U.S. markets open in 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,165.25
    +18.50 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,924.00
    +167.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,276.75
    +48.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,934.70
    +12.90 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.90
    -1.11 (-1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.60
    +7.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    20.32
    +0.47 (+2.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0200
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7940
    -0.0460 (-1.62%)
     

  • Vix

    21.75
    +0.31 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2117
    +0.0046 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7180
    -0.2520 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,054.22
    +894.92 (+3.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    562.23
    +27.00 (+5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.00
    +58.26 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Establishes Senior Revolving Line of Credit

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MCBI

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that it established a senior revolving line of credit in the maximum amount of $20 million with a financial institution.  This line of credit replaces the existing senior term loan with a current balance of $10 million that was due to mature on April 10, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Mountain Commerce Bank)
(PRNewsfoto/Mountain Commerce Bank)

Pursuant to the terms of the loan and security agreement, the line of credit will mature on August 1, 2025 and bear interest at a per annum rate equal to the Prime Rate in effect from time to time minus .50 percent (50 bps), subject to a floor rate of 3.50%.  Interest only payments on the line of credit are due quarterly, with remaining principal amounts due at maturity.  A non-use fee of .10 percent (10 bps) will be assessed if the principal amount declines below $10 million.  The Company's obligations under the line of credit are secured by a pledge of 100% of the stock of the Bank and are subject to terms and covenants similar to the existing senior term loan.  The Company intends to use the available balance of the line of credit to support the operations of the Bank and for general corporate purposes.

About Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi.  The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer.  For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mountain-commerce-bancorp-inc-establishes-senior-revolving-line-of-credit-301601156.html

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond's (NASDAQ:BBBY) Short Squeeze may be Risky, but the New Business Model has a Chance

    It seems that most of the bad performance of Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY ) is attributable to the negative performance history after 2019. The stock is beaten down by short-selling, with some 35% of shares being shorted by July 14th, 2022, and analysts are also posting low price targets for the stock which has driven it to a multi-year low valuation.

  • Undervalued and Risky - Why Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Situation is Getting more Complicated

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) just released the latest earnings report for the quarter ending on June 30th, showing a noticeable business slowdown based on decreased commerce activity in China. In this analysis, we will pair the risk factors for Alibaba with the fundamentals in order to see if the market is skewed in any direction.

  • This Is, Hands Down, the Top Stock-Split Stock to Buy Right Now

    Alphabet, Amazon, DexCom, Shopify, and Tesla have all announced stock splits this year -- but only one of these giants is a screaming buy.

  • Palantir Stock Tumbles On Earnings Miss, Weak Revenue Outlook

    Palantir tumbled as earnings missed analyst estimates while revenue edged by Wall Street targets and guidance came in below views.

  • 3 Dirt Cheap High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    Whether the stock market is near an all-time high or in a bear market, no one wants to pay more for a share of a company than it is worth. A dirt cheap dividend stock could be a company that is being valued at less than its historical metrics indicate. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) are three industry-leading businesses that are all cheap stocks based on historical valuations.

  • Tesla unveils timing of 3-for-1 stock split, stock up 1.7% premarket

    Tesla Inc. said it will conduct a 3-for-1 stock split that will give shareholders of record as of Aug. 17 a dividend of two additional shares of common stock on Aug. 24. Trading will begin on a stock split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25, the company said in a regulatory filing published Friday. Shares were up 1.7% premarket Monday, but are down 18% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has fallen 13%.

  • Upstart Holdings Isn't a Stock to Hold on the Cusp of Earnings

    The charts and indicators of the operator of a cloud-based artificial intelligence lending platform are largely bearish.

  • Jack Ma’s downfall is a symptom of Xi Jinping’s communist economy

    As a Chinese success story, Alibaba is unrivalled. As its founder, Jack Ma soared in power and prestige, acquiring a global reputation that spread alongside the company’s growth into a global e-commerce giant.

  • Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel's chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes the S&P 500 is on course to reach 4,400 during the year’s second half, explaining that the sell-off in 1H22 is “still being reversed.” The strategist also thinks the S&P 500’s “equity risk premium” now suggests a mid-point p

  • Britain at risk of energy shortages as Norway threatens to ration electricity - live updates

    Britain really isn’t working – and the collapsing NHS is to blame Vegetable shortage looms as Europe battles heatwave FTSE 100 rises 0.8pc Roger Bootle: The Taiwan crisis is the stuff of economic nightmares Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Berkshire CEO-designate Abel sells stake in energy company he led for $870 million

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday that Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as chief executive, sold his 1% stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In its quarterly report, Berkshire said the energy unit bought out Abel in June under an agreement among them and the family of the late billionaire philanthropist Walter Scott, which owns an 8% stake. Buffett's Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate took a $362 million charge to capital, reflecting the premium over how much the stake's value was reflected on its books.

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.48

    The board of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBA ) has announced that the dividend on 9th of September will be...

  • Tesla and 9 Other Companies That Would Take a Hit From a 15% Minimum Corporate Tax

    The tax would help fund the climate and healthcare deal proposed by Democrats. If it goes through, larger companies would bear the burden.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is following an age-old adage: Buy the dip.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak in Sight But Debate Rages Over What Comes NextThe conglomerate was a net buyer of equities in the

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Robinhood investors look like they are taking a page out of Peter Lynch's playbook with some savvy buys.

  • 10 Growth Stocks Analysts Say You'll Be Glad You Bought

    Keeping a list of S&P 500 growth stocks you'd like to own is a good idea. And it might pay off sooner than you think.

  • Tesla Sets Its Stock Split Date. Let Pre-Split Trading Begin.

    Shares of the electric-vehicle company will begin trading at their new split-adjusted price on Aug. 25.

  • Bitcoin Extends Rally, Pushes Above $24,000. CoinBase Surges.

    The price of Bitcoin has jumped nearly 5% over the past 24 hours to $24,220.36, climbing to its recent high of $24,504 toward the end of July. The world’s largest cryptocurrency has regained 12.3% over the course of the last month, looking to claw back some of its losses since falling under $20,000 in June for the first time since 2020. The rally was spurred by investor optimism that inflation may soon be easing, with July’s consumer price index data expected to tick down to 8.7% from 9.1% in June, according to FactSet.

  • Barrick Gold CEO Contains Costs to Extend Streak of Profit Beats

    (Bloomberg) -- Barrick Gold Corp. became one of the few major mining companies this earnings season to deliver a positive surprise, navigating cost inflation and production challenges to exceed analysts’ estimates. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy Bil

  • Karuna's stock jumps 42% after sharing promising Phase 3 data for its schizophrenia drug

    Shares of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. soared 42.6% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said its experimental treatment for schizophrenia met the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 clinical trial. Karuna told investors it expects to submit the therapy to the Food and Drug Administration in "mid-2023." RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams expects the drug could generate $1.3 billion in annual sales, according to an investor note. The "profile continues to look very differentiated from e