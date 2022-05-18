Global Distributor Leads in New Product Introductions

SHANGHAI, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market from design chain to supply chain™. Over 1,200 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer brands count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.

Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: Almost 10,000 New Parts Added in First Quarter of 2022

Last quarter, Mouser launched more than 9,502 part numbers ready for shipment, including over 4,000 in March alone.

Some of the products introduced by Mouser from January through March include:

To see more of the New Product Insider highlights, go to https://www.mouser.com/newproductinsider.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mouser Electronics)

SOURCE Mouser Electronics