Move To These 10 States If You Want a High-Paying AI Job

Artificial intelligence has always captured the minds of investors, but it reached almost a fever pitch in 2023. AI-related stocks such as Meta Platforms and Nvidia skyrocketed 145% and 220%, respectively as of Aug. 23, and many others have followed suit. The bottom line is that big tech companies have been funneling money into artificial intelligence applications for years, and it's finally starting to pay dividends.

As such, it's a great time to work in the AI field, as demand is high -- and so are salaries. AI engineers in some cities can earn over $100,000, while more advanced computer network architects and information research scientists pull down even more. Here's a list of the top 10 cities in America for pay for AI engineers, along with a look at what other jobs in the industry can earn.

10. Texas

Artificial Intelligence Engineer Average Annual Salary: $96,732

High salaries in Texas can stretch a long way, as the state has a generally low cost of living and no state taxes to boot. AI engineers' salaries are high, but computer and information research scientists and computer network architects rule the day with average respective salaries of $142,740 and $130,680.

9. Wisconsin

Artificial Intelligence Engineer Average Annual Salary: $97,033

Wisconsin may be more well-known for cheese than technology, but that may all be set to change. AI workers in the state pull down huge salaries, as much as $130,610 annually on average for computer and information research scientists.

8. New Jersey

Artificial Intelligence Engineer Average Annual Salary: $97,133

New Jersey has one of the highest salaries in the country for computer network architects, at $145,700 per year. AI engineers do quite well also, nearly cresting the $100,000 mark on average.

7. Maine

Artificial Intelligence Engineer Average Annual Salary: $98,139

Unlike in most states, AI engineers in Maine earn essentially the same as their computer network architect colleagues. Both professions pull down roughly $100,000 per year.

6. Nevada

Artificial Intelligence Engineer Average Annual Salary: $98,851

Like Texas, Nevada is another state where high earners benefit from the lack of state taxes. Computer network architects draw salaries of $118,110 on average, just a bit above the near-$100,000 salaries offered to AI engineers.

5. Massachusetts

Artificial Intelligence Engineer Average Annual Salary: $99,134

Computer network architects rule the roost in Massachusetts. Their average salary in the state is $161,950, top in the nation. AI engineers aren't that far behind though, with the average salary a hair under six digits.

4. Vermont

Artificial Intelligence Engineer Average Annual Salary: $99,289

Vermont has high salaries for both AI engineers and computer network architects, with actually not much difference between the two. Both jobs pay right around $100,000 annually, well above national averages.

3. California

Artificial Intelligence Engineer Average Annual Salary: $107,969

Thanks in large part to the Silicon Valley, tech has always been a big part of California's economy. Thus, it's no surprise that the state ranks near the top when it comes to AI salaries. In fact, if you're a computer and information research scientist, your salary is likely among the top in the nation, averaging a whopping $232,210.

2. New York

Artificial Intelligence Engineer Average Annual Salary: $110,242

AI salaries are high across the board in New York. In fact, AI engineers pull down the second-highest average salary in the country in New York. Computer network architects and information research scientists are near the tops in any state as well, averaging $139,040 and $149,970 respectively.

1. Washington

Artificial Intelligence Engineer Average Annual Salary: $117,701

If you're looking to make big money in AI, Washington is your state. AI engineer salaries are tops in the country there, with research scientists and network architects pulling down the big bucks as well, averaging $182,800 and $147,160 respectively.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used ZipRecruiter and Bureau of Labor Statistics wage data to find for each state: (1) annual average salary for artificial intelligence engineers from ZipRecruiter; (2) average annual salary for computer network architects and (3) average annual salary for computer and information research scientists. All data was collected and is up to date as of July 25, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Move To These 10 States If You Want a High-Paying AI Job