Mountain Biking Equipment Market size to grow by USD 3.99 billion | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Mountain Biking Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 4.34% in 2022 and a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by product (protective gears and mountain biking tools) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mountain Biking Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Market Scope

The mountain biking equipment market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights

The mountain biking equipment market is fragmented, and vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and product innovations to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in the mountain biking equipment market during the forecast period. According to our research, the region will contribute to 40% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The significant increase in outdoor recreational activities among the youth, especially those in the age group of 15-24 years, as well as the rise in consumer preference for mountain biking, will drive the mountain biking equipment market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The mountain biking equipment market share growth by the protective gears segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the significant rise in the demand for mountain bike protective gear due to the rise in the participation rates in mountain biking.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The mountain biking equipment market is primarily driven by the rising number of mountain bicycle clubs and events. Some of the largest meetups by sports bicycle groups and clubs are Hudson Valley Hikers and the Chicago Hiking Outdoors in the US, the Vancouver Hiking Meetup Group in Canada, and the Trailblazer in the UK, among many others. There has been a significant increase in the number of mountain biking events across the world, such as the Argus Mountain Bike (MTB) Challenge and the eight-day Absa Cape Epic race. Such events will boost the demand for biking equipment, which will drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

The risk management on biking trails to minimize threats and losses from lawsuits is one of the key challenges faced by the global mountain biking equipment market. There are currently no international standards for mountain biking trail design. Thus, it is important to get an operator or public entity to plan and design a trail. Efficient management and maintenance of mountain biking trails is another challenge. Many lawsuits are a result of improper maintenance. Such factors are expected to negatively impact the market growth during the forecast period.

Mountain Biking Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.60% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Australia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Active Brands AS, Endura Ltd., EssilorLuxottica, Fox Racing Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Safilo Group Spa, SCOTT Sports SA, Shimano Inc., Troy Lee Designs Inc., and Vista Outdoor Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

