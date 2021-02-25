The Mountain Introduces New International Women's Day T-Shirt Collection

Designs Explore Themes of Positivity, Strength and Diversity #Mountain4Women

KEENE, N.H., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mountain announces the International Women's Day Collection which showcases twelve new original t-shirt designs with three artistic themes (watercolor, line drawing and collage) and a variety of color palettes created by an all-female team of designers at The Mountain. Recognized on March 8th, International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of all women.

"As the definition of what it means to be a woman or a feminist evolve, so do our visual representations of these concepts. The designs explore themes of positivity, strength through simplicity, and visual diversity. This art honors all genders and anyone who chooses to love and support women." - Meg, Mountain Designer

"My goal with these designs, especially the collage style, was to create representation through recognition. Anyone can view this art and see a piece of themselves or someone they care about. All of the designs depict human forms without focusing specifically on gender, race, or age in order to create a welcoming and supportive space for all." - Kate, Mountain Designer

"To me, the most prominent message in this collection is strength through diversity. And as you can see, when we combine all of our differences and unify, it truly creates a thing of beauty." - Jenn, Mountain Designer

Musicians, Fashion Influencers, Fitness Gurus, Actors, Activists will be celebrating on March 8th with The Mountain in social media via #Mountain4Women and on our website with the IWD sweepstakes which runs March 4-10 where 25 people will win a prize from the International Women's Day collection. Please visit here to see all of the unique designs that celebrate all women, all of the time.

ABOUT THE MOUNTAIN

The Mountain is an eco-friendly Artwear brand where art and apparel successfully intersect to become a powerful vehicle of personal expression for The Mountain's enthusiastic consumers, the #MountainCrew.

Founded in 1972 in New Hampshire by two best friends, The Mountain today is sold in over 100 countries and territories around the world and celebrates a collaboration with over 75 global artists who, with The Mountain's 100 employees, help the organization stay challenged yet humble through each creative and differing view.

For more information about The Mountain, please join us on our website and in social media (@mountainartwear).

