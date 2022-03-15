U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,213.27
    +40.16 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,256.56
    +311.32 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,715.67
    +134.45 (+1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,941.72
    -37.95 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.95
    -7.06 (-6.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,918.20
    -42.60 (-2.17%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    -0.41 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0985
    +0.0037 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0920
    -0.0480 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3071
    +0.0067 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.0080
    -0.1740 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,790.77
    +1.76 (+0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    867.08
    -0.18 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,167.31
    -26.16 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Movable Ink Crosses $100 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue

·2 min read

Leading content personalization software company surpasses 500 global employees

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movable Ink, the leading content personalization provider, today announced it has crossed $100M in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

(PRNewsfoto/Movable Ink)
(PRNewsfoto/Movable Ink)

"This is a major milestone. The Martech5000 lists more than 8,000 martech solutions, but strikingly, only a few dozen have surpassed the $100 million revenue mark. Movable Ink is in a class of exceptional companies and growing faster than ever," said Vivek Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder of Movable Ink.

The milestone follows a year of record growth for the company:

  • Acquired Coherent Path, the AI-powered content engine powering some of the world's biggest brands, enabling marketers to better understand customer intent, activate any data, and serve the ideal, personalized content in an automated way across a variety of customer touchpoints.

  • Powered some of the most well-known Fortune 500 brands, including 2 of the largest global hotel chains, 2 of the top 3 global media companies, 2 of the top 3 cruise lines, 6 of the top 10 US retailers, 5 of the 10 largest US consumer banks, 6 of the largest US airlines, and more.

  • Expanded servicing across Europe into Munich to support Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, following previous launches into the Nordics and Benelux.

  • Increased employee base to over 500 Inkers across the globe, adding more than 300 in the last year alone.

  • Recognized by Built In NYC and Chicago as the "Best Places to Work" for the fifth year in a row (2018-2022) and by Inc. Magazine's "Best Workplaces" for the third year running (2019-2021).

  • Grew the Movable Ink Exchange, a collection of the most widely used and trusted marketing technologies, to more than 60 solutions partners to make it significantly easier for enterprise marketers to activate data from their martech stack within their marketing programs.

Movable Ink's Annual Think Summit returns in-person this summer on June 8-9 at The Glasshouse in NYC. Registration details to come.

With headquarters in New York City, Movable Ink has operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan and is hiring. To view open roles, visit https://movableink.com/careers.

About Movable Ink
Customers don't experience data, they experience content. Movable Ink activates any data into personalized content in any customer engagement. The world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to accelerate their marketing performance. With more than 500 employees, the company is headquartered in New York City with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Media Contact:
Ally Federbush
afederbush@movableink.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/movable-ink-crosses-100-million-in-annual-recurring-revenue-301502272.html

SOURCE Movable Ink

Recommended Stories

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • Ford to sell Explorer SUVs missing rear climate controls due to chip crunch

    Ford is taking an interesting, maybe even innovative move here to battle the ongoing semiconductor crunch afflicting global automakers.

  • CVS creates confidential reporting avenue after firing employees over harassment

    CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch has announced plans to create a company Office of Workplace Assistance after revealing on Friday that a regional manager, as well as other employees who didn’t take sexual harassment allegations against him seriously enough, had been fired. The new function will help employees confidentially raise concerns about workplace behavior, Lynch told 450 senior leaders on a call. The 2021 incident that led to the firings involved two female employees in a New Jersey CVS store who said that the regional manager, who was in charge of hundreds of stores, had harassed or inappropriately touched them at work, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Warren Buffett Runs Berkshire Hathaway Like It’s the 1960s. That’s Not a Bad Thing.

    Berkshire Hathaway compensation levels for CEO Warren Buffett and board members remain at levels of decades past. Top executives are paid entirely in cash. There is no stock-based compensation.

