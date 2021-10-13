Global Distributor Leads in New Product Introductions

SHANGHAI, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 1,100 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer brands count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.

Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: Over 20,000 New Parts Added in August 2021

Last month, Mouser launched more than 20,276 products ready for shipment.

Some of the products introduced by Mouser last month include:

Texas Instruments AM654x and AM652x Sitara™ Processors

Texas Instruments AM654x and AM652x Sitara processors are Arm-based applications processors built to meet the complex processing needs of modern industry 4.0 embedded products.

TE Connectivity AMPMODU 1.0mm Centerline Interconnect System

TE's AMPMODU 1.0mm centerline interconnect system offers an 85% space savings on the board when compared to the standard 2.54mm pitch connectors.

Littelfuse Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Solutions

Littelfuse solutions for use in off-highway electric vehicles (such as electric forklifts, golf carts, and tractors) include fuses, MOSFETs, thermistors, and more.

ScioSense ENS160 Digital Metal Oxide Multi-Gas Sensors

ScioSense ENS160 uses four highly integrated MEMS micro-hotplates and sophisticated sensor fusion algorithms to reliably detect changes to pollution levels and odors in indoor air.

To see more of the New Product Insider highlights, go to https://www.mouser.com/newproductinsider.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components -- in stock and ready to ship.

