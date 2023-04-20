Move freely in new Outdoor Voices activewear—shop FreeForm skorts, leggings and bras

Move freely in the newest Outdoor Voices activewear—shop the FreeForm collection today.

Skorts are back and better than ever at Outdoor Voices. The nostalgic bottoms give you the best of both worlds: a cute, feminine appearance without the risk of an awkward wardrobe malfunction. We've loved Outdoor Voices skorts for a while now but the brand's latest drop has us even more excited. The new FreeForm collection from Outdoor Voices is made with super stretchy, flexible FreeForm fabric to help keep you comfortable no matter how much you move around this summer. The line features contour leggings, a scoop bra, a skort and biker shorts in seven different color options. Even better, enter your email address to score 20% off your first Outdoor Voices order of $100 or more.

What is Outdoor Voices?

Founded in 2013 by Tyler Haney, a Boulder native fresh out of New York City’s Parsons School of Design, Outdoor Voices offers activewear for people who like to move and have fun doing it. The brand's name, Outdoor Voices, is a cheeky reference to the term “indoor voices,” which adults often tell children to use when playing inside. The brand’s motto, as specified in its mission statement page, is to “get the world moving” because Outdoor Voices believes in “Doing Things.”

When one of our editors tried the Outdoor Voices exercise skort, she decided it was her go-to for summer workouts. "If you're looking for a fun alternative to shorts that you can wear for everything from exercise to everyday errands, the Outdoor Voices exercise skort is it. I love how comfortable and stylish it is and how the built-in shorts keep you covered and tucked in all day," she said.

Is Outdoor Voices worth it?

Short answer: Yes. Another one of our editors raved about Outdoor Voices after trying a few different pieces including the TechSweat Leggings and a sports bra. “I can say, with a wide-open, guilt-free heart, that I love Outdoor Voices,” she said. Adding that every Outdoor Voices item she owned looked just as fresh and new after a year of “sweaty workouts and subsequent washes.”