  • Wheat Rises as Buyers Look to Fill Supply Gap, Drought Hits U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat edged higher on signs of fresh crop demand and as dryness grips key growing areas in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkrainePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’U.S. Sewer Data Warns of a New Bump in Covid Cases After LullPanic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008Major importer Turkey is seeking wheat for lat

  • Apple supplier Foxconn halting operations could deal a blow to iPhone maker: analyst

    Apple could sees it sales clipped as China has moved to stem a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Berkshire Hathaway stock price reaches $500,000

    The share price of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc reached $500,000 for the first time on Monday, reflecting the company's status as a defensive stock in a market unsettled by events in Ukraine and rising inflation. Berkshire's Class A shares have risen 10% in 2022, outpacing the Standard & Poor's 500 index, which has fallen 12%. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's market value is approximately $731 billion, ranking sixth in the United States, and Buffett's 16.2% stake makes him the world's fifth-richest person at $119.2 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

  • Why Peabody Energy Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) had plunged by 16.2% as of 1:04 p.m. Monday, though there was no fresh news relating specifically to the coal giant. Prior to the pullback, its shares had more than doubled this year, with much of that growth coming after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is the world's third-largest coal exporter.

  • Northvolt to build its third battery gigaplant in northern Germany

    Northvolt said on Tuesday it planned to build a lithium-ion battery plant with an annual capacity of 60 gigawatt hours (GWh) in Heide in northern Germany. Northvolt, whose biggest owner is Volkswagen AG, said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Schleswig-Holstein state and the Heide region for the development of the factory, and that it expected it to produce its first batteries in late 2025. Northvolt's first factory, in the northern Swedish town of Skelleftea, assembled its first battery cell in December.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • Raytheon's CEO pay rose 11% last year to $23.3M

    In the first full year since completing the merger with United Technologies, total compensation for Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s chief executive rose 11% to $23.3 million. The company's top financial executive also saw his pay grow to $5.1 million, representing a 71% increase over the previous year. CEO Gregory Hayes was paid $23.3 million in total compensation in 2021, according to Raytheon's (NYSE: RTX) proxy statement, filed Monday.

  • Gas prices are probably still headed much higher

    The pullback in gas prices may only be temporary.

  • US Nat Gas Prices Could Plunge if LNG Exports Decline

    U.S. natural gas prices could weaken over the short-run with traders already pricing in higher production and lower demand.

  • Wells Fargo economist, ag consultant say rising food costs have only just begun

    A Wells Fargo economist and agriculture consultant say more global competition for U.S.-grown wheat and reliance on fertilizers from Russia are already showing up on grocery store shelves even before the coming planting season

  • Lloyds CEO shakes up bank after strategy launch, some executives to exit

    LONDON (Reuters) -Lloyds Banking Group CEO Charlie Nunn has begun a shake-up of the lender's top team and internal structure as he looks to implement a strategy unveiled last month. The bank will split its three units into five as part of the plan, an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed. Nunn, a former HSBC executive who took over at Lloyds in August, is planning to invest 4 billion pounds ($5.21 billion)over the next five years, targeted at digitising the bank and boosting fee income in areas including wealth management.

  • Natural-Gas prices Have Spiked. Why the U.S. Gets a Discount and How That Might Change.

    The U.S. has a big supply of natural gas, and a limited capacity to export it. That means U.S. consumers pay relatively cheap prices.

  • Markets: ‘Seeing fear and risk-off at a maximum at this point,’ analyst says

    CFA and owner of Portia Capital Management Michelle Connell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech stocks facing supply chain pressures following China's COVID lockdown, semiconductors, commodity pricing in gas prices and energy markets, ESG investing during Russia-Ukraine, and inflation expected in the upcoming travel season.

  • Oil Hedges Go Out of Style as FOMO Grips Drillers Amid $100 Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves through the oil market, U.S. shale producers—financially fit again and egged on by investors looking for more commodity exposure—had been exiting their price hedges for months.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks i