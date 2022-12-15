U.S. markets closed

MOUNTAIN VIEW PACKAGING, LLC, RECALLS FROZEN READY-TO-EAT CRISPY CHICKEN WITH ALMONDS ENTRÉE PRODUCTS DUE TO MISBRANDING AND AN UNDECLARED ALLERGEN

USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
·3 min read

Washington, D.C., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



          

Recall Release

CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH

Congressional and Public Affairs
Soledad Calvino 202-720-9113

FSISpress@usda.gov
FSIS-RC-044-2022

 

MOUNTAIN VIEW PACKAGING, LLC, RECALLS FROZEN READY-TO-EAT CRISPY CHICKEN WITH ALMONDS ENTRÉE PRODUCTS DUE TO MISBRANDING AND AN UNDECLARED ALLERGEN

WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2022 – Mountain View Packaging, LLC, a Boise, Idaho establishment, is recalling approximately 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains shellfish (shrimp), a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. 

 

The frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products were produced November 17, 2022. The following product is subject to recall [view labels]:

 

  • 18.5 oz packages of “INNOVASIAN Crispy Chicken with Almonds ENTREE” with lot code 22321-1, UPC code 695119120499, and a best by date 05/24/2023.



The product subject to recall bears the USDA mark of inspection but does not bear the establishment number on the packaging. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide. 

                                 

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that they received a consumer complaint reporting shrimp in a product labeled as Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée.

 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.  

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ or retailers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and retailers are urged not to sell them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the InnovAsian Cuisine hotline at 1-800-324-5140. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Sunshine Morrison, Radiance Communications, at sunshine@radiancecom.com.

 

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

###



NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 

USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS

 

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.



USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call 800-795-3272 (voice), or 202-720-6382 (TDD).

 

 

 

 

 

CONTACT: USDA FSIS USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service press@fsis.usda.gov


