Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: Over 15,000 New Parts Added in First Quarter of 2023
SHANGHAI, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market from design chain to supply chain™. Over 1,200 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer brands count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.
Last quarter, Mouser launched more than 15,000 part numbers ready for shipment, including over 8,000 in March alone.
Some of the products introduced by Mouser from January through March include:
STMicroelectronics STM32C0x Arm® Cortex®-M0+ 32-Bit Microcontrollers
Bridging the gap between 8-bit or 16-bit microcontrollers and higher performance 32-bit devices, the STM32C0x series provides access to the benefits of STM32 designs. Powered by an Arm Cortex-M0+ core running at 48 MHz, the STM32C0x lets developers do more with less. These devices provide a high level of integration, ideal for a wide range of consumer, industrial, and appliance applications and are optimized for Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.
NXP Semiconductors MC56F80000-EVK Evaluation Kit
NXP Semiconductors MC56F80000-EVK Evaluation Kit is an ultra-low-cost development platform for the MC56F80x digital signal controller/microcontroller family with form-factor compatibility to the Arduino™ R3 pin layout. The Evaluation Kit features a 3-axis MEMS accelerometer, PWM and user LEDs, user buttons, ADC test circuits, OPAMP test circuits and external serial flash memory.
TDK InvenSense ICS-40800 Ultra-Low Noise Directional MEMS Microphone
The ICS-40800 MEMS Microphone features an ultra-high 70 dBA signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) and ±1 dB sensitivity tolerance, making it ideal for far-field voice control and speech applications. The device includes both top and bottom sound ports, enabling it to exhibit variable sensitivity to sound based on the angle of arrival.
TE Connectivity's (TE) Blind Mating Mobile Charging Connectors
These Blind Mating Mobile Charging Connectors are optimized for autonomous mobile robots (AMR) and autonomous vehicles in the warehouse automation space. They are available in two- and three-power contact options with up to eight signal contacts to ease installation and rework cycle times. The series offers a high mating cycle life and serves as a modular solution that will support a wide range of configurations, data and sensing.
