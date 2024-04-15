This mouthwatering chain finally plans to open its first Idaho restaurant: When, where

It’s official, Idaho: Raising Cane’s says it’s coming.

Known for mouthwatering chicken fingers and its signature Cane’s Sauce, the popular chain plans to make its Gem State debut in the Treasure Valley’s fast-food hub: Meridian.

“Raising Cane’s plans to begin construction on a new restaurant in Meridian mid-summer of 2025 and open doors later next year,” Raising Cane’s publicity department said in an email to the Idaho Statesman.

Naturally, Eagle Road is involved. City permits show that Raising Cane’s has filed pre-application paperwork to open at 2700 N. Eagle Road, not far from quick-service competitors Five Guys and Firehouse Subs. (An email to Raising Cane’s confirming that this was the same spot referenced was not immediately returned.) The plan submitted features a 2,862-square-foot restaurant and a double drive-thru.

Although the excitement surrounding In-N-Out Burger’s launch in Meridian last December can’t possibly be topped, Raising Cane’s also is highly sought after by Idaho fast-food fans. A media report two years ago stirred up excitement by saying that Raising Cane’s was targeting Boise in 2024.

Raising Cane’s is known for its “craveable chicken finger meals.”

Headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Raising Cane’s is one of the nation’s quickest-growing restaurant brands. It ended 2023 with 764 U.S. locations in 37 states. The chain also has restaurants in the Middle East and Guam.

Raising Cane’s has crept relatively close to the Idaho state line, though not close to the Treasure Valley. At roughly the same time In-N-Out made its Meridian debut, Raising Cane’s opened a location in Logan, Utah.