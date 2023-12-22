Mountaineer Gas given a general rate increase

Dec. 22—West Virginians using natural gas in their homes will see about over $4 increase in their monthly bills starting next year due to a rate increase approved Thursday by the Public Commission of West Virginia.

State regulators on Thursday approved a settlement agreement among multiple parties to allow Mountaineer Gas Company to increase base rates by 4.16 percent, the commission announced. The $13.9 million increase takes effect Jan. 1, 2024.

The company asked for $19.7 million, or a 6.08 percent increase, when it filed the case on March 6. Under this settlement agreement, the average customer will see a $4.20 percent increase in bills, or 5.09 percent.

The commission received 161 letters of protest, according to commission officials.

The parties that agreed to the settlement included the company; Commission staff; the Consumer Advocate Division; the West Virginia Energy Users Group, which represents several businesses; Interstate Gas Supply, Inc.; and the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia.

The Kanawha County Commission intervened in the case, but did not join in the settlement "but have indicated they will not oppose the Joint Stipulation should the Commission adopt it," the stipulation said.

In the settlement, the company agreed to "develop and implement a standardized analysis and justification study for new special contracts and existing contracts eligible for renewal" and make that information available to the public service commission.

The company said it would withdraw its weather normalization adjustment, but the commission declined that part of the settlement.

The Commission also declined to rule on the company's request on March 13 that certain material be kept shielded from disclosure, and would not do so unless a Freedom of Information Act request was made.

More information about this case can be found on the Public Service Commission of West Virginia website: www.psc.state.wv.us by referencing Case No. 23-0280-G-42T.

