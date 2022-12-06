U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

Mounting Consumer Electronic Industry to Set Stage for Motor Driver IC Market Growth, States Fact.MR

·6 min read
How technological advancement will impact the demand for motor driver IC market in upcoming years? Fact.MR identifies strategy of key players across regions

Rockville, Md., Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Motor Driver IC market is likely at US$ 732.2 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. The market is expected to grow due to a surge in demand for the consumer electronics industry used in households.

In robotics, motor driver ICs are frequently used to connect microcontrollers to DC motors. They are commonly utilized in automation since they are a crucial part of autonomous robot motion control. They can also be found in settings that are more typical, such as office appliances and automotive electronics. DC motors can be used in goods like electronic goods, the automotive industry, ATM Machines, and many other appliances.

The market is about to witness significant growth in the coming years due to increased automation and digitalization. The rising adoption of internet of things (IoT) devices results in the advancement of the telecom and semiconductor industry, leading to an increase in demand for motor driver IC.

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3173

Owing to technological developments in the internet of things, raised demand for motor driver IC due to its wide supply voltage range is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global Motor Driver IC market is projected to grow 7.9% and reach US$ 1,567.3 million by 2032.

  • The market witnessed 3.9% CAGR between 2017 and 2021.

  • The Motor Driver IC dominates the market with US$ 732.2 million valuations in 2022.

  • North America dominated the market with 23.4% market share in 2021.

  • South Asia and East Asia are likely to represent 17.9% and 22.5% market share in 2022, respectively.

  • Based on region, demand for Motor Driver IC is expected to increase at CAGRs of 5.4% and 7.5%, respectively, in Europe and South Asia during 2022-2032.

“Advanced smart home devices provide a route to scaling Motor Driver IC sales creating consistency in demand,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Motor Driver IC Industry Research

  • By Motor Type:

    • Brushed

    • Brushless

    • Stepper

  • By Isolation:

    • Magnetic

    • Captive

    • Optical

  • By Mode of Attachment:

    • On-Chip

    • Discrete

  • By Supply Voltage:

    • Below 24 V

    • 24-48 V

    • >48 V

  • By Application:

    • Automotive

    • Aerospace & Defense

    • Industrial Automation

    • Consumer Electronics

    • Healthcare

    • Others

  • By Region:

    • North Americas

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • Middle East & Africa

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3173

Market Development

The emerging technology of internet of things has made more human centric technology which ensure improved mechanism and better security for home, office, vehicles etc. To meet the client requirement, lot of research and development have been done around manufacturing smart and wireless switch to target the consumer who prefers stylish look for their house which can also be connected to smart phones and can be taken care of the premises in the absence.

The high penetration of smartphones and smart devices have led lead the market gain traction. The motor driver IC provides wireless connection which give home 100% safety features, easy installation and are environment friendly.

The study predicted that in 2021, there were 258 million smart homes around the world. While United States is the biggest smart automation market in comparison to other countries, wherein millennials are ready to pay 20% or more for smart homes and thus generate opportunities for motor driver IC market.

Key Companies Profiled

  • Toshiba Corporation

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Texas Instruments

  • Allegro Microsystems

  • Dialog Semiconductor PLC,

  • STMicroelctronics

  • ON Semiconductor

  • Rohm Co Ltd,

  • Fairchild Semiconductor

  • Semtech Corporation

  • Maxim Integrated

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global photonic packaging market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of by Product Type (Pad (Single, Double) Wall (Single, Double)), by technology (Enocean* (Retrotouch, Enocean), Bluetooth, ZigBee), by Operating Range (Outdoor) (Less than 25 m, 25-50 m, 50-80 m and above 80 m), by Frequency (433 MHz (Europe, Asia), 868 MHz (Europe), 902 MHz (North America), 928 MHz (Asia), 2.4 GHz (Europe)), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa ).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research: 

On Board Units Market: The global on board units market registered a CAGR of 8.6%, Over the 2018-2022 historical period. The report reveals that the industry will be worth US$ 2.5 billion in 2023 and increase at an impressive CAGR of 14.4% to reach a market valuation of US$ 9.5 billion by the end of 2033.

Density Meter Market: The global density meter market is valued at US$ 1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1.3 billion by 2027, expanding at a steady CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2027. The process segment is predicted to progress at a similar CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2027 and reach a valuation of US$ 877 million by the end of 2027, says Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Motor monitoring Market: Motor monitoring may be defined as the process of continuously monitoring the motors, generators, clutches etc. in various end-use industries that is subjected to high stress. Proper monitoring of motors cannot be done manually as it results in unexpected outages, failures and unanticipated financial losses.

Discrete Diodes Market: Discrete diodes are electronic components with zero resistance to the current in one direction as compared to the infinite resistance to current in other. Laser diodes, zener diodes, transient protection diodes, schottky diodes, microwave and radio frequency diodes, and small single diodes are some types of discrete diodes used in various industries.

Driver Attention Alert Systems Market: The rising concern for driver safety and assistance is increasing the adoption of driver attention alert systems. The driver attention alert systems are designed to identify signs of driver fatigue, eye-movement and camera-based facial expression.

