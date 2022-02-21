U.S. markets closed

Mountain Biking Equipment Market size to grow by USD 3.99 billion | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Mountain Biking Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.34% in 2022 and a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (protective gears and mountain biking tools) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mountain Biking Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mountain Biking Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights related to the market, Read our FREE Sample Report

Market Scope

The mountain biking equipment market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The mountain biking equipment market is fragmented, and vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and product innovations to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Active Brands AS

  • Endura Ltd.

  • EssilorLuxottica

  • Fox Racing Inc.

  • Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • Safilo Group Spa

  • SCOTT Sports SA

  • Shimano Inc.

  • Troy Lee Designs Inc.

  • Vista Outdoor Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the mountain biking equipment market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 40% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The significant increase in outdoor recreational activities among the youth, especially those in the age group of 15-24 years, as well as the rise in consumer preference for mountain biking, will drive the mountain biking equipment market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution. View Our Report Snapshot

Key Segment Analysis

The mountain biking equipment market share growth by the protective gears segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the significant rise in the demand for mountain bike protective gear due to the rise in the participation rates in mountain biking.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The mountain biking equipment market is primarily driven by the rising number of mountain bicycle clubs and events. Some of the largest meetups by sports bicycle groups and clubs are Hudson Valley Hikers and the Chicago Hiking Outdoors in the US, the Vancouver Hiking Meetup Group in Canada, and the Trailblazer in the UK, among many others. There has been a significant increase in the number of mountain biking events across the world, such as the Argus Mountain Bike (MTB) Challenge and the eight-day Absa Cape Epic race. Such events will boost the demand for biking equipment, which will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

The risk management on biking trails to minimize threats and losses from lawsuits is one of the key challenges faced by the global mountain biking equipment market. There are currently no international standards for mountain biking trail design. Thus, it is important to get an operator or public entity to plan and design a trail. Efficient management and maintenance of mountain biking trails is another challenge. Many lawsuits are a result of improper maintenance. Such factors are expected to negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges impacting the mountain biking equipment.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Golf Apparel Market by End-user and Distribution channel - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Air Sports Equipment Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Mountain Biking Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.60%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 3.99 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.34

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 40%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, UK, and Australia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Active Brands AS, Endura Ltd., EssilorLuxottica, Fox Racing Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Safilo Group Spa, SCOTT Sports SA, Shimano Inc., Troy Lee Designs Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Protective gears - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Mountain biking tools - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Active Brands AS

  • Endura Ltd.

  • EssilorLuxottica

  • Fox Racing Inc.

  • Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • Safilo Group Spa

  • SCOTT Sports SA

  • Shimano Inc.

  • Troy Lee Designs Inc.

  • Vista Outdoor Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mountain-biking-equipment-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-3-99-billion--technavio-301485754.html

SOURCE Technavio

