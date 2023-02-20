Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: Over 12,000 New Parts Added in Fourth Quarter of 2022

Global Distributor Leads in New Product Introductions

SHANGHAI, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 1,200 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer brands count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.

In 2022, Mouser launched more than 53,000 part numbers ready for shipment, including over 12,000 in the fourth quarter.

Some of the products introduced by Mouser from October through December include:

Texas Instruments TLV61070A 2A boost converter

The TLV61070A 2A is a synchronous boost converter with a 0.5 V ultra-low input voltage. The device provides a power supply solution for portable equipment and smart devices powered by various batteries and supercapacitors.

Amphenol Commercial MRD series rugged circular locking connectors

The MRD rugged circular locking connectors and cable assemblies are IP67-rated, 2-, 3-, 4-, 5-, 6-, 7-, 8-, and 9-position connectors designed for harsh industrial conditions. The MRD Connectors are offered in all plastic construction and metal locking variants for greater durability.

Vishay VOA300 automotive linear optocouplers

The VOA300 automotive qualified linear optocouplers are engineered for voltage sensing in battery management systems, optimized for electric vehicles. The VOA300 optocouplers provide a fast response, gain stability, and isolation voltage ideally improved over standard optocouplers.

Laird Connectivity FlexPIFA™ 2 dBi antennas

The FlexPIFA™ 2 dBi antennas offer a 2.4 GHz frequency range, built-in MHF1/U.FL cable, and 40.1mm x 11mm x 2.5mm dimensions. These antennas feature quick and easy installation with an adhesive that holds to the surface during humidity exposure and hot/cold cycles.

To see more of the New Product Insider highlights, go to https://www.mouser.com/newproductinsider.

For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

