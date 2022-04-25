Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results And Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, representing a 3.5% increase from the $0.145 cash dividend per common share declared in the prior quarter and our fifth consecutive quarterly dividend increase. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2022.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2022. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, the impact of PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO, the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, and the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.





For the Three Months Ended March 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2022



2021























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 4,765

5,583

$ 4,860

4,313 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.77

0.90

$ 0.77

0.69 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.40%

1.64%



1.73%

1.53% Return on average equity

15.94%

18.67%



18.36%

16.30% Efficiency ratio

44.26%

41.96%



39.87%

42.06% Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.68%

3.61%



3.82%

3.50%



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



6,757

$



6,397 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





1.99%







2.27%



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



























As of and for the



As of and for the





3 Months Ended



12 Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,





2022



2021



















(Dollars in thousands, except share data) Asset Quality











Non-performing loans $ 1,839

$ 1,859

Real estate owned $ -

$ -

Non-performing assets $ 1,839

$ 1,859

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.16%



0.17%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.13%



0.14%

Net charge-offs (annualized) $ 276

$ 164

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

603.86%



566.11%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.99%



0.98%

Allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans (1)

1.00%



1.00%













Other Data











Core deposits (2) $ 946,111

$ 889,076

Cash dividends declared $ 0.145

$ 0.530

Shares outstanding

6,287,191



6,285,714

Book and tangible book value per share (3) $ 18.65

$ 19.26

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI)

(6,542)



1,288

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (3)

19.69

$ 19.05

Closing market price per common share $ 30.90

$ 30.75

Closing price to book value ratio

165.65%



159.66%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

8.38%



9.07%

Bank regulatory leverage ratio

9.83%



9.75%















(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release,











this is a non-GAAP financial measure











(2) Total deposits excluding time deposits











(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets

























Five Quarter Trends

For the Three Months Ended





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

























2022

2021



March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31



GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP Net income $ 4,765 $ 5,106 $ 5,621 $ 8,034 $ 4,860 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.77 $ 0.81 $ 0.90 $ 1.28 $ 0.77 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.40%

1.53%

1.79%

2.75%

1.73% Return on average equity

15.94%

17.10%

19.22%

29.00%

18.36% Efficiency ratio

44.26%

44.96%

38.55%

35.87%

39.87% Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.68%

3.66%

3.84%

3.79%

3.82%

























2022

2021



March 31

December 31

September 30

June 30

March 31



Adjusted (1)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 5,583 $ 5,243 $ 5,095 $ 4,603 $ 4,313 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.90 $ 0.83 $ 0.81 $ 0.73 $ 0.69 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.64%

1.57%

1.62%

1.57%

1.53% Return on average equity

18.67%

17.56%

17.42%

16.62%

16.30% Efficiency ratio

41.96%

46.51%

41.15%

41.22%

42.06% Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.61%

3.49%

3.51%

3.49%

3.50%





















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 6,757 $ 6,775 $ 7,401 $ 7,172 $ 6,397 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA

1.99%

2.03%

2.36%

2.45%

2.27%





















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.



























Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"We are pleased to report another impressive earnings quarter for the Company, which saw adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increase 29% from $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $5.6 million in the same quarter of 2022, while adjusted earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP) increased 30% from $0.69 to $0.90 over the same periods. Our strong earnings, combined with prudent management of our capital, have helped increase our annualized adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) to 18.67% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 16.30% for the same period in the prior year. Similarly, our annualized adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) rose 7% to 1.64% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 1.53% in the first quarter of 2021. The allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP) remained at 1.00% at March 31, 2022, after recording a provision for loan losses of $650 thousand during the current quarter, and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans now exceeds 6 to 1. From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remained at historical lows at 0.13%, with no properties in real estate owned. As a result of our continued strong performance, we are pleased to announce that we have increased our quarterly dividend by 3.5% to $0.15 per quarter, our fifth consecutive quarterly increase.

The tremendous growth we have experienced over the last several years, however, has left us with a very good problem: We are out of space! As a result, we are in the process of several projects located across our markets, including the following:

The construction of a new operations center to replace our existing leased space. This will provide significant growth opportunities for the Company in the years to come.

The construction of a new Johnson City combined financial/corporate center with significant I-26 visibility. This building will be a major upgrade from our existing 3,000 sq. ft. branch, and will allow us to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities market share.

We are currently exploring various build/purchase opportunities for a second financial center in Knoxville that will replace our existing leased space in Cedar Bluff, and hope to announce something soon.

We recently announced that we have received all required regulatory approvals to open a financial center in Brentwood, Tennessee—just outside of Nashville. Brentwood is in Williamson County, which is among the top 40 counties in the US in population growth, as well as household and per capita income. We are currently building out certain leased space and hope to be open for business by the second quarter of this year.

Given our success and prospects for future growth, we have a number of top bankers interested in joining us. These initiatives will allow us to provide the necessary space to grow our team.

Finally, we are proud to announce that we have been named a Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Bank (#47) by American Banker Magazine and a Top 100 Bank Under $3 Billion in Assets (#51) by S&P Global."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.6 million, or 16.4%, from $10.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 to $11.7 million for the same period in 2022. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $249.7 million, or 23.0%, from $1.087 billion to $1.336 billion, driven by increases in loans and investment securities.

Average net interest-earning assets grew $115.4 million, or 38.6%, from $299.3 million to $414.7 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity.

The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped 45.3% from 0.64% to 0.35%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets decreased 8.6% from 4.29% to 3.92%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.82% to 3.68%.

The Company recognized approximately $0.2 million and $0.9 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Approximately $0.1 million in net PPP loan origination fees remains to be recognized as of March 31, 2022.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has approximately $215 million of adjustable rate loans, $137 million of which could adjust immediately with a 25 bp or more increase in short term interest rates. The remaining $78 million of adjustable rate loans would require a greater than 25 bp change in short term interest rates before the current loan interest rate would adjust upwards. Additionally, the Company has approximately $25 million and $57 million of fixed rate loans which are subject to repricing during 2022 and 2023, respectively. The Company estimates that it would recognize an additional approximately $1.6 million and $3.7 million of interest income on an annual basis from the repricing of adjustable rate loans if short term interest rates were to rise 100 bp and 200 bp, respectively.

Provision For Loan Losses

A provision for loan losses of $0.7 million was recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily as a result of continued loan growth. No provision for loan losses was recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Company continues to experience historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs. The Company will adopt the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023. The Company has selected a vendor to assist with implementation and is on track with the milestones we have established for implementation.

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended March 31 (In thousands)

2022 2021 Change









Service charges and fee income $ 338 294 44 Bank owned life insurance

43 31 12 Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(65) 1 (66) Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(451) 1 (452) Gain on sale of loans

19 102 (83) Wealth management

196 164 32 Limited partnership income

373 - 373 Other noninterest income

(5) 15 (20)











$ 448 608 (160)











Noninterest income declined to $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 from $0.6 million in the same quarter of 2021. This decrease was due primarily to $0.5 million of unrealized losses on equity securities (primarily bank subordinated debt) during the first quarter of 2022 as a result of the rise in interest rates during the period. These losses have not been realized and are subject to future increases or decreases in value. Gain on sale of loans declined during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 also due to an increase in interest rates which contributed to a decrease in loan volumes. These declines were offset by an increase in distributions from certain of the Company's investments in limited partnerships, which tend to have significant distributions towards the end of their life.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated: