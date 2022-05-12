U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,930.08
    -5.10 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,730.30
    -103.81 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,370.96
    +6.73 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.38
    +21.24 (+1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.71
    +1.00 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.10
    -32.60 (-1.76%)
     

  • Silver

    20.66
    -0.89 (-4.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0382
    -0.0137 (-1.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.1040 (-3.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2196
    -0.0054 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3620
    -1.5860 (-1.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,588.92
    +57.19 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.58
    +10.48 (+1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Movano Successfully Completes Functional Testing of Smallest Ever Custom mmWave Sensor Designed for Non-Invasive Glucose and Cuffless Blood Pressure Monitoring

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MOVE

The Company was granted a new U.S. patent for the sensor's architecture that will enable accurate and cost-effective health monitoring in future medical devices

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movano Inc. (Nasdaq: MOVE), a purpose-driven healthcare solutions company at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices, announces it has successfully validated the functionality of its proprietary and patented system-on-a-chip (SoC). At 4 mm x 6.7 mm, the SoC combines multiple antennas and a variety of frequencies in the smallest ever radio frequency (RF)-enabled integrated circuit (IC) designed specifically for blood pressure or glucose monitoring systems. Movano built the integrated sensor from the ground up in an effort to achieve an unprecedented level of precision in health monitoring, and has invested four years into this novel non-invasive sensor technology.

Movano&#39;s proprietary and patented System-on-a-Chip, the smallest ever custom RF-enabled IC designed for blood pressure and glucose monitoring.
Movano's proprietary and patented System-on-a-Chip, the smallest ever custom RF-enabled IC designed for blood pressure and glucose monitoring.

"The majority of current wearables on the market use off-the-shelf optical sensors, whereas Movano has made a significant investment into creating its own fully integrated mmWave sensor simply because the standard approach cannot deliver the level of accuracy, flexibility of form factor or cost we are aiming to achieve," said Dr. John Mastrototaro, CEO of Movano. "RF offers the opportunity for increased accuracy in health monitoring across a broader population because it is not affected by different skin pigmentation, as can be the case with optical sensors. In addition, our solution is fabricated using the latest processes in semiconductor technology, meaning the size can be smaller and the materials more cost-effective – giving us greater flexibility in the design of future medical devices and in our ability to offer a solution that's affordable, so we can reach a larger, more diverse segment of people. In preparation for additional clinical studies, we're integrating the SoC into a new, smaller prototype system to make further advancements on our quest to accurately measure blood pressure and glucose."

This key milestone highlights Movano's unique investment in R&D, and represents the culmination of a massive undertaking, led by engineers with decades of experience in RF, to shrink its multi-chip architecture from four ICs into a single integrated sensor. Alongside this milestone, the Company was granted a new patent, marking a total of seven U.S. patents currently issued to Movano. The new patent protects innovations around Movano's multi-band chip design, which uses signal diversity and advanced signal processing capabilities, and will be integrated into various devices in the future.

For more information on Movano, visit www.movano.com.

About Movano Inc.
Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) is developing a platform to deliver purpose-driven healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. We are on a mission to empower and inspire you to live a healthier, happier life by combining vital health data with personalized intelligent feedback in stylish form factors. Movano plans to add medically validated data to its platform that caretakers and healthcare professionals can use to help you identify, treat or better manage the symptoms of chronic conditions.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results; product development and features, product releases, clinical trial and regulatory initiatives; our strategies, positioning and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

(PRNewsfoto/Movano)
(PRNewsfoto/Movano)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/movano-successfully-completes-functional-testing-of-smallest-ever-custom-mmwave-sensor-designed-for-non-invasive-glucose-and-cuffless-blood-pressure-monitoring-301545710.html

SOURCE Movano

Recommended Stories

  • LUNA, UST Issuer Terra Restarts Blockchain After Brief Shutdown

    The price of LUNA has fallen too low to prevent governance attacks, according to Terraform Labs.

  • Merge Testing on Ethereum: What Is It and Why Does It Matter?

    Ethereum’s developers are using new testing infrastructure to assess network mechanics and client readiness ahead of the Merge.

