Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results And Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, representing a 3.2% increase from the $0.155 cash dividend per common share declared in the prior quarter and our seventh consecutive quarterly dividend increase. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2022.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO, the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments, and the impact of a fraudulent wire loss incurred in the second quarter of 2022, as further described below. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.





For the Three Months Ended September 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2022



2021























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 5,322

5,994

$ 5,621

5,021 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.85

0.96

$ 0.91

0.81 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.40 %

1.58 %



1.79 %

1.60 % Return on average equity

18.36 %

20.68 %



19.22 %

17.17 % Efficiency ratio

41.93 %

42.60 %



38.55 %

42.06 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.66 %

3.65 %



3.84 %

3.51 %



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



7,807

$



7,401 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





2.06 %







2.36 %



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























2022



2021























GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1) Net income $ 14,652

17,486

$ 18,516

13,974 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.35

2.81

$ 2.97

2.24 Return on average assets (ROAA)

1.36 %

1.63 %



2.09 %

1.57 % Return on average equity

16.66 %

19.89 %



22.20 %

16.76 % Efficiency ratio

44.79 %

41.65 %



38.07 %

41.73 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.72 %

3.69 %



3.78 %

3.47 %



















Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



20,891

$



20,971 Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





1.95 %







2.36 %



















(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.







As of and for the



As of and for the

As of and for the





3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended

12 Months Ended





September 30,



June 30,

December 31,





2022



2022

2021























(Dollars in thousands, except share data) Asset Quality















Non-performing loans $ 1,289

$ 1,283 $ 1,859

Real estate owned $ -

$ - $ -

Non-performing assets $ 1,289

$ 1,283 $ 1,859

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.10 %



0.11 %

0.17 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.08 %



0.09 %

0.14 %

Year-to-date net charge-offs $ 87

$ 75 $ 164

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

964.86 %



900.16 %

566.11 %

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.97 %



0.98 %

0.98 %

















Other Data















Core deposits (2) $ 1,060,021

$ 969,016 $ 889,076

Cash dividends declared $ 0.155

$ 0.150 $ 0.530

Shares outstanding

6,309,941



6,304,941

6,285,714

Book and tangible book value per share (3) $ 18.03

$ 18.18 $ 19.26

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI)

(18,441)



(13,023)

1,288

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (3)

20.95

$ 20.25 $ 19.05

Closing market price per common share $ 28.12

$ 27.00 $ 30.75

Closing price to book value ratio

155.97 %



148.52 %

159.66 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

7.26 %



7.91 %

9.07 %

Bank regulatory leverage ratio

9.75 %



9.64 %

9.75 %



















(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure





(2) Total deposits excluding time deposits















(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets















Five Quarter Trends