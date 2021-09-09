Global Distributor Leads in New Product Introductions

SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 1,100 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer brands count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.

Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: More Than 2,370 New Parts Added in July 2021

Last month, Mouser launched more than 2,370 products ready for shipment.

Some of the products introduced by Mouser last month include:

Analog Devices LTC7811 Triple-Output Buck/Buck/Boost Controller

Analog Devices LTC7811 is a high-performance, triple-output (buck/buck/boost) DC/DC switching regulator controller that drives all N-channel power MOSFET stages.

Crowd Supply WallySci E3K Bio-Sensing Platform

Crowd Supply WallySci E3K bio-sensing platform provides an affordable, fully open-source, wireless framework for an intuitive understanding of bio-signals originated from the human heart, muscle, and brain.

Phoenix Contact Axioline Smart Elements

Phoenix Contact Axioline Smart Elements, an extension of the Axioline F input/output (I/O) system, provide compact digital, analog, and function modules for automation applications.

KEMET Electronics C0G Capacitors with KONNEKT™ Technology

KEMET Electronics C0G capacitors feature KEMET's KONNEKT high-density packaging technology and offer capacitance up to 940 nF in a voltage range of 50 V to 3000 V.

To see more of the New Product Insider highlights, go to https://www.mouser.com/newproductinsider.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today's exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser's complimentary e-newsletter.

For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

SOURCE Mouser Electronics