business figures who appeared to criticize the government have faced consequences. Wang’s rival Jack Ma angered Beijing in October last year by blasting regulators publicly over what he considered to be an antiquated approach to oversight. That speech was followed swiftly by tightened rules over consumer lending, the scuppering of Ant Group Co.’s record $35 billion initial public offering as well as an antitrust probe into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.“To a certain extent, one can interpret the poem posted by Wang Xing as similar to Jack Ma’s criticism of the banking regulators,” said Kerry Goh, chief investment officer at Kamet Capital Partners Pte. “This is not a good time to be too vocal!”China’s technology sector has come under intense regulatory scrutiny in recent months amid concern the largest firms have grown too powerful. That’s weighed on the shares, with the Hang Seng Tech Index tumbling almost 30% from its February high. The antitrust watchdog has launched an investigation into suspected monopolistic practices by Meituan, including forced exclusivity arrangements.The Shanghai Consumer Council criticized Meituan on Monday for practices that hurt consumers’ rights, including refund problems and misleading content on its mobile app. The company has vowed to submit a rectification report in the near term.Meituan reported a net loss for the final quarter of 2020, which prompted the three global credit-rating agencies to downgrade their outlooks. The firm raised $10 billion selling shares and convertible bonds in Hong Kong last month, after burning through cash trying to expand its business.The shares, which have more than 50 buy ratings and no sell recommendations, have fallen for a record nine days. They’re down 42% from their February high in one of the worst performances on the Hang Seng Index.The poem Wang shared is by Tang dynasty poet Zhang Jie about the book burning that took place under emperor Qin Shi Huang.“What the CEO posted is a very famous anti-establishment poem, which shows that he might be under a lot of pressure from the ongoing investigations,” said Hao Hong, head of research at Bocom International in Hong Kong.The following is Wang’s clarification:“A poem from the Tang dynasty inspired me a lot lately: the Qin dynasty was afraid of scholars but Liu Bang and Xiang Yu, whose uprising overthrew the Qin regime, didn’t have much education. This has reminded me that the most dangerous competitors are often not those expected. Alibaba has been focusing on JD.com these years, only to see Pinduoduo exceed it in user numbers. Similarly, Ele.me looks to be the biggest rival of Meituan’s delivery business, but what could really cause a shock to the industry may be some companies and business models that haven’t come under our radar.”(Updates with Shanghai Consumers Council comment in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks post back-to-back sessions of declines, Dow drops by the most since February

    Stocks fell Tuesday, with the major indexes adding to Monday's losses as inflation concerns rose.

  • Jessica Alba’s Honest Co. Loses Post-IPO Gain in Stock Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- Honest Co.’s stock slump deepened as the consumer-goods company started by actress Jessica Alba fell below the price set in an initial public offering just last week.The shares tumbled as much as 10% to $15 Tuesday morning in New York, dipping for the first time below the $16 IPO price on May 4. After gaining 44% in the first day of trading, the stock has lost about a third of its value.The slump is an inauspicious start for a company looking to capitalize on elevated demand for packaged-goods and cleaning supplies during the pandemic. Alba, who co-founded the direct-to-consumer brand in 2011 and now serves as chief creative officer, brought some Hollywood glamour to the IPO last week with multiple media appearances.There have been hints that the pandemic boom is starting to fade for packaged goods, with some companies in the space reporting higher costs and uneven demand trends recently. Data and research company New Constructs called Honest “overvalued” in a recent report and said the stock is “worth no more than $7” a share.Honest didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Honest specializes in baby products such as diapers and wipes, which accounted for 63% of last year’s sales, as well as household cleaning supplies and personal care items. The Los Angeles-based company, which competes with the likes of Procter & Gamble Co. and Kimberly-Clark Corp., sells through online channels as well as retailers such as Target Corp.Honest generated sales last year of about $301 million, a 28% increase over 2019. It lost $14.5 million in 2020.The company and its stockholders raised $413 million in last week’s share sale. Honest offered 6.5 million shares, with more than 19 million shares sold by investors including private equity firm L Catterton, Institutional Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst.(Updates with chart, additional details beginning in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dell chief executive sees chip shortage lasting a few years

    A worldwide lack of semiconductors is proving a challenge for computer manufacturers, but the shortage is likely to persist for some years, the chief executive and founder of Dell Technologies told Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper. A surge in demand for electronic devices, coupled with U.S. sanctions against Chinese technology firms, has caused a dearth of the chips, crimping output of items ranging from cars to computers and smartphones. "The shortage will probably continue for a few years," Michael Dell said in an interview published on Tuesday.

