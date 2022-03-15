Movable Ink Crosses $100 Million in Annual Recurring Revenue

Leading content personalization software company surpasses 500 global employees

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movable Ink, the leading content personalization provider, today announced it has crossed $100M in annual recurring revenue (ARR).

"This is a major milestone. The Martech5000 lists more than 8,000 martech solutions, but strikingly, only a few dozen have surpassed the $100 million revenue mark. Movable Ink is in a class of exceptional companies and growing faster than ever," said Vivek Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder of Movable Ink.

The milestone follows a year of record growth for the company:

Acquired Coherent Path, the AI-powered content engine powering some of the world's biggest brands, enabling marketers to better understand customer intent, activate any data, and serve the ideal, personalized content in an automated way across a variety of customer touchpoints.

Powered some of the most well-known Fortune 500 brands, including 2 of the largest global hotel chains, 2 of the top 3 global media companies, 2 of the top 3 cruise lines, 6 of the top 10 US retailers, 5 of the 10 largest US consumer banks, 6 of the largest US airlines, and more.

Expanded servicing across Europe into Munich to support Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, following previous launches into the Nordics and Benelux.

Increased employee base to over 500 Inkers across the globe, adding more than 300 in the last year alone.

Recognized by Built In NYC and Chicago as the "Best Places to Work" for the fifth year in a row (2018-2022) and by Inc. Magazine's "Best Workplaces" for the third year running (2019-2021).

Grew the Movable Ink Exchange, a collection of the most widely used and trusted marketing technologies, to more than 60 solutions partners to make it significantly easier for enterprise marketers to activate data from their martech stack within their marketing programs.

Movable Ink's Annual Think Summit returns in-person this summer on June 8-9 at The Glasshouse in NYC. Registration details to come.

Story continues

With headquarters in New York City, Movable Ink has operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan and is hiring. To view open roles, visit https://movableink.com/careers.

About Movable Ink

Customers don't experience data, they experience content. Movable Ink activates any data into personalized content in any customer engagement. The world's most innovative brands rely on Movable Ink to accelerate their marketing performance. With more than 500 employees, the company is headquartered in New York City with operations throughout North America, Central America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Media Contact:

Ally Federbush

afederbush@movableink.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/movable-ink-crosses-100-million-in-annual-recurring-revenue-301502272.html

SOURCE Movable Ink