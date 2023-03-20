U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,954.50
    +7.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,140.00
    +69.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,664.50
    +19.75 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,751.80
    +13.40 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.24
    -0.50 (-0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,982.00
    +8.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0711
    +0.0040 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4320
    +0.0370 (+1.09%)
     

  • Vix

    26.14
    +3.15 (+13.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2235
    +0.0060 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5720
    -0.2310 (-0.18%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,298.35
    +955.46 (+3.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    614.98
    +42.97 (+7.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,368.56
    +33.16 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Movano Health Provides Business Update and Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

PR Newswire
·11 min read

Conference call begins at 9:00 a.m. Pacific time today

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Movano Health (Nasdaq: MOVE), a purpose-driven healthcare solutions company at the intersection of medical and consumer devices and makers of the Evie Ring, reported financial results for the three months and year ending December 31, 2022 and provided a business update.

(PRNewsfoto/Movano)
(PRNewsfoto/Movano)

Key highlights from the fourth quarter and recent weeks include:

  • Movano Health continues to progress toward the summer 2023 launch of its first commercial product, the Evie Ring.

  • Given the strong demand in its initial beta, the Company announced a second beta program with a new slate of partners, among which are a global athletic apparel company and two additional leading global medical device companies.

  • Movano Health plans to file its first 510(k) submission for FDA clearance of the Evie Ring's heart rate and SpO2 data this spring following a successful hypoxia pivotal trial in Q4 of 2022.

  • The Company plans to commence the first blood pressure and glucose clinical studies using its proprietary single chip technology imminently.

  • Movano Health has recently been issued nine new U.S. patents, including multiple foundational patents that protect the Company's unique method, system and algorithms used for measuring blood pressure and glucose non-invasively and without a cuff.

"It's an exciting time at Movano Health as we're about to launch our first product, the Evie Ring, transitioning us from a pre- to revenue-generating company and opening the door to a massive opportunity for product partnerships," said John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano Health. "With the Evie Ring and our future pipeline of devices, we're forging new territory by developing products positioned at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices, a market opportunity we believe is worth $50 billion in the United States alone."

Movano Health details more information on the key highlights from the fourth quarter and recent weeks below:

Movano Health continues to progress toward the summer 2023 launch of its first commercial product, the Evie Ring. After unveiling the ring at the Consumer Electronics Show in early 2023, the Evie Ring won a total of 11 Best of CES awards from premium publications including CNN, USA Today, Wired and Digital Trends, which highlighted the Company's focus on women, the open design of the ring, the portability of the charger and the ring's competitive price point with no monthly subscription. Building off the strong momentum from CES, Movano Health began paid and organic campaigns and is seeing impressive results which show both promise and demand for the launch of a female-first wearable.

In order to gain additional valuable user feedback, the Company has commenced its first round of beta programs with four initial partners including Novant Health, Stanford University, a major global pharmaceutical company and a leading patient-focused medical device company. Given the strong demand in its initial beta, the Company announced a second beta program with a new slate of partners, among which are a global athletic apparel company and two additional leading global medical device companies. Movano Health expects its beta programs to highlight the opportunity for integrated product partnerships with the Evie Ring to monitor a variety of specific medical conditions, improve patient outcomes and act as a driver of innovation and growth.

Movano Health plans to file its first 510(k) submission for FDA clearance of the Evie Ring's heart rate and SpOdata this spring following a successful hypoxia pivotal trial in Q4 of 2022. During the Q4 hypoxia study, comparing the overall accuracy of the ring's data with data from the study's reference devices, the Evie Ring resulted in an approximate 2% margin of error, well below the FDA consensus standard of 3.5% for SpO2.The Evie Ring's heart rate monitor had root mean square error of approximately 2 beats per minute, which is also in line with the FDA's requirements.

The Company successfully implemented its proprietary System-on-a-Chip, which is the smallest ever RF-enabled integrated circuit designed specifically for blood pressure or glucose monitoring, into a new, battery powered wrist worn device that is smaller than most wrist worn wearables today. It plans to commence the first blood pressure and glucose clinical studies using its proprietary single chip technology imminently.

Movano Health has recently been issued nine new U.S. patents, including multiple foundational patents that protect the Company's unique method, system and algorithms used for measuring blood pressure and glucose non-invasively and without a cuff. The new patents validate the Company's cutting-edge approach to RF enabled glucose and blood pressure monitoring and extend its growing intellectual property portfolio to 21 patents issued in the United States, 1 patent issued in China and 36 pending worldwide.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Capital Markets Activity

  • Movano Health reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $7.9 million, or a loss of $(0.24) per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $6.3 million, or a loss of $(0.19) per basic and diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net loss attributable to common stockholders was $30.3 million or $(0.92) per share, compared with a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $24.3 million or $(0.92) per share for the year ended December 31, 2021.

