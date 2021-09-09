U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,505.25
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,964.00
    -48.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,596.25
    -23.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,242.10
    -8.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.47
    +0.17 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.50
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1826
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    -0.0360 (-2.63%)
     

  • Vix

    17.96
    -0.18 (-0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3769
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1600
    -0.1000 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,812.15
    -1,321.70 (-2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.49
    -18.99 (-1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,044.43
    -136.78 (-0.45%)
     

Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: More Than 2,370 New Parts Added in July 2021

·2 min read

Global Distributor Leads in New Product Introductions

SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 1,100 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer brands count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.

Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: More Than 2,370 New Parts Added in July 2021
Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: More Than 2,370 New Parts Added in July 2021

Last month, Mouser launched more than 2,370 products ready for shipment.

Some of the products introduced by Mouser last month include:

To see more of the New Product Insider highlights, go to https://www.mouser.com/newproductinsider.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mouser Electronics)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mouser Electronics)

Engineers can stay abreast of today's exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser's complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser's email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber.

For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

SOURCE Mouser Electronics

Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Soared 30% Today

    Investors are targeting Apple's upcoming media event as a possible game-changer for the satellite communications provider.

  • Dogecoin Remains Under Pressure After Yesterday’s Collapse

    Crypto markets remain under serious pressure.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before Apple Releases the Next iPhone

    September has arrived and this is generally the month when smartphone giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) refreshes its bread-and-butter product -- the iPhone. Apple is likely to launch the 2021 iteration of its smartphone on Sept. 14 as it has announced an Apple Event will take place that day. If announced, the rumored iPhone 13 models are expected to sport a host of upgrades over last year's iPhone 12 in terms of connectivity, cameras, storage, battery, and other features.

  • Apple stock is up ahead of the iPhone 13 reveal

    Investors appear to be scooping up Apple shares ahead of the reveal this month of the new iPhone.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bears Remain in the Driving Seat, with Sub-$40,000 the New Target

    It’s been a bearish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move through to $47,500 levels would deliver support and avoid the risk of a return to sub-$40,000…

  • Google Teams Up With Cisco WebEx to Make Videoconferences Easier

    (Bloomberg) -- With corporate workforces still reliant on virtual meetings -- and the delta variant delaying a return to the office -- videoconferencing rivals Google Meet and Cisco WebEx hope to make the process of logging in a little easier. Google, part of Alphabet Inc., has agreed to support interoperability with Cisco Systems Inc. hardware devices. That means customers will be able to log into a Google meeting on a Cisco device and vice versa, Google said Wednesday in a blog post. The pact

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Apple Car Chief’s Departure Puts Its Next Big Thing in Doubt

    (Bloomberg) -- The abrupt departure of Apple Inc.’s top automotive executive imperils its efforts to develop a self-driving car, a project that’s been seen as one of the tech giant’s biggest bets. Doug Field, a Tesla Inc. veteran who joined Apple in 2018 to head up its car project, left Tuesday to become Ford Motor Co.’s chief advanced technology officer. The announcement, which came after Bloomberg first reported the news, made only passing reference to Field’s work at Apple. Field’s exit calls

  • Apple is facing a mountain of controversies, but investors don't seem to care

    Apple is facing major controversies at a time when its about to launch its most important product of the year. But investors don't seem to care.

  • Nvidia seeks EU approval for Arm deal, decision due Oct. 13

    BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) -Nvidia on Wednesday sought EU antitrust approval of its $54 billion takeover of British chip designer Arm, according to a European Commission filing, with regulators likely to echo worries similar to those voiced by the UK watchdog last month. The world's biggest maker of graphics and AI chips announced the deal last year, triggering concerns in the semiconductor industry over whether Arm could remain a neutral player licensing key intellectual property to customers and rivals. Worried customers include Qualcomm Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc.

  • 3 Leading Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    SaaS is a dynamic business model, and these three stocks are leveraging it to take over big industries.

  • Why BlackBerry Stock Popped 12% in August

    Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) jumped 12.3% last month, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, after the company announced that two of its products had passed security tests. BlackBerry said in a press release on Aug. 24 that two of its products -- BlackBerry Protect and BlackBerry Optics -- had undergone "a range of hacking real-world attacks designed to compromise systems and penetrate target networks," and both passed with flying colors. BlackBerry Protect is the company's AI-driven endpoint protection product; BlackBerry Optics is its endpoint detection and response product.

  • Apple expected to launch new iPhone 13 at September 14 event

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what he's expecting from Apple's launch event on September 14th.&nbsp;

  • Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon is an ultralight laptop with an OLED display

    Lenovo has announced a bunch of new laptops, including the IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon.

  • Microsoft warns Azure customers of flaw that could have permitted hackers access to data

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Microsoft warned some of its Azure cloud computing customers that a flaw discovered by security researchers could have allowed hackers access to their data. In a blog post from its security response team, Microsoft said it had fixed the flaw reported by Palo Alto Networks and it had no evidence malicious hackers had abused the technique. It said it had notified some customers they should change their login credentials as a precaution.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Deutsche Telekom Ups Stake To 48.4% In Softbank Deal

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • When is iPhone 13 out? Likely release date for new Apple phone

    The iPhone 13 is about to arrive. Nobody outside the company knows what exactly that could mean, though rumours suggest Apple’s new phone will have a smaller notch at the top, improved cameras and a faster processor. Apple might choose to forego the “13” number, given its reputation, and perhaps even drop the numbering scheme entirely as it has with other products such as the iPad.

  • Apple Inc.: 52-Week High Recently Eclipsed (AAPL)

    Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) traded at a new 52-week high today of $156.24. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 9.7 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 69.9 million shares. In the past 52 weeks, shares of Apple Inc. have traded between a low of $103.10 and a high of $156.24 and are now at $155.82, which is 51% above that low price. Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including smartphones (iPhone),

  • Apple's Sept. 14 'California Streaming' Invite Is Out: What's On The Agenda?

    Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were spiking to an all-time high Tuesday after Cupertino sent out invites to its much-awaited hardware event. What Happened: Apple announced in its Apple Events page that it has scheduled a live event titled "California Streaming" at 10 a.m. PDT on Sept. 14. A video of the event schedule was also shared by Greg Joswiak, Apple's SVP of worldwide marketing, on Twitter. We're California Streaming on September 14th. See you real soon. 🏞 #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/O

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Apple Stock?

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock rallied roughly 48,660% over the past 20 years and recently hit a new all-time high. Once dismissed as an also-ran of the tech sector, Apple's introductions of the iPod, iPhone, and iPad under Steve Jobs turned it into one of the world's most valuable tech companies. After Jobs passed away in 2011, Apple continued to evolve under Tim Cook with new iPhones, fresh hardware devices like the Apple Watch, and the expansion of its software and services ecosystem.