Mountain Valley MD Announces Transition of Chief Medical Officer to Advisory Role

Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc.
·3 min read
Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc.
Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc.

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “MVMD”) (CSE: MVMD) (OTCQB: MVMDF) (FRA: 20MP), an early-stage biotech business centered around the implementation, licensing and reselling of key technologies and formulations, today announced that Dr. Azhar Rana, the Company’s Chief Medical Officer (“CMO”), will be transitioning to an advisory capacity effective February 1, 2023.

As announced in its news release dated November 29, 2022 (the “Nov 29 PR”), the Company has been transitioning from a research and development phase to a commercialization focus. Subsequently and as a result, the Company is beginning to align its human capital decisions with a revenue-driven business plan based on the three lines of business described in the Nov 29 PR, focusing on recruiting experienced talent in those particular areas of human, plant, and husbandry animal health commercialization in the coming months.

Dr. Rana joined the Company as CMO in August of 2021 and has made numerous contributions to the organization’s advancement toward its commercialization objectives during his tenure. Dr. Rana will continue to advise MVMD’s management as needed pursuant to an advisory agreement.

“We are grateful to Dr. Rana for his contributions to MVMD and look forward to continuing to work together in his new advisory role as we progress through this next phase focused on our key projects and technologies and the generation of revenues with a view to and our overarching goal to create long-term shareholder value,” said Dennis Hancock, President & CEO of Mountain Valley MD.

ABOUT MOUNTAIN VALLEY MD HOLDINGS INC.

Mountain Valley MD is building a world-class organization centered around the implementation, licensing and reselling of key technologies and formulations:

  • patented Quicksome™ oral formulation and delivery technologies,

  • patented Quicksol™ solubility formulation technology

  • licensed product reseller of Agrarius™, a novel agricultural plant signalling technology

Consistent with its vision towards “More Life”, MVMD applies its owned and licensed technologies to its work for advanced delivery of molecules for human and husbandry animal applications, including the development of products for pain management, weight loss, energy, focus, sleep, anxiety, and more. Additionally, MVMD’s work with Agrarius is focused on generating a positive impact on crop yields and reducing fertilizer usage.

MVMD’s patented Quicksome™ technology utilizes proprietary formulations and stabilizing molecules to encapsulate and formulate active ingredients into highly efficient product formats. The result is a new generation of product formulations that could be capable of delivering nutraceutical and drug molecules into the body faster, with greater impact, efficiency and accuracy.

MVMD’s patented Quicksol™ technology covers all highly solubilized macrocyclic lactones that could be effectively applied in multiple viral applications that could positively impact human and animal health globally.

MVMD’s licensed Agrairus™ agricultural plant signalling technology that could be capable of application to agricultural crops to naturally increase yields, reduce fertilizer usage, and increase general resilience to pests and climate change.

For more Company information and contact details, visit www.MVMD.com.
SOURCE: Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.

The Company is making forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the Company’s human capital decisions aligning with its three previously announced business lines; the transition of Dr. Rana’s role from CMO to an advisor and the timing thereof.

The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the CSE nor OTC has reviewed or approved the contents of this press release.

CONTACT: For further information: Dennis Hancock President and Chief Executive Officer Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. Investor Relations @ 647-725-9755 Email: info@mvmd.com www.MVMD.com


