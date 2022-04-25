U.S. markets open in 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,249.75
    -17.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,617.00
    -111.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,298.25
    -55.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,925.80
    -12.90 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.71
    -5.36 (-5.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,903.00
    -31.30 (-1.62%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.54 (-2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    -0.0074 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -0.0800 (-2.75%)
     

  • Vix

    29.08
    +6.40 (+28.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2729
    -0.0106 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0440
    -0.3810 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,823.69
    -712.60 (-1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    902.26
    -43.31 (-4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,411.92
    -109.76 (-1.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Results And Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

·11 min read

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Mountain Commerce Bank)
(PRNewsfoto/Mountain Commerce Bank)

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share, representing a 3.5% increase from the $0.145 cash dividend per common share declared in the prior quarter and our fifth consecutive quarterly dividend increase. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2022.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2022. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, the impact of PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO, the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, and the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.



For the Three Months Ended March 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2022



2021













GAAP


Adjusted (1)



GAAP


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

4,765


5,583


$

4,860


4,313

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.77


0.90


$

0.77


0.69

Return on average assets (ROAA)


1.40%


1.64%



1.73%


1.53%

Return on average equity


15.94%


18.67%



18.36%


16.30%

Efficiency ratio


44.26%


41.96%



39.87%


42.06%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.68%


3.61%



3.82%


3.50%











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$



6,757


$



6,397

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)




1.99%





2.27%











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.














As of and for the



As of and for the




3 Months Ended



12 Months Ended




March 31,



December 31,




2022



2021











(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Asset Quality







Non-performing loans

$

1,839


$

1,859


Real estate owned

$

-


$

-


Non-performing assets

$

1,839


$

1,859


Non-performing loans to total loans


0.16%



0.17%


Non-performing assets to total assets


0.13%



0.14%


Net charge-offs (annualized)

$

276


$

164


Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans


603.86%



566.11%


Allowance for loan losses to total loans


0.99%



0.98%


Allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans (1)


1.00%



1.00%








Other Data







Core deposits (2)

$

946,111


$

889,076


Cash dividends declared

$

0.145


$

0.530


Shares outstanding


6,287,191



6,285,714


Book and tangible book value per share (3)

$

18.65


$

19.26


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI)


(6,542)



1,288


Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (3)


19.69


$

19.05


Closing market price per common share

$

30.90


$

30.75


Closing price to book value ratio


165.65%



159.66%


Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio


8.38%



9.07%


Bank regulatory leverage ratio


9.83%



9.75%









(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release,







this is a non-GAAP financial measure







(2) Total deposits excluding time deposits







(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets













Five Quarter Trends




For the Three Months Ended




(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)














2022


2021



March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31



GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


GAAP

Net income

$

4,765

$

5,106

$

5,621

$

8,034

$

4,860

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.77

$

0.81

$

0.90

$

1.28

$

0.77

Return on average assets (ROAA)


1.40%


1.53%


1.79%


2.75%


1.73%

Return on average equity


15.94%


17.10%


19.22%


29.00%


18.36%

Efficiency ratio


44.26%


44.96%


38.55%


35.87%


39.87%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.68%


3.66%


3.84%


3.79%


3.82%














2022


2021



March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31



Adjusted (1)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

5,583

$

5,243

$

5,095

$

4,603

$

4,313

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.90

$

0.83

$

0.81

$

0.73

$

0.69

Return on average assets (ROAA)


1.64%


1.57%


1.62%


1.57%


1.53%

Return on average equity


18.67%


17.56%


17.42%


16.62%


16.30%

Efficiency ratio


41.96%


46.51%


41.15%


41.22%


42.06%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.61%


3.49%


3.51%


3.49%


3.50%












Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$

6,757

$

6,775

$

7,401

$

7,172

$

6,397

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA


1.99%


2.03%


2.36%


2.45%


2.27%












(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.














Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"We are pleased to report another impressive earnings quarter for the Company, which saw adjusted net income (non-GAAP) increase 29% from $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $5.6 million in the same quarter of 2022, while adjusted earnings per diluted share (non-GAAP) increased 30% from $0.69 to $0.90 over the same periods. Our strong earnings, combined with prudent management of our capital, have helped increase our annualized adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) to 18.67% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to 16.30% for the same period in the prior year. Similarly, our annualized adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) rose 7% to 1.64% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to 1.53% in the first quarter of 2021. The allowance to non-PPP loans (non-GAAP) remained at 1.00% at March 31, 2022, after recording a provision for loan losses of $650 thousand during the current quarter, and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans now exceeds 6 to 1. From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remained at historical lows at 0.13%, with no properties in real estate owned. As a result of our continued strong performance, we are pleased to announce that we have increased our quarterly dividend by 3.5% to $0.15 per quarter, our fifth consecutive quarterly increase.

The tremendous growth we have experienced over the last several years, however, has left us with a very good problem: We are out of space! As a result, we are in the process of several projects located across our markets, including the following:

  • The construction of a new operations center to replace our existing leased space. This will provide significant growth opportunities for the Company in the years to come.

