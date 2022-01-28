U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,346.25
    +28.50 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,228.00
    +185.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,145.50
    +158.75 (+1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,936.10
    +7.80 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.95
    +0.34 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.90
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1158
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    -0.0410 (-2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    30.49
    -1.47 (-4.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3396
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3560
    +0.0540 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,337.98
    +1,413.59 (+3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    845.93
    +26.43 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,720.06
    +549.76 (+2.10%)
     

Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: Nearly 70,000 New Parts Launched in 2021

·2 min read

Global Distributor Leads in New Product Introductions

SHANGHAI, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 1,200 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer brands count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.

Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: Nearly 70,000 New Parts Launched in 2021
Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: Nearly 70,000 New Parts Launched in 2021

In 2021, Mouser launched more than 69,568 products ready for shipment.

Some of the 6,208 products introduced by Mouser from October through December 2021 include:

To see more of the New Product Insider highlights, go to https://www.mouser.com/newproductinsider.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mouser Electronics)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mouser Electronics)

SOURCE Mouser Electronics

Recommended Stories

  • Intel stock hits lowest price in more than a year, and there is another shoe to drop

    Intel Corp. weathered another tough investor reaction to its earnings report Thursday despite strong results, as the chip maker faces another challenge in addition to falling margins: A looming oversupply of PCs that promises to hit its largest business segment.

  • Why Amazon Stock Was Trading Higher Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were up 2% as of 12:25 p.m. ET on Thursday after several analysts weighed in with their opinions on the stock's near-term return potential. Other firms also adjusted their price targets but kept a bullish view on Amazon. The most bullish call was UBS, which set a buy rating on the stock with a $4,700 price target.

  • Amazon’s Q4 Earnings to Decline to $3.9 Per Shares

    Analysts are expecting Amazon’s earnings to be $3.9 per share when they release Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, Feb 1.

  • Results: HomeStreet, Inc. Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

    A week ago, HomeStreet, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HMST ) came out with a strong set of annual numbers that could potentially lead...

  • Toshiba and Samsung Plants Resume Operations, Sending Positive Signals on Chip Production

    Production is back to normal at a Toshiba plant after an earthquake, and Samsung resumes operations at a facility hit by China's Covid crackdown.

  • CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) shareholders have earned a 14% CAGR over the last three years

    Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But if you invest in individual stocks, some are...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • KB Home Is a Top Homebuilder Pick, but Toll Is Double Downgraded Amid Rising Rates

    Homebuilders and building product stocks had a great run in 2021, but that growth could slow down in 2022 amid rising interest rates and a potential earnings peak, according to analysts at BofA Securities. Although the homebuilder market will continue to be driven by demand for new homes and renovations from shifting demographics as more younger people look to become homeowners, analyst Rafe Jadrosich sees “a more challenging setup for stock performance.” House affordability is worsening as prices appreciate and mortgage rates rise.

  • J&J exec says biotechs aren’t ‘necessarily on sale’ even after a challenging 2021

    The comments made by a Johnson & Johnson executive earlier this week about biotechnology valuations calls attention to the struggling biotech sector.

  • Silver Markets Break Down in Risk Off Trading

    The silver markets have broken down a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday as we continue to see more of a “risk off” move. That being said, it looks as if we may have further to go based upon the move.

  • Behind the Stock Market Turmoil: A High-Speed Investor U-Turn

    The near-certainty of an interest-rate increase is driving an about-face in investor sentiment and strategy.

  • Samsung’s Fourth-Quarter Revenue Is Best Ever

    The South Korean company’s strong performance capped off a year in which it surpassed Intel to become the world’s No. 1 chip maker.

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures jump 2% after Microsoft's strong forecast; Fed decision looms

    Microsoft Corp gained 3.9% premarket after the Windows maker forecast revenue for the current quarter broadly ahead of Wall Street targets, driven in part by its Intelligent Cloud unit. Texas Instruments Inc rose 4.6% after the chipmaker forecast upbeat current-quarter revenue and said it would sharpen its focus on chips used in the lucrative automotive and industrial sectors.

  • Fed holds rates at near zero, tees up interest rate increase to quell inflation

    The central bank, which has held short-term interest rates at near-zero since March 2020, is not anticipated to raise interest rates at the conclusion of Wednesday's meeting.

  • Clorox downgraded as COVID-driven growth slows

    Clorox Co. shares fell 4.2% in Wednesday trading after the consumer cleaning products company was downgraded to underperform from neutral at Credit Suisse based on concern that the skyrocketing growth from early in the pandemic has started to wane. Analysts maintained their $160 target price. Sales for fiscal year ending June 2021 reached $7.34 billion, up from $6.72 billion for the fiscal year ending June 2020. Sales for the fiscal first quarter fell to $1.81 billion from $1.92 billion the prev

  • Analysis-Investors worry about hawkish Fed hurting growth, even theorize over next recession

    Laser-focused on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in tightening policy, some U.S. investors and strategists are starting to worry about what may seem a distant threat: a sharp economic slowdown or even the next recession. Investors have been unnerved in recent days about the potential for a more hawkish Fed than previously expected. A hawkish stance by the Fed, which concludes its latest two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, has pushed up short-term rates, flattening the closely followed yield curve on U.S. Treasuries.

  • CoinTracker Raises $100M as Crypto Tax Season Heats Up

    Crypto tax software developer CoinTracker raised $100 million from venture backers, entering growth mode just as the 2022 tax season is gearing up. Now valued at $1.3 billion, 40-person CoinTracker – which last raised $1.5 million in a 2018 seed round – plans to scale its global tech support and integrate with a universe of crypto companies, CEO Jon Lerner said.

  • Fed says bond maturity runoff will be main tool for shrinking balance sheet

    The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it will rely primarily on letting bond holdings run off the balance sheet as they mature as it grapples with persistent inflation, rather than selling bonds outright, which analysts say reduces the chances of near-term asset sales. "The Committee intends to reduce the Federal Reserve’s securities holdings over time in a predictable manner primarily by adjusting the amounts reinvested of principal payments received from securities held in the System Open Market Account (SOMA)," the Fed said in principles released at the end of the central bank's two-day policy-setting meeting. Fed officials also said they expect they will begin reducing the central bank's balance sheet after they start raising interest rates.

  • Stellantis Plans To Raise Stake In China JV To 75%

    Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) plans to increase its shareholding in the joint venture GAC-Stellantis to 75% from 50%. The financial terms were not disclosed. GAC-Stellantis is a joint venture formed between China Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (GAC Group) and Stellantis in March 2010. The move comes as a part of Stellantis' plan to set a new basis for its business in China. Stellantis noted the JV is now fit to support the efficiency of the integrated "One Jeep" strategy in China, focused on

  • U.S. Steel Expands Stock Buyback; X Stock Rises

    Nucor posted record earnings for Q4 on Thursday as steelmakers, including NUE stock, looked to bounce back. US Steel reports later.