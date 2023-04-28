Mouser Electronics to Spotlight Latest Products and Technologies for Smart Mobility at FMA 2023

SHANGHAI, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, announces that it will be an exhibitor at the 2023 Future Mobility Asia (FMA 2023), May 17 – 19 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand. Mouser representatives will be on hand at Booth ME29 in the Exhibition Hall, to showcase products and technical resources that support engineers in developing smart mobile technologies.

"Thailand has become one of the key markets of focus in Mouser's business expansion in the Asia Pacific region, and we value this opportunity to meet our partners and customers at FMA 2023. Now with an office right here, in Huaykwang Bangkok, we are confident to provide localized services to support our Thai customers. It is our commitment as a leading components distributor to provide design engineers and buyers the latest products and solutions with speed delivery and smooth service," said Daphne Tien, Vice President of Marketing & Business Development for Mouser APAC.

Mouser is a design-fulfillment distributor serving the global market with more than 1,200 industry-leading manufacturers' solutions. With international experience, expertise and a growing presence in the Asia Pacific region, Mouser offers design engineers, buyers and innovators easy access to the newest electronic components and comprehensive technical resources. The Services and Tools site, available on Mouser.com, makes it easy for customers to search for products and offers unique capabilities that help customers in their design and creation processes.

Attendees can visit Mouser at Booth ME29 to meet the team to learn more about the latest product trends for mobile devices. To learn more about the FMA 2023, visit https://www.mouser.com/future-mobility-asia/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today's exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser's complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser's email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber.

