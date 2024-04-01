Mountainside Fitness founder sells Paradise Valley home for $7M

The founder of Mountainside Fitness, restaurateurs who started Diego Pops and The Montauk, president of an electric firm and a doctor were among the buyers and sellers of metro Phoenix's priciest homes to sell during mid-March. A home designed by well-known architect Bill Hull was also one of the houses on the list.

$6,950,000

John Fleury, president of Switch Electric, paid cash for a 4,530-square-foot Paradise Valley home. The house with four bedrooms and 4 ½ bathrooms has an entrance flanked by glass garage doors, a covered patio entryway with a wood-beamed ceiling, a wet bar, a waterfall kitchen island, a built-in coffee bar and a primary suite with a fireplace and a seating area. Mountainside Fitness founder Tom Hatten was the seller. Scott Grigg of The Grigg's Group Powered by The Altman Brothers had the listing.

$6,540,500

The Royal Palm LLC bought a 7,500-square-foot Paradise Valley home from Dr. Bonni Maffi. The house has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

$5,900,000

The John Patterson Children's Trust bought a 7,808-square-foot north Scottsdale house. The home comes with six bedrooms, 6 ½ bathrooms, a guesthouse, a home theater, a butler's kitchen, two washers and dryers, wood shutters, two islands, a 500-bottle wine cooler, a pool with a rock cave and a waterfall, and a putting green. MNS2 LLC sold it.

$4,750,000

Gregory Kunz paid cash for a 4,790-square-foot Paradise Valley home designed by architect Bill Tull. The house comes with four bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms, five fireplaces, wood plank ceilings, exposed block interior walls, a wet bar, an office and a guest casita. Michelle Sterling and Craig Wheeler were the sellers.

$4,725,000

Ryan and Caitlin Jocque bought a 4,868-square-foot house in the Phoenix side of the Arcadia neighborhood. The couple founded the Valley eateries Diego Pops, The Montauk, The Hot Chick and Eat Up Drive In. The house with four bedrooms and 3 ½ bathrooms also has a breakfast room, a den, a temperature-controlled wine room, a primary suite with its own workout room and an exposed brick fireplace. Outside, there's a walk-up bar, a fire pit, a fireplace and a bocce ball court. Atlas Residential sold it.