  • The Company reported an operating loss of $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to an operating loss of $6.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Movano Health is a development stage company and the majority of its business activities to date and planned future activities will be devoted to research and development. As such, the Company did not generate revenue in either the fourth quarter of 2022 or the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • The Company had $10.8 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022, compared to $33.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, as of December 31, 2021. During the fourth quarter or 2022, the Company issued 167,209 shares of common stock, primarily through the issuance of 137,209 shares via its $50 million at-the-market (ATM) issuance facility at an average price of $2.33 per share, resulting in $0.3 million of net proceeds.

  • The total number of shares outstanding was 33,659,460 as of December 31, 2022.

  • In the first quarter of 2023, Movano Health completed a $7.5 million underwritten public offering of 5,340,600 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to 2,670,300 shares of common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriter's overallotment option. The warrants were sold at the rate of one warrant for every two shares of common stock and will be exercisable at a price per share of $1.57. The public offering price, before the underwriters' discount and commissions, for each share of common stock and accompanying warrant was $1.40. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include funding product development and commercialization activities.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update today at 9:00 a.m. PST (12:00 p.m. EST).

Attendees can access the live webcast here or on the investors section of Movano Health's website at https://ir.movano.com. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0989 (domestic) or +1- 201-389-0921 (international). Attendees can also use the Call Me link, in which they will be dialed in to the conference call instantly on the number provided with no hold time. An archived webcast will be available on Movano Health's website approximately one hour after the completion of the event and for two years thereafter.

To learn more about Movano Inc., please visit https://movanohealth.com/

About Movano Health 

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) dba Movano Health is developing a suite of purpose-driven healthcare solutions to bring medical-grade, high-quality data to the forefront of consumer health devices. Featuring modern form factors, Movano Health's devices capture a comprehensive picture of a person's vital health information and uniquely translate the data into personalized and intelligent insights that empower consumers to live healthier and more balanced lives. Movano Health's end-to-end solutions will soon enable consumers, caretakers, and healthcare professionals to utilize daily medical-grade data as a tool to proactively monitor and manage their health.  For more information on Movano Health, visit https://movanohealth.com/.

Movano Health's Evie Ring, which is specifically designed to address women's health concerns, will be available for purchase in summer 2023. To stay up to date on Evie's launch, visit https://eviering.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results; product development and features, product releases, clinical trial, and regulatory initiatives; our strategies, positioning and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors."  Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

 

Movano Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(Unaudited) 




December 31,



December 31,




2022



2021









ASSETS







Current assets:







     Cash and cash equivalents


$

10,759



$

17,675


     Short-term investments






15,921


     Payroll tax credit, current portion



379




166


     Prepaid expenses and other current assets



508




1,296


Total current assets



11,646




35,058


Property and equipment, net



443




529


Payroll tax credit, noncurrent portion



667




630


Other assets



487




48


Total assets


$

13,243



$

36,265











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                                                                                      









Current liabilities:









     Accounts payable


$

557



$

311


     Other current liabilities



4,421




2,907


Total current liabilities



4,978




3,218


Noncurrent liabilities:









     Early exercised stock option liability



136




281


     Other noncurrent liabilities



214




36


Total noncurrent liabilities



350




317


Total liabilities



5,328




3,535











Stockholders' equity:









     Common stock



3




3


     Additional paid-in capital



103,009




97,506


     Accumulated other comprehensive loss






(11)


     Accumulated deficit



(95,057)




(64,768)


     Total stockholders' equity



7,915




32,730


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

13,243



$

36,265


 

Movano Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended
December 31,



Year Ended
December 31,




2022



2021



2022



2021


OPERATING EXPENSES:













     Research and development


$

5,145



$

4,499



$

18,994



$

13,427


     Sales, general and administrative



2,876




1,813




11,468




6,376


Total operating expenses



8,021




6,312




30,462




19,803



















Loss from operations



(8,021)




(6,312)




(30,462)




(19,803)



















Other income (expense), net:

















     Interest expense












(883)


     Change in fair value of warrant liability












(1,581)


     Change in fair value of derivative liability












121


     Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program Loan












351


     Interest and other income, net



94




7




133




22


Other income (expense), net



94




7




133




(1,970)



















Net loss



(7,927)




(6,305)




(30,329)




(21,773)



















Accretion and dividends on redeemable convertible
      preferred stock












(2,489)


Net loss attributable to common stockholders


$

(7,927)



$

(6,305)



$

(30,329)



$

(24,262)



















Net loss


$

(7,927)



$

(6,305)



$

(30,329)



$

(21,773)


Other comprehensive loss:

















     Change in unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities



3




(8)







(11)


Total comprehensive loss


$

(7,924)



$

(6,313)



$

(30,329)



$

(21,784)



















Net loss per share attributable to common
      stockholders, basic and diluted


$

(0.24)



$

(0.19)



$

(0.92)