  • The construction of a new Johnson City combined financial/corporate center with significant I-26 visibility. This building will be a major upgrade from our existing 3,000 sq. ft. branch, and will allow us to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities market share.

  • We are currently exploring various build/purchase opportunities for a second financial center in Knoxville that will replace our existing leased space in Cedar Bluff, and hope to announce something soon.

  • We recently announced that we have received all required regulatory approvals to open a financial center in Brentwood, Tennessee—just outside of Nashville. Brentwood is in Williamson County, which is among the top 40 counties in the US in population growth, as well as household and per capita income. We are currently building out certain leased space and hope to be open for business by the second quarter of this year.

Given our success and prospects for future growth, we have a number of top bankers interested in joining us. These initiatives will allow us to provide the necessary space to grow our team.

Finally, we are proud to announce that we have been named a Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Bank (#47) by American Banker Magazine and a Top 100 Bank Under $3 Billion in Assets (#51) by S&P Global."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $1.6 million, or 16.4%, from $10.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021 to $11.7 million for the same period in 2022. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $249.7 million, or 23.0%, from $1.087 billion to $1.336 billion, driven by increases in loans and investment securities.

  • Average net interest-earning assets grew $115.4 million, or 38.6%, from $299.3 million to $414.7 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and an increase in shareholders' equity.

  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities dropped 45.3% from 0.64% to 0.35%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets decreased 8.6% from 4.29% to 3.92%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.82% to 3.68%.

The Company recognized approximately $0.2 million and $0.9 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Approximately $0.1 million in net PPP loan origination fees remains to be recognized as of March 31, 2022.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has approximately $215 million of adjustable rate loans, $137 million of which could adjust immediately with a 25 bp or more increase in short term interest rates. The remaining $78 million of adjustable rate loans would require a greater than 25 bp change in short term interest rates before the current loan interest rate would adjust upwards. Additionally, the Company has approximately $25 million and $57 million of fixed rate loans which are subject to repricing during 2022 and 2023, respectively. The Company estimates that it would recognize an additional approximately $1.6 million and $3.7 million of interest income on an annual basis from the repricing of adjustable rate loans if short term interest rates were to rise 100 bp and 200 bp, respectively.

Provision For Loan Losses

A provision for loan losses of $0.7 million was recorded for the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily as a result of continued loan growth. No provision for loan losses was recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Company continues to experience historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs. The Company will adopt the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023. The Company has selected a vendor to assist with implementation and is on track with the milestones we have established for implementation.

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended March 31

(In thousands)


2022

2021

Change






Service charges and fee income

$

338

294

44

Bank owned life insurance


43

31

12

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale


(65)

1

(66)

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities


(451)

1

(452)

Gain on sale of loans


19

102

(83)

Wealth management


196

164

32

Limited partnership income


373

-

373

Other noninterest income


(5)

15

(20)







$

448

608

(160)






Noninterest income declined to $0.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 from $0.6 million in the same quarter of 2021. This decrease was due primarily to $0.5 million of unrealized losses on equity securities (primarily bank subordinated debt) during the first quarter of 2022 as a result of the rise in interest rates during the period. These losses have not been realized and are subject to future increases or decreases in value. Gain on sale of loans declined during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 also due to an increase in interest rates which contributed to a decrease in loan volumes. These declines were offset by an increase in distributions from certain of the Company's investments in limited partnerships, which tend to have significant distributions towards the end of their life.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended March 31

(In thousands)


2022

2021

Change






Compensation and employee benefits

$

3,223

2,320

903

Occupancy


365

359

6

Furniture and equipment


95

148

(53)

Data processing


475

395

80

FDIC insurance


166

115

51

Office


152

163

(11)

Advertising


62

42

20

Professional fees


305

218

87

Other noninterest expense


523

481

42







$

5,366

4,241

1,125




Recommended Stories

  • The stock market selloff still has another 20% to go, says the godfather of liquidity

    The financial system is much less a new financing system than it is in reality a refinancing system, says the godfather of liquidity.

  • Alibaba Stock Drops to Its Lowest Level in 6 Years. What’s Behind the Latest Fall.

    The worsening Covid-19 situation in China is weighing on stocks, with companies including Alibaba, JD.com, and NIO notching stark declines.

  • Elon Musk Says Bill Gates Is Shorting Tesla Stock—and He’s Not Happy

    FEATURE Tesla CEO Elon Musk is irked at Bill Gates. He doesn’t see how Gates, a leading proponent of sustainable energy, could possibly sell Tesla stock short. And Musk says Gates is doing just that.

