Move to require warrants for searches of U.S. data fails in House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday failed to pass an amendment to legislation renewing the government's sweeping internet surveillance program that would have required warrants for searching data.

The amendment failed by a vote of 233-183, with 58 Republicans breaking party ranks to support it. The Republican-dominated chamber then moved to consider the entire legislative package renewing the surveillance program.