  • EV Battery Technology: Racing For A Breakthrough

    Lithium-ion and LFP are the dominant EV battery technologies, but startups to Tesla, are pushing for small improvements to big breakthroughs.

  • Google reveals AR glasses that can translate speech in real time

    Google unveiled a pair of prototype augmented reality glasses that can translate speech in different languages in real time.

  • Match to seek temporary restraining order against Google

    Match Group Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to ask a federal judge in California to issue a temporary restraining order against Alphabet Inc.'s Google to prevent the company from throwing Match off of its Google Play app store on June 1. The filing comes a day after Match sued the search giant for allegedly breaking antitrust laws with billing rules for the Android app store. "As you know, they threatened to do this if we do not use Google Play Billing (GPB) exclusively," Jared Sine, Match's chief

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Earnings Reports Roll In

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Here's Why Meta And AMD Collaborated

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) collaborated on a mobile internet infrastructure program. The partnership would decrease base station costs to make broadband more accessible worldwide. AMD's radio chip, Xilinx Zynq UltraScale RFSoC, will be used in the Evenstar radio units. Also Read: Intel Fires Up Rivalry With Nvidia, TSMC With AI Chip Launch Meta launched the Evenstar program in early 2020 and promotes a platform called O

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • AppLovin stock posts best one-day gain as company weighs selling apps business, Wall Street applauds strategic shift

    AppLovin Inc. shares soared Thursday for their best one-day gain after Wall Street supported the app-monetization company's plan to shift focus to its higher-margin software business and treat its lower-margin app segment like a standalone business, parts of which it could sell following a strategic evaluation.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise, Cloud Computing, Telecom Markets Key

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • AppLovin stock jumps more than 20% as execs consider selling one business as the other finds a new gear

    AppLovin Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Wednesday after the app-monetization company said it expects about $2 billion from its software business alone in 2023 and to rely less on data from its apps business.

  • iPhone 14 will be last to use the Lightning cable, Apple rumour says

    The next iPhone could be the last to use the Lightning cable. The company is considering switching to USB-C after the iPhone 14, according to a new report from often reliable analyst Ming-chi Kuo. Apple has used Lightning for almost 10 years, when it was introduced to replace the much larger 30-pin cable that originated with the iPod.

  • Why Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Could Be Worth Watching

    Smith Micro Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMSI ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention...

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    The S&P 500 Information Technology index is down 24% from its high, putting the sector in a bear market. But over the last decade, the index is still up 404%, easily outpacing the 193% return of the broader S&P 500.

  • Activists call for Zoom to abandon emotion-tracking technology

    More than 25 groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union and the Electronic Privacy Information Center, say that the tech could introduce bias and risks violating personal privacy.

  • Google finally brings noise cancellation to Pixel Buds

    The Pixel Buds Pro seem understandably destined to get lost in the shuffle (deluge, really) of today’s Google hardware announcements -- so we’ll keep things relatively short. The tl;dr here is that the company is finally bringing active noise cancellation to the line with the Pixel Buds Pro. Google is late to the party here -- but let’s be real, being late to the party is kind of Google’s whole thing when it comes to consumer hardware.

  • Google is so nervous about what its newest bot will say, it made the app invitation-only

    The company says it's a research project, and it wants feedback from academics, researchers, and policymakers.

  • Use This Coupon Code To Get an Echo Show for Only $5 Today

    Use both in your home, or gift one to a friend or relative.

  • Crypto winter is coming

    Hello and welcome back to the Chain Reaction podcast, where we unpack and explain the latest crypto news, drama and trends, breaking it down block by block for the crypto curious. UST is supposed to track the U.S. dollar, with 1 UST = 1 USD at all times, but it lost its peg this week and chaos has been unfolding ever since, putting downward pressure on the largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum. Who better to share words of wisdom for startups and investors facing off with a market rout than someone like Kevin Rose, an investor at True Ventures, who says this is his "10th or so" crypto downturn?

  • How Bitcoin Works

    Miners, hashes, keys, cold storage, blocks...it can get confusing. Learn more about it all so that you can understand how Bitcoin works beyond a wallet.