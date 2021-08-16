Mountain Valley Spring Water Celebrates 150th Anniversary With Sweepstakes

America's Original Premium Spring Water Is Giving Away 150 Prizes to Mark 150 Years

HOT SPRINGS, Ark., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mountain Valley Spring Water is thanking their loyal fans and followers by giving away 150 prizes in celebration of its 150th Anniversary this year with the Mountain Valley 150th Anniversary Sweepstakes. With prizes ranging from themed apparel to packages that include Mountain Valley home delivery and other offerings from partners, including Schwinn Bicycles and Quest Nutrition, the online sweepstakes is now open for entries through October 31, 2021.

Since 1871, Mountain Valley Spring Water has been delivering pure spring water bottled in the heart of the Ouachita Mountains. A four-time gold medal winner at the Berkeley Springs International Water Tasting, Mountain Valley Spring Water is sodium-free with a naturally balanced pH and rich blend of calcium, magnesium and potassium. Mountain Valley is the only brand that still delivers 5- and 2.5-gallon glass bottles from coast-to-coast, along with a variety of spring, sparkling and flavored sparkling spring waters.

The Mountain Valley 150th Anniversary Sweepstakes is now open through October 31, 2021 with monthly drawings for the 150 prizes. For details about prizing and entry information for the sweepstakes, visit www.mountainvalleyspring.com.

ABOUT THE MOUNTAIN VALLEY SPRING WATER

The Mountain Valley Spring Water Co. is the authentic premium American natural spring water. The iconic brand has been serving consumers since 1871, bottled at the same spring location. Sourced from a natural spring originating from deep within a granite-based valley, the water is known for its unique mineral content and crisp taste profile. International award-winning Mountain Valley Spring water is delivered directly to homes and businesses across the country, and can be found in fine retailers, restaurants, natural grocers and traditional supermarkets. Mountain Valley Spring Water is a brand of Primo Water North America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Primo Water Corporation.

