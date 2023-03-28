U.S. markets open in 9 hours 13 minutes

Mouser Tools Make It Easy to Find and Choose the Right Electronic Components

PR Newswire
·3 min read

SHANGHAI, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, offers a full suite of online tools for buyers and engineers to simplify the process of selecting and purchasing products. Mouser's Help Center and Services & Tools allow customers to request data sheets, view and track existing orders, place new orders via API or EDI, and offers additional technical support.

"Mouser is committed to supporting its global customer base, not only with the widest selection of NPI products in the world, but also with a full range of online tools and resources," said Mark Burr-Lonnon, Mouser's Senior Vice President of Global Service and EMEA and APAC Business. "Using our Help Center and Services & Tools as guides, both buyers and engineers can more effectively browse and choose the right products to help speed their time to market."

Modern electronic designs can often involve extensive part lists and multiple purchase orders. Mouser offers numerous Services & Tools to save time and streamline purchasing for buyers, including order automation resources, a Price & Availability Assistant and FORTE, Mouser's Intelligent BOM Tool®. These online resources simplify quoting and purchasing, saving valuable time.

For design engineers, Mouser provides a wealth of online technical resources, including its ECAD Design Library, Conversion Calculators, an extensive library of product data sheets and technical content, as well as detailed product pages with videos, block diagrams and other technical information to assist at any step of the design process.

Mouser's online Help Center also offers a searchable hub for customer support resources and frequently asked questions. The Help Center allows Mouser customers to create a My Mouser account, leading to simplified ordering and tracking. Mouser's Help Center also offers quick links for requesting quotes or finding specific parts, saving valuable time when compiling lengthy orders.

Mouser customers can visit the Help Center at https://www.mouser.com/help/ or by clicking Help in the top navigation bar of any page on mouser.com.

To learn more, Mouser customers can visit the Services & Tools page at https://www.mouser.com/servicesandtools/ or by clicking Services & Tools in the top navigation bar of any page on mouser.com.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mouser Electronics)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mouser Electronics)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mouser-tools-make-it-easy-to-find-and-choose-the-right-electronic-components-301782839.html

SOURCE Mouser Electronics

