Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results And Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

·4 min read

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Mountain Commerce Bank)
(PRNewsfoto/Mountain Commerce Bank)

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, representing a 3.2% increase from the $0.155 cash dividend per common share declared in the prior quarter and our seventh consecutive quarterly dividend increase.  The dividend is payable on December 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2022.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.  As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO, the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments, and the impact of a fraudulent wire loss incurred in the second quarter of 2022, as further described below.  See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin.  All financial information in this press release is unaudited.



For the Three Months Ended September 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2022



2021













GAAP


Adjusted (1)



GAAP


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

5,322


5,994


$

5,621


5,021

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.85


0.96


$

0.91


0.81

Return on average assets (ROAA)


1.40 %


1.58 %



1.79 %


1.60 %

Return on average equity


18.36 %


20.68 %



19.22 %


17.17 %

Efficiency ratio


41.93 %


42.60 %



38.55 %


42.06 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.66 %


3.65 %



3.84 %


3.51 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$



7,807


$



7,401

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)




2.06 %





2.36 %











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.

 



For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2022



2021













GAAP


Adjusted (1)



GAAP


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

14,652


17,486


$

18,516


13,974

Diluted earnings per share

$

2.35


2.81


$

2.97


2.24

Return on average assets (ROAA)


1.36 %


1.63 %



2.09 %


1.57 %

Return on average equity


16.66 %


19.89 %



22.20 %


16.76 %

Efficiency ratio


44.79 %


41.65 %



38.07 %


41.73 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.72 %


3.69 %



3.78 %


3.47 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$



20,891


$



20,971

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)




1.95 %





2.36 %











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.  See Appendix A to this press release for more information.

 




As of and for the



As of and for the


As of and for the




3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended


12 Months Ended




September 30,



June 30,


December 31,




2022



2022


2021













(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Asset Quality









Non-performing loans

$

1,289


$

1,283

$

1,859


Real estate owned

$

-


$

-

$

-


Non-performing assets

$

1,289


$

1,283

$

1,859


Non-performing loans to total loans


0.10 %



0.11 %


0.17 %


Non-performing assets to total assets


0.08 %



0.09 %


0.14 %


Year-to-date net charge-offs

$

87


$

75

$

164


Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans


964.86 %



900.16 %


566.11 %


Allowance for loan losses to total loans 


0.97 %



0.98 %


0.98 %










Other Data









Core deposits (2)

$

1,060,021


$

969,016

$

889,076


Cash dividends declared

$

0.155


$

0.150

$

0.530


Shares outstanding


6,309,941



6,304,941


6,285,714


Book and tangible book value per share (3)

$

18.03


$

18.18

$

19.26


Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI)


(18,441)



(13,023)


1,288


Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (3)


20.95


$

20.25

$

19.05


Closing market price per common share

$

28.12


$

27.00

$

30.75


Closing price to book value ratio


155.97 %



148.52 %


159.66 %


Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio


7.26 %



7.91 %


9.07 %


Bank regulatory leverage ratio


9.75 %



9.64 %


9.75 %











(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure




(2) Total deposits excluding time deposits









(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets








 

Five Quarter Trends




For the Three Months Ended




(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)














2022


2021



September 30


June 30


March 31


December 31


September 30



GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


GAAP

Net income 

$

5,322

$

4,565

$

4,765

$

5,106

$

5,621

Diluted earnings per share 

$

0.85

$

0.73

$

0.77

$

0.81

$

0.91

Return on average assets (ROAA) 

