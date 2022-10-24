Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results And Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, representing a 3.2% increase from the $0.155 cash dividend per common share declared in the prior quarter and our seventh consecutive quarterly dividend increase. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2022.
Highlights
The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of REO, the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments, and the impact of a fraudulent wire loss incurred in the second quarter of 2022, as further described below. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
5,322
5,994
$
5,621
5,021
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.85
0.96
$
0.91
0.81
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.40 %
1.58 %
1.79 %
1.60 %
Return on average equity
18.36 %
20.68 %
19.22 %
17.17 %
Efficiency ratio
41.93 %
42.60 %
38.55 %
42.06 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.66 %
3.65 %
3.84 %
3.51 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)
$
7,807
$
7,401
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)
2.06 %
2.36 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
14,652
17,486
$
18,516
13,974
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.35
2.81
$
2.97
2.24
Return on average assets (ROAA)
1.36 %
1.63 %
2.09 %
1.57 %
Return on average equity
16.66 %
19.89 %
22.20 %
16.76 %
Efficiency ratio
44.79 %
41.65 %
38.07 %
41.73 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.72 %
3.69 %
3.78 %
3.47 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)
$
20,891
$
20,971
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)
1.95 %
2.36 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
As of and for the
As of and for the
As of and for the
3 Months Ended
3 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
December 31,
2022
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans
$
1,289
$
1,283
$
1,859
Real estate owned
$
-
$
-
$
-
Non-performing assets
$
1,289
$
1,283
$
1,859
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.10 %
0.11 %
0.17 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.08 %
0.09 %
0.14 %
Year-to-date net charge-offs
$
87
$
75
$
164
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
964.86 %
900.16 %
566.11 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.97 %
0.98 %
0.98 %
Other Data
Core deposits (2)
$
1,060,021
$
969,016
$
889,076
Cash dividends declared
$
0.155
$
0.150
$
0.530
Shares outstanding
6,309,941
6,304,941
6,285,714
Book and tangible book value per share (3)
$
18.03
$
18.18
$
19.26
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI)
(18,441)
(13,023)
1,288
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (3)
20.95
$
20.25
$
19.05
Closing market price per common share
$
28.12
$
27.00
$
30.75
Closing price to book value ratio
155.97 %
148.52 %
159.66 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio
7.26 %
7.91 %
9.07 %
Bank regulatory leverage ratio
9.75 %
9.64 %
9.75 %
(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure
(2) Total deposits excluding time deposits
(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets
Five Quarter Trends
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2021
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
Net income
$
5,322
$
4,565
$
4,765
$
5,106
$
5,621
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.85
$
0.73
$
0.77
$
0.81
$
0.91
Return on average assets (ROAA)