  • U.S. Sees Less Oil Supply Through 2022 Despite Rising Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S reduced its forecast for oil output through 2022 as drillers across the prolific shale patch pledge austerity over the allure of increasing prices.Oil explorers throughout the country will produce 20,000 barrels a day less than previous forecasts for this year, at 11.02 million barrels. Supply next year is set to reach 11.84 million barrels day, down from prior estimate of nearly 11.9 million, the Energy Information Administration said in a report Tuesday. This marks the second straight downward revision for 2021 and 2022 forecasts.The agency’s reduced forecasts come even as U.S. crude futures prices have risen more than 30% this year. In fact, the EIA raised its price projections for West Texas Intermediate oil next year by 25 cents a barrel.Still, pressure from Wall Street investors has put a lid on any potential supply growth, forcing drillers to increase cash flow and dividends to shareholders. In their quarterly earnings calls last month, the largest U.S. drillers, Chevron Corp. and Exxon Mobil Corp., indicated they are holding firm to austerity measures adopted during last year’s pandemic-fueled crisis, easing concerns that recent price recovery would spur another round of runaway production growth.With the U.S. unlikely to return to previous peak output, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have moved to roll back part of their supply cuts starting in May. OPEC itself boosted estimates for the call on its output this year by a modest 230,000 barrels a day as supply from the group’s biggest rival declines again.Nonetheless, the EIA expects producers to add new wells while oil prices stay above $55 a barrel, but only enough to offset natural declines from existing wells. Oil supply will also benefit from the new projects in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the agency said in its Short-Term Energy Outlook. It added that the nation has fully recovered from February’s cold snap-related supply outages, with volumes rebounding more than 1 million barrels a day to nearly 11 million barrels a day in April.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Surging Factory Prices Add to Global Inflation Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s factory-gate prices surged more than expected in April, fueled by rapid gains in commodity prices, adding to global inflation concerns.The producer price index rose 6.8% from a year earlier, its fastest pace since October 2017, following a 4.4% gain in March, the National Bureau of Statistics said Tuesday. The median forecast was for a 6.5% increase. Consumer prices increased 0.9% on year, slightly below the 1% gain projected by economists.The commodities boom, fueled by rising global demand and supply shortages, has stoked concerns about inflation around the world. With China being the world’s biggest exporter, its rising cost pressures for the nation’s factories pose another risk to global inflation as manufacturers start passing on higher prices to retailers.Surging factory prices stem from “a combination of domestic and international factors,” said Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank NV. They include strong domestic demand for raw materials due to continued momentum of infrastructure and property projects in China, as well as expectations of higher material prices globally thanks to the U.S. infrastructure building plan, Pang said.China’s central bank said PPI may be boosted in the second and third quarters by gains in commodity prices, although the surge will likely stabilize later amid an increase in global production. The risks of imported inflation are overall controllable because the higher price of raw materials have little impact on the consumer price index, the People’s Bank of China said in its first-quarter monetary policy report published Tuesday evening.Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures slid Tuesday after a technology-led Wall Street tumble as surging commodity prices stoked concern about inflation. A U.S. CPI report Wednesday is also forecast to show a strong gain in April.Click here for a breakdown of China’s April producer prices The NBS said the gain in producer prices was due to a steady recovery in domestic production and rising prices of iron ore and non-ferrous metal. Consumer inflation, meanwhile, remained relatively subdued amid lower pork prices, a key element in the country’s CPI basket.Central bankers from the U.S. Federal Reserve on down maintain that recent price gains are temporary. In China, policy makers insist the impact of commodity prices on the domestic economy will be limited and that price growth remains generally under control. Still, officials have pledged to strengthen controls on the raw-materials market to limit costs to companies.The widening gap between CPI and PPI “suggests an uneven recovery of the economy,” said Raymond Yeung, chief China economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “Despite the commodity boom, the service sector has yet to catch up.” Wages are lagging and the central bank will likely keep its policy stance “largely neutral,” he said.The People’s Bank of China is seeking to scale back the stimulus it pumped into the economy during the pandemic last year, worried by the build up of debt. Economists expect policy makers to slow the pace of credit expansion rather than raise interest rates. The Communist Party’s Politburo, China’s top decision-making body, said last month there won’t be any sharp reversal of macroeconomic policies.China aims to keep consumer inflation at around 3% this year, but an NBS official said in a recent interview that the headline index is expected to be “significantly lower” than the official target in 2021.(Updates with comment from China’s central bank in 5th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Inflation woes hobble US stocks, dollar cling to lows

    U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as speculation that rising inflation pressure could prompt interest rate hikes sooner rather than later dragged on shares and hobbled the dollar, which struggled at a 2-1/2-month low. Technology stocks were among the biggest losers, mirroring a sell-off in other technology stocks overnight in China, where talk of tighter regulation sent shares skidding. By midday, however, shares had significantly pared losses, with the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite reversing the bulk of its earlier declines after dropping as much as 2% earlier in the session.