$

(0.92)



















Weighted average shares used in computing net
      loss per share attributable to common
      stockholders, basic and diluted



33,606,680




32,522,305




33,025,721




26,298,032


 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/movano-health-provides-business-update-and-reports-fourth-quarter-2022-financial-results-301775581.html

SOURCE Movano

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market End

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said the stress in the banking system marks what’s likely to be the beginning of a painful and “vicious” end to the bear market in US stocks.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s

  • Analysts Warn Investors To Dump 10 Big Stocks Before It's Too Late

    Analysts don't usually tell investors to sell S&P 500 stocks. So when they do, it's wise to pay attention.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • Is it safe to buy now or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Morgan Stanley's stock chief says you should sell any rallies — but here are 3 stocks the big bank still likes

    Tough times aren’t over, but opportunities abound.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • First Republic stock sinks after credit rating slashed by another three notches at S&P

    First Republic Bank's stock sank toward a record low Monday, after the bank's credit rating was slashed further into junk territory by S&P Global Ratings.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Credit Suisse, UBS, First Republic, New York Community, and More

    UBS agrees to acquire rival Credit Suisse for more than $3 billion, while shares of First Republic fall sharply after the regional bank’s credit rating was cut again by S&P Global.

  • Credit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingHolders of Credit Suisse Group AG bonds suffered a historic loss when a takeover by UBS Group AG wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) worth of ri

  • Investors punish UBS after Credit Suisse rescue, shares plummet

    LONDON/ZURICH (Reuters) -Shares in UBS plunged on Monday, heading for their biggest one-day fall since 2008 after its weekend rescue of ailing rival Credit Suisse ignited concerns among investors about the long-term benefits of the deal. UBS, with a hefty backstop from Swiss authorities, agreed to buy Credit Suisse on Sunday for just a fraction of its market value in a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators. The bank will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • New York Community Bank shares surge and Foot Locker’s stock gains, but First Republic’s stock hit by S&P downgrade

    Here are some of the biggest movers on Monday with banks again in focus, after Swiss authorities forced the takeover of Swiss bank Credit Suisse by its peer UBS. New York Community Bancorp Inc. seems to have got a good deal in buying the assets of failed Signature Bank if the former’s share price reaction is anything to go by. NYCB stock (NYCB) was up 30% in premarket trading after the regional bank said it had acquired about $38 billion in Signature’s assets and was taking over all of its branches, prompting Wedbush to upgrade the stock to outperform from neutral.

  • The One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse Rescue

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is emerging as a rare winner in Credit Suisse Group AG’s crisis after a historic, government-brokered deal that contains a raft of financial shock absorbers. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1

  • The banking crisis creates two new questions for investors: Morning Brief

    A fork in the road for investors during all this banking turmoil.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Estee Lauder Companies Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • HSBC Slumps in Hong Kong as AT1 Debt Selloff Weighs on Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of European banks traded in Asia tumbled Monday, as investors weighed a collapse in the value of additional tier 1 bonds issued by lenders following the terms of the Credit Suisse Group AG’s rescue.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse

  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway speeds up stock buybacks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has stepped up its pace of stock buybacks, repurchasing more than $1.8 billion of its own stock this year. In its proxy filing on Friday, Berkshire said that as of March 8 it had the equivalent of 1,455,698 Class A shares outstanding, down 4,035 from year end and 2,537 from Feb. 13, reflecting the repurchases. Berkshire's repurchases have also included Class B shares, which normally cost about 1/1500th as much as Class A shares.

  • This Bank Is Buying Signature Bank Assets. Its Stock Is Soaring.

    Much of what was once Signature Bank of New York is being acquired by a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Sunday, one week after the bank was shut down by regulators.  New York Community Bancorp stock was soaring. Starting Monday, Signature Bank’s 40 branches will operate under Flagstar Bank, a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp (ticker: NYCB), the FDIC said, adding that all deposits assumed by Flagstar will be insured by the FDIC up to its insurance limit of $250,000.

  • Pinduoduo owner's revenue falls short on weak consumer spending

    (Reuters) -PDD Holdings Inc, which owns discount e-commerce platforms Pinduoduo and Temu, on Monday missed expectations for fourth-quarter revenue as China's post-re-opening consumer recovery remains patchy. U.S.-listed shares of PDD Holdings fell 7% in premarket trading. The group had reported 65% revenue growth in its third- quarter earnings last November.

  • First Republic set to open at an all-time low as U.S. banks get little or no lift from UBS-Credit Suisse tie-up

    First Republic continues slide as U.S. banks fall. UBS and Credit Suisse weigh on banks after megadeal, while analyst ponders fate of bank deposits.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Markets Still Fragile After Credit Suisse Deal; First Republic Dives

    UBS will buy Credit Suisse, but the split market rally is fragile. First Republic kept diving while the Fed is on tap.