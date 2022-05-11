U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,935.18
    -65.87 (-1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,834.11
    -326.63 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,364.24
    -373.44 (-3.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.14
    -43.65 (-2.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.57
    -0.14 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.30
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.50
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0519
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9210
    -0.0720 (-2.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2238
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.8600
    -0.0880 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,701.13
    -2,268.25 (-7.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    663.45
    -63.24 (-8.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.66
    +104.44 (+1.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

MoveFi - A New Wave In The Move-To-Earn Revolution

·4 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / The cryptocurrency space has proven to be dynamic with endless possibilities and innovation-making rounds. Since the DeFi summer of 2020, new forms of innovations like NFTs, Play-to-Earn (P2E), Metaverse, and Programmable Stablecoins have made rounds in the cryptocurrency space and attracted investors' attention as more funds and investment are made in these sectors.

Coinzy Inc., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Press release picture
Coinzy Inc., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Press release picture

Move-to-earn is the current hype, following the popular play-to-earn model that most Metaverse and NFT coins adopted. As the name suggests, move-to-earn projects enable users to earn rewards for walking, running, to dance, or simply moving around. So, can we say move-to-earn in the Metaverse is the new strategy to get free cryptos?

Understanding this demand, MoveFi is a leading Web 3.0 Fitness-Fi project that allows users to lead a healthy and active lifestyle while earning crypto and staying fashionable. Transform your life today with the move-to-earn mobile app, NFTs, and sportswear merchandise from our brand-name collaborations.

MoveFi aims to address the inactive epidemic once and for all by building a passionate and closely-knitted exercise-to-earn community. MoveFi app is the technical platform for productive web 3.0 friendships, where like-minded people can exercise, motivate and compete with each other, all while earning with style.

MoveFi sets itself apart from other competitors with our multifunctional, AI-incorporated tracking mobile app and our focus on producing limited editions of sport-themed NFTs and merchandise with famous brands.

With MoveFi, exercising will always be fun, interactive, stylish and profitable!

There're two ways to earn with MoveFi: Staking and Move-To-Earn.

Find out more detail on how our move-to-earn system works here.

Our Diverse Sneaker Collection

Learn About Gems and Sockets

NFT Shoe Minting:

Shoe-Minting Event (SME) is when users use 2 Sneakers they own as a blueprint to "breed", producing a Shoebox in the process. For reference, the 2 Sneakers will be called Vintages (Parents). Both Vintages need to be in the user's possession (not under lease) and have full durability to begin an SME.

Users can then select a Sneaker, by heading to the Mint tab, choosing the Sneaker to "breed" with, and pressing Mint to proceed. The user will instantly receive a Shoebox that can be opened immediately.

Users can perform a maximum of 7 SMEs per Sneaker. The higher SME count a Sneaker has, the more MFI it will cost. Shoe-Minting costs for each Vintage is calculated separately and added together for the final Minting cost.

Shoe-Minting has a 48-hour cool down for both Vintages - Sneakers can still be used for movement.

View how the MoveFi reward system works.

Referral Program:

The MoveFi referral system allows users to develop their own follower group and earn rewards. Any users can become a referrer by sending your invitation link to other people. The more people who mint NFT through your invitation link, the more reward you get. However, the relationship between the referrer and the referee only exists for a 30-day-period. Each month, the MoveFi team will grant top referrer prizes and reset the leaderboard.

To be qualified for referral reward, the referrer must own at least 01 Sneaker NFT in their wallet.

Rental System:

The MoveFi Rental Marketplace connects owners of Sneaker NFT with potential renters. By offering the technical foundation for a smart Rental system, MoveFi allows NFT owners to earn passive income even when they are not using the Sneaker NFT. Additionally, the renting system relieves renters of the initial investment, allowing more users to join the MoveFi ecosystem.

MoveFi Marketplace:

The Marketplace is where users can rent/lease or sell/buy their NFT Sneakers and Gems. A simple filter and sort function is available in the Marketplace for easy navigation.

