Mountain Dew Baja Blast available in stores nationwide for all of 2024, not just Taco Bell

Mountain Dew Baja Blast will be available in stores nationwide for the first time in 2024.

Mountain Dew Baja Blast, the popular beverage once sold exclusively at Taco Bell, will be sold in stores nationwide this month and, for the first time, will be available throughout all of 2024.

PepsiCo, the parent company of Mountain Dew, said in a news release Tuesday the drink would be available in bottles and cans all year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the drink's launch.

"Mountain Dew Baja Blast has cemented its place as a fan-favorite flavor in pop culture and as a staple in countless Taco Bell orders, so we knew we had to celebrate its 20th anniversary in a big way," said JP Bittencourt, vice president of marketing at Mountain Dew.

The popular soda has been released in stores as a seasonal product in the past, but this marks the first time PepsiCo is making it a year-long staple.

Double decker tacos: Taco Bell brings back double decker tacos after nearly year-long hiatus

According to the news release, with every purchase of a Baja Blast or Baja Blast Zero Sugar, both in stores and at participating Taco Bell locations, customers can scan to collect coins for a chance to redeem Baja gear, accessories, electronics, a Taco Bell deal and more at the Baja Blast Shop at www.bajablast.com.

Mountain Dew Baja Blast will also have its first-ever Super Bowl commercial during Super Bowl LVIII in February, according to the news release.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mountain Dew Baja Blast sold in stores in 2024, not just Taco Bell