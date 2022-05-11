MoveFi - A New Wave In The Move-To-Earn Revolution

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / The cryptocurrency space has proven to be dynamic with endless possibilities and innovation-making rounds. Since the DeFi summer of 2020, new forms of innovations like NFTs, Play-to-Earn (P2E), Metaverse, and Programmable Stablecoins have made rounds in the cryptocurrency space and attracted investors' attention as more funds and investment are made in these sectors.

Move-to-earn is the current hype, following the popular play-to-earn model that most Metaverse and NFT coins adopted. As the name suggests, move-to-earn projects enable users to earn rewards for walking, running, to dance, or simply moving around. So, can we say move-to-earn in the Metaverse is the new strategy to get free cryptos?

Understanding this demand, MoveFi is a leading Web 3.0 Fitness-Fi project that allows users to lead a healthy and active lifestyle while earning crypto and staying fashionable. Transform your life today with the move-to-earn mobile app, NFTs, and sportswear merchandise from our brand-name collaborations.

MoveFi aims to address the inactive epidemic once and for all by building a passionate and closely-knitted exercise-to-earn community. MoveFi app is the technical platform for productive web 3.0 friendships, where like-minded people can exercise, motivate and compete with each other, all while earning with style.

MoveFi sets itself apart from other competitors with our multifunctional, AI-incorporated tracking mobile app and our focus on producing limited editions of sport-themed NFTs and merchandise with famous brands.

With MoveFi, exercising will always be fun, interactive, stylish and profitable!

There're two ways to earn with MoveFi: Staking and Move-To-Earn.

Find out more detail on how our move-to-earn system works here.

Our Diverse Sneaker Collection

Learn About Gems and Sockets

NFT Shoe Minting:

Shoe-Minting Event (SME) is when users use 2 Sneakers they own as a blueprint to "breed", producing a Shoebox in the process. For reference, the 2 Sneakers will be called Vintages (Parents). Both Vintages need to be in the user's possession (not under lease) and have full durability to begin an SME.

Users can then select a Sneaker, by heading to the Mint tab, choosing the Sneaker to "breed" with, and pressing Mint to proceed. The user will instantly receive a Shoebox that can be opened immediately.

Users can perform a maximum of 7 SMEs per Sneaker. The higher SME count a Sneaker has, the more MFI it will cost. Shoe-Minting costs for each Vintage is calculated separately and added together for the final Minting cost.

Shoe-Minting has a 48-hour cool down for both Vintages - Sneakers can still be used for movement.

View how the MoveFi reward system works.

Referral Program:

The MoveFi referral system allows users to develop their own follower group and earn rewards. Any users can become a referrer by sending your invitation link to other people. The more people who mint NFT through your invitation link, the more reward you get. However, the relationship between the referrer and the referee only exists for a 30-day-period. Each month, the MoveFi team will grant top referrer prizes and reset the leaderboard.

To be qualified for referral reward, the referrer must own at least 01 Sneaker NFT in their wallet.

Rental System:

The MoveFi Rental Marketplace connects owners of Sneaker NFT with potential renters. By offering the technical foundation for a smart Rental system, MoveFi allows NFT owners to earn passive income even when they are not using the Sneaker NFT. Additionally, the renting system relieves renters of the initial investment, allowing more users to join the MoveFi ecosystem.

MoveFi Marketplace:

The Marketplace is where users can rent/lease or sell/buy their NFT Sneakers and Gems. A simple filter and sort function is available in the Marketplace for easy navigation.

