Mountain Bike Market Size to Grow by USD 13,540.97 Million From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, & Market Dynamics - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global mountain bike market as a part of the leisure products market, the parent market. The leisure products market covers a variety of categories, including sports equipment, musical instruments, camping equipment, recreational vehicles, bicycles, toys, and other consumer-oriented games. The global mountain bike market size is estimated to increase by USD 13,540.97 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mountain Bike Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mountain Bike Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a free sample

Global Mountain Bike Market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Mountain Bike Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The mountain bike market is fragmented owing to the presence of a large number of global and regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer mountain bikes in the market are Alta Cycling Group, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Dorel Industries Inc., Fuji Bikes, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Guangzhou Trinity Cycles Co. Ltd., Kona Bicycle Co., and others.

Active vendors in the market offer competitive products available through physical stores and online platforms. International players are increasing their presence in the global mountain bike market with their developed infrastructure and research and development (R&D) support. However, regional vendors are finding it difficult to compete in terms of price and technology. Hence, the competitive environment is expected to increase due to an increase in product and service extensions, technological innovations, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

Vendor Offerings -

  • Alta Cycling Group: The company offers mountain bikes such as Release 5 C and Catch 2.

  • BH BIKES EUROPE SL: The company offers mountain bikes such as Lynx Race.

  • Fuji Bikes: The company offers mountain bikes such as Auric, Rakan, and Outland.

  • Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.: The company offers mountain bikes such as Trance XE and Stance E.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy report!

Global Mountain Bike Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

By geography, the global mountain bike market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mountain bike market.

  • North America held 34% of the mountain bike market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Mountain biking is a popular off-road sport that is gaining popularity across North America. The awareness regarding safety, fitness, ethics, and environmental protection is also increasing its popularity. Thus, rising disposable income, increasing interest in mountain bike events, and the launch of technologically advanced mountain bikes will drive the growth of the regional mountain bike market during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

By end-user, the global mountain bike market is segmented into leisure and competition.

  • The market share growth of the leisure segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The sport is gaining popularity in developed as well as developing economies. The growth of this segment is attributed to various factors, such as an increase in disposable income, changes in lifestyles, the promotion of mountain biking tourism, and events and races held by associations.

Download a FREE sample report 

Global Mountain Bike Market – Market Dynamics

  • Impactful Driver - Mountain biking tourism is driving the growth of the market. People travel to various destinations globally to experience mountain biking. The sport is a source of revenue generation for many countries. In addition, efforts made by local governments are attracting tourists. Various other projects, such as opening new trails; developing beginner-level trails for kids; and development of advanced trails for various purposes, such as free rides, downhill trails, pump tracks, and jump parks, are driving the growth of the global mountain bike market during the forecast period.

  • Key Trend - The development of electric mountain bikes is the key trend in the market. Electric mountain bikes help riders amplify their pedaling power, which eases the mountain biking experience. Riders can choose a lower level of engine support or can switch off the engine. In the case of uphill riding, riders can choose a higher level of support from the engine to ease the riding experience. Thus, technological advances such as the development of electric mountain bikes will support the growth of the global mountain bike market during the forecast period.

  • Major Challenge - The increase in the number of accidents and crashes, and related injuries is a major challenge in the market. Riders traveling through uneven terrain are highly vulnerable to danger, as they are unaware of surface irregularities on the trail. Natural phenomena such as sudden changes in the weather and lack of sunlight may result in serious fatalities and injuries. These risks are negatively affecting the mountain bike market, which restricts enthusiasts from exploring new trails and mountain areas. This, in turn, can affect mountain biking tourism in terms of the revenue generated. Such factors will hamper the demand for mountain bikes, which will impede the growth of the global mountain bike market during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, & Challenges are the factors of market dynamics, which state about consequences & sustainability of businesses. Find few insights from a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this mountain bike market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mountain bike market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the mountain bike market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the mountain bike market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mountain bike market vendors

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The mountain biking equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.60% from 2021 to 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3.99 billion. The market is segmented by product (protective gears and mountain biking tools) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The carbon fiber market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.4%. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by 2,754.14 thousand units. The market is segmented by application (manual bicycles and e-bikes) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Mountain Bike Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast Period

2023 -2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.4%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 13540.97 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.1

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing contribution

North America at 34%

Key countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alta Cycling Group, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Dorel Industries Inc., Fuji Bikes, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Guangzhou Trinity Cycles Co. Ltd., Kona Bicycle Co., LAPIERRE SA, Marin Mountain Bikes Inc., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Norco Bicycles, Pending System GmbH & Co. KG, Pivot Cycles EU GmbH, Pon Holdings BV, Rocky Mountain Bicycles, Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC, Trek Bicycle Corp., XDS Bike Co., and Youngone Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Leisure - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.4 Competition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Cross country bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 All mountain bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Downhill bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Freeride bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Dirt jumping bikes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Alta Cycling Group

  • 11.4 BH BIKES EUROPE SL

  • 11.5 Dorel Industries Inc.

  • 11.6 Fuji Bikes

  • 11.7 Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • 11.8 Grimaldi Industri AB

  • 11.9 Guangzhou Trinity Cycles Co. Ltd.

  • 11.10 Kona Bicycle Co.

  • 11.11 Merida Industry Co. Ltd.

  • 11.12 Pending System GmbH and Co. KG

  • 11.13 Pivot Cycles EU GmbH

  • 11.14 Pon Holdings BV

  • 11.15 Trek Bicycle Corp.

  • 11.16 XDS Bike Co.

  • 11.17 Youngone Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Mountain Bike Market 2023-2027
Global Mountain Bike Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mountain-bike-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-13-540-97-million-from-2022-to-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment--market-dynamics---technavio-301685931.html

SOURCE Technavio

