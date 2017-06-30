Mountain America Welcomes New Wealth Advisor

WEST JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - June 30, 2017) - Mountain America Credit Union proudly welcomes Colby Young as a financial advisor at LPL Financial at Mountain America Credit Union. Young will be serving members in the Provo, Spanish Fork, Payson, Ephraim, and Richfield areas. These branches were previously served by Bill Loucks, who has retired. Young has been with Mountain America since 2008, and with the Wealth Management team since 2013.

Young is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) and specializes in retirement planning, investment planning, and developing customized financial strategies for Mountain America's members. Focusing on the client's goals, he educates members on the many areas of financial planning, then helps them implement and continually monitor their plan. He enjoys working with people and strives to create positive relationships with mutual trust and respect. Mountain America's motto is "We Place Members First," and Colby emulates that in all his work.

"My passion is helping others make smart financial decisions. It's great to take a financial puzzle and put it together for someone," says Young. "I chose to make my career at Mountain America because they truly embody the members-first philosophy."

During his free time, Colby enjoys tennis, cycling, golf, skiing, classic rock and food. He lives with his wife and two daughters in Orem.

Mountain America contracts with LPL Financial, one of the nation's leading diversified service companies and the largest independent broker-dealer, to offer investment services.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 650,000 members and $6.4 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, 87 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America -- safely guiding you forward along your financial journey. Learn more at www.macu.com.