  • Biden tax hikes could hammer 5 tech stocks that have surged by $5 trillion in value: Goldman

    Goldman Sachs voices concern on the FAAMG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Google) stock complex as the Biden administration seeks various tax increases.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Rebounding Yields Could Weigh on Gold Prices

    Yields have already bounced back from Friday’s plunge which suggests the move may have been an overreaction to the jobs report miss.

  • U.S. Commerce chief planning meeting on chip shortage - sources

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo plans to hold a May 20 meeting with senior U.S. auto industry leaders and others on a semiconductor shortage that has cut production, two sources briefed on the matter said. The meeting will include General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Stellantis NV, the sources said. The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street drops on inflation jitters, led by tech stocks

    Wall Street's main indexes fell on Tuesday, led by tech-related stocks, as investors feared that rising inflation could push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy faster than expected. The outperformers of 2020, Apple, Amazon.com Inc , Microsoft Corp, Google-parent Alphabet Inc and Tesla Inc fell between 0.8% and 2.4%, weighed the most on the S&P 500.

  • The U.K. Deficit That Risks Cutting the Pound’s Rally Short

    (Bloomberg) -- A hole in Britain’s finances is starting to worry economists and stoke concerns about the pound. This time, the vast budget deficit created by the pandemic is not the issue.The focus is gradually shifting to the current-account shortfall, the difference between money coming into the U.K. and money going out. The gap is forecast to reach its widest since World War II this year as Britain grapples with post-Brexit ties with the European Union and an imports-fueled rebound from the pandemic.That will test the willingness of foreign investors to keep on funding the spending habits of the nation by buying British assets. Data on Wednesday will likely show that the U.K. had one of its biggest trade deficits on record in the first full quarter since completing the withdrawal deal with the EU.“A big jump in the trade deficit can put into question whether it can be sustained by capital flows,” said Sonali Punhani, European Economist at Credit Suisse. “This can increase the premium investors demand to invest in U.K. assets.”The deficit is adding to the longer-term risks gathering over the pound, which also include the prospect of another Scottish independence referendum. While the currency has rallied this year amid a brightening economic outlook, strategists say further significant gains are unlikely.The current-account gap, which also includes flows of investment income, may almost double to 6.4% of economic output this year, according to the U.K.’s fiscal watchdog. The forecast reflects an export performance hobbled by Brexit and strong demand for foreign-made goods as the economy rebounds at pace from the pandemic.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“It’s well known that the U.K. is a serial borrower from the rest of the world. One of the potential consequences of recovering earlier and more quickly than the rest of the world is the U.K.’s current account deficit widens even further as export growth lags imports. That’s likely to catch the eye of investors if the U.K.’s recovery proceeds as expected.”-- Dan Hanson, senior U.K. economist.The Bank of England, which upgraded the U.K.’s economic outlook significantly last week, predicts an 8.5% surge in imports and almost no growth in exports. The International Monetary Fund says Britain will have the biggest shortfall among major industrial nations.In recent years, Britain has had no problems funding the gap. Foreigners attracted by a robust legal and financial systems and the prospect of decent investment returns have proved eager buyers of British firms and high-end London properties. They also bought U.K. equities and debt.While they may continue to regard the U.K. as a good bet -- the economy is forecast to outgrow its major peers this year -- Brexit has raised some awkward questions.The U.K. is no longer part of the EU single market, access to which was a key reason for many firms choosing to invest in Britain.The government also appears to have jettisoned the idea of trying to lure investors by turning Britain into a “Singapore of Europe” with low taxes and light-touch regulation. In his March budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak raised taxes to levels not seen in half a century, with businesses bearing the brunt, in an effort to rein in the biggest budget deficit in peacetime.In a recent research report, RBC Capital Markets said Britain can no longer count on being a “natural haven” for foreign direct investment, with neither the pound nor U.K. equities currently trading at cheap levels.“There is no strong reason to think there will be a flood of foreign capital inflows looking to pick up bargains,” said RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole.Cole sees the pound falling to $1.25 and 91 pence per euro by the end of this year and weakening further in 2022. Sterling is currently at $1.41 and 86 pence per euro.To be sure, large current-account deficits do not hold the fear they did in past decades, when crises were precipitated by attempts to support fixed exchange rates by exhausting gold and currency reserves. The 1967 devaluation of the pound that humiliated Harold Wilson’s Labour government followed years of balance of payments problems.Now the pound floats freely, meaning that the exchange rate can fall to a level where foreign investors once again find British assets attractive, sparing Britain an abrupt funding crisis.With British assets owned by foreigners now worth around six times the size of the economy, an adjustment may not be without pain, however. Cole at RBC points out that recent inflows have shifted toward loans and deposits -- “hot money” that could quickly leave the country if sentiment on Britain soured.“Seemingly unsustainable deficits can be sustained for a very long period and they don’t seem to matter until they do matter,” he said on Monday. “When they do, nothing else seems to matter.” For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.