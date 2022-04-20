U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

Mouthfeel, It's A Thing: Wicked Kitchen Unveils First-To-Market Innovative Plant-Based Ice Creams

·4 min read

Ice Cream Pints and Novelties Offer Exceptional Taste and Texture, Made with Zero Animal Ingredients, Now Available at Kroger Stores Nationwide

MINNEAPOLIS, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wicked Kitchen, a 100% plant-based, flavor-forward global food brand with one of the largest varieties of chef-created plant-based consumer packaged food offerings, launches an innovative plant-based collection of ice creams and novelties made with the lupini bean, a first-to-market product in the U.S.

Thanks to its proprietary blend of premium ingredients including using the lupini bean in a way no other brand has done before, Wicked Kitchen's ice cream treats feature extraordinary creaminess, texture, mouthfeel, and flavor that is unlike any other non-dairy frozen treats. Chef-crafted, plant-based pints and hand-held stick and cone novelties are now available at 2,200 Kroger stores and its other store banners including City Market, Dillons, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry's, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Mariano's, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick'n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, and Smith's Food and Drug.

"The ultimate ice cream experience is luscious creaminess, rich mouthfeel, zero aftertaste, and bold flavor and the Wicked Kitchen plant-based ice creams and novelties are unlike anything else in the U.S. market," said Pete Speranza, CEO, Wicked Kitchen. "It is impossible to contain our excitement about these new stellar treats because of their exceptional taste, texture, and dynamic flavors. These products are gamechangers and won't be considered an alternative – just great tasting premium ice creams."

Founded by chefs and brothers Derek Sarno and Chad Sarno, Wicked Kitchen helped ignite the plant-based movement in the U.K., the number one vegan market globally. The brand launched the ice creams first in Tesco, one of the largest retailers in the world, to skyrocketing success.

The products that will now be available in the U.S. through Kroger stores include:

  • Pint-size ice creams in four flavors including: Vanilla, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate Chip, and Cookie Dough.

  • Chocolate & Almond Sticks: sweet vanilla plant-based ice cream with toasted almond pieces and indulgent chocolate-flavored coating.

  • Berry White Sticks: sweet vanilla plant-based ice cream with a berry sauce swirl and indulgent white-chocolate flavored coating and red berry pieces. Upon launch in Tesco, this was the only ice cream on a stick to feature a vegan white chocolate coating.

  • Chocolate & Red Berry Cones: sweet vanilla plant-based ice cream with red berry sauce and chocolate chips in a gluten-free maize cone.

"In true Wicked Kitchen style, we are launching a product that is unlike anything else that has come before it," said Derek Sarno, chef and co-founder, Wicked Kitchen. "And because it's so delicious and with a smooth, creamy mouthfeel, it is revolutionizing the category, not only for non-dairy but in the overall ice cream and novelty category."

Wicked Kitchen plans to grow its product set by 50 percent across multiple categories in Kroger and Sprouts stores nationwide. In addition to its new first-of-its-kind plant-based ice creams and novelties with a lupini bean base, Wicked Kitchen will launch three new frozen pizzas and a variety of frozen heat-and-eat entrées later this year at Kroger. Currently, Wicked Kitchen products are found at Kroger and Sprouts and are also available on Amazon.

With more than 200+ SKUs in 15+ product categories, from sauces and condiments, to meal kits and ice creams at Tesco in the U.K., Wicked Kitchen is poised to repeat that success in the U.S. and in other markets across the globe. For further inspiration, check out The Wicked Kitchen cooking show on YouTube for hundreds of free plant-based instructional cooking videos. Learn more about Wicked Kitchen's new ice cream here and hi-res images to accompany stories can be found here.

About Wicked Kitchen
Created by chefs and brothers Derek Sarno and Chad Sarno, Wicked Kitchen is on a mission to improve the lives of humans and animals globally by inspiring the world to eat more plants. The Sarno brothers have created a pioneering, chef-driven range of delicious plant-based foods that unleash the power of vegetables. Additionally, they showcase hundreds of recipes and innovative cooking techniques to make it easy to cook delicious plant-based meals on The Wicked Kitchen YouTube channel and in several published cookbooks. Operating in the U.S., U.K. and Finland, Wicked Kitchen provides convenient meal solutions and increased availability of plant-based foods. For more information on Wicked Kitchen, visit WickedKitchen.com. For ongoing news and updates, follow Wicked Kitchen on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Kate Lowery 512-657-0925 – 334504@email4pr.com
Cathy Cochran-Lewis 512-627-5599 – 334504@email4pr.com




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mouthfeel-its-a-thing-wicked-kitchen-unveils-first-to-market-innovative-plant-based-ice-creams-301528986.html

SOURCE Wicked Kitchen