  • S&P 500 Ready to Join Bear Market, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The S&P 500 is about to drop sharply, Morgan Stanley’s Michael J. Wilson warned, as investors struggle to find havens amid fears of a recession and aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve. Most Read from BloombergNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as China Loc

  • Gold falls as investors sidestep precious metal for more attractive safe havens

    Gold futures fell Monday, with the traditional haven failing to find support as investors dumped equities and other assets perceived as risky while jumping into other assets perceived as safe, including U.S. Treasurys and other government bonds. Gold for June delivery (GC00) (GCM22) fell $17.70, or 0.9%, to $1916.40 an ounce on Comex. Gold was “unable to benefit much from the renewed flight to safety that’s gripped the markets since Friday,” said Raffi Boyadjian, lead investment analyst at XM, in a note.

  • Coca-Cola earnings: Price hikes lead to a big quarter

    The cost of drinking sugary (and non sugary) products from Coca-Cola (KO) are on a steep rise, helping to pad the beverage giant's sales and profits.

  • Jack Dorsey Follows Elon Musk in Dropping CEO Title (For Something Ridiculous)

    Twitter's fate may be hanging in the balance. No longer is the description "chief executive officer" or "chief financial officer" enough to indicate power, prestige and hierarchical standing. Elon Musk -- of course -- got the thing started last year when he officially changed his title at Tesla as well as that of the EV maker's chief financial officer.

  • Coca-Cola Earnings Just Topped Estimates. Its Outlook Was Upbeat, Too.

    Coca-Cola kicked off a busy earnings week with an upbeat outlook and first-quarter results that surpassed analyst expectations. For the first quarter, Coke (ticker: KO) delivered adjusted earnings of 64 cents a share, higher than the consensus estimate of 58 cents, according to FactSet. Revenue of $10.5 billion was higher than analyst forecasts for $9.83 billion.

  • Exclusive-Twitter set to accept Musk's $43 billion offer - sources

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Twitter Inc is poised to agree a sale to Elon Musk for around $43 billion in cash, the price the chief executive of Tesla Inc has called his "best and final" offer for the social media company, people familiar with the matter said. Twitter may announce the $54.20-per-share deal later on Monday once its board has met to recommend the transaction to Twitter shareholders, the sources said. Musk, the world's richest person according to a tally by Forbes, is negotiating to buy Twitter in a personal capacity and Tesla is not involved in the deal.

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks got clobbered Friday. Why smart investors focus on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • China Lockdown Angst Rips Through Markets as Stocks, Yuan Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Fears about the economic toll of China’s strict Covid Zero policy intensified Monday, as news that lockdowns were spreading to Beijing sent stocks, commodities and the yuan tumbling. Most Read from BloombergNew Texts Shed Light on Elon Musk’s 2018 Spat With Saudi FundAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: U.S. Vows to Step Up Weapons for KyivUkraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says Top U.S. Officials to Visit KyivStocks Tumble as China Lockdowns Ratt

  • Activision Blizzard’s Earnings Miss. Investors Care More About the Microsoft Merger.

    The videogame giant posts first-quarter earnings that missed expectations. Activision isn't providing guidance in light of its upcoming acquisition by Microsoft.

  • Yes, You Can Get Dividend Yields Around 5%. Here’s How.

    A big dividend yield can be a red flag and portend trouble for a company. But due diligence can lead investors to some solid companies with yields in the 5% neighborhood.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall amid China's COVID restrictions, packed earnings week

    Concerns over an escalating COVID outbreak in China mounted.

  • This Veteran Investor Is More Optimistic Than Ever. What He Thinks About Tesla and Other Growth Stocks.

    Anderson, a partner at Baillie Gifford, is one of the preeminent growth-stock investors of his time. As he prepares to step down, he’s more optimistic than ever.

  • Top 10 Zinc Stocks Picked By Hedge Funds for 2022

    In this article, we will look at the top 10 zinc stocks picked by hedge funds for 2022. If you want to skip reading about why zinc prices are on the rise, you can go to Top 5 Zinc Stocks Picked By Hedge Funds for 2022. Zinc has a variety of uses that range from […]

  • UPDATE: Twitter shares jump 5% premarket after Reuters says set to accept Elon Musk's takeover offer

    Twitter Inc. shares rose 5% premarket Monday, after Reuters said the social media site is set to accept Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk's "best and final" offer to buy the company. Musk said last week he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to back his bid for the company announced April 14, when he offered $54.20 a share. Musk has criticized the company for failing to live up to its potential as a platform for free speech. But Musk himself has used Twitter to start a spat with the Securities and Ex

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Fintech Stocks To Buy And Watch As Apple, Amazon Expand Financial Products

    Many fintech stocks have been clobbered as Covid pandemic driven growth slows. Sector rotations and rising interest have pressured payment stocks.

  • Cash shifts pull rug under equity markets - strategists

    A sudden drop in U.S. stocks at the end of last week that morphed into widespread weakness in global markets on Monday can be traced to abrupt shifts to large pools of central bank liquidity rather than hawkish rhetoric from global policymakers. In a note published on Monday, Matt King, a global markets strategist at Citibank, noted that reserves at the U.S. Federal Reserve fell by $460 billion last week, the single biggest weekly drop on record. U.S. stocks are set for a rough start to this week with index futures down 1%.