Social Media:

· Website: https://movefi.app/

· Twitter: https://twitter.com/movefi_app/

· Telegram group: https://t.me/movefi_official/

· Telegram channel: https://t.me/movefi_ann/

· Discord: https://discord.gg/QU99mn3CWt

MoveFi Contact: hello@movefi.app

Media Contact Name: Christian Reed

Media Contact Email: contact@coinzy.co

555 W 5th Street, #211, Los Angeles, 90013, CA, United States of America

SOURCE: Coinzy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701039/MoveFi--A-New-Wave-In-The-Move-To-Earn-Revolution

Recommended Stories

  • Musk’s Twitter Deal Is No Sure Thing

    If you believe in Elon Musk, then here is a pot of free money that Wall Street is ignoring.

  • Meta withdraws Ukraine war content policy guidance request

    The board, which can make binding decisions on specific thorny content moderation appeals and give policy recommendations, said it was "disappointed" by the decision. A Meta spokesman declined to give more information about the policies on which it was seeking guidance or about the specific concerns.

  • Adidas campaign showcasing diverse breasts banned for ‘explicit nudity’

    Advertising Standards Authority recieved 24 complaints about the adverts

  • Texas law inspired by Trump bans to take effect against Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

    A federal appeals court ruling cleared the way for a Texas law that will allow any state resident banned from social media for their views to sue.

  • Introducing ESG Talk: The Go-To Podcast for the Latest ESG Trends, Topics, and Tips

    ESG is a business transformation topic that demands more than virtue signaling, provocative social media rants, and hot takes.

  • Fox disputes reporting regarding Tom Brady’s contract

    A couple of companies owned by Rupert Murdoch apparently are at odds over the specifics of Tom Brady‘s broadcasting deal with Fox. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, a publication owned by Murdoch’s News Corp., reported on Tuesday that Fox will pay Brady $375 million on a 10-year deal that commences when he retires [more]

  • How to Invest in Metaverse

    The metaverse is a speculative idea more than a specific product or service. It does not exist yet, nor will it be a specific product or service if it is developed. But it is backed by a lot of smart … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in Metaverse appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Looking Glass Labs CEO Interviewed on Own the Moment Podcast on May 12, 2022

    Looking Glass Labs Ltd. ("LGL" or the "Company") (NEO: NFTX) (FRA: H1N), a leading Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams, is pleased to announce that its Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), Dorian Banks, has recorded an interview on the "Own the Moment" ("OTM") podcast (the "Podcast") for Own the Moment NFT, Inc. The episode was hosted by the founders of OTM, TJ Laessig and

  • Elon Musk says he will hand Twitter over to YouTube star MrBeast if he ‘dies’

    ‘If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya,’ Musk wrote

  • Texas’ social media law is what real censorship looks like

    Elon Musk has preached free speech on Twitter, but now he's looking at a real threat to free speech.

  • China's internet users are paying close attention to the crypto crash

    While China has banned cryptocurrency trading, its people remain interested in the ups and downs of the crypto market, not least because many of them have found workarounds and continue to buy and sell all sorts of tokens. As my colleague Jacquelyn wrote, the crash is happening in tandem with the depegging of algorithmic stablecoin terraUSD (UST). A stablecoin is a digital currency that is pegged to a more stable reserve asset like the U.S. dollar or gold and is designed to reduce volatility while offering the benefits of a digital currency, like speedy transactions.

  • Michael Owen under fire for football NFT promotion

    Footballer Michael Owen has come under fire for promoting a new crypto investment and claiming it could not fall in value.

  • Elon Musk Says His Twitter Plans Align With EU’s New Social-Media Rules

    The tech entrepreneur met with Europe’s commissioner for the internal market during a visit to Austin, Texas, where the two discussed the European Union’s new Digital Services Act, or DSA.

  • A four-step business plan for Elon Musk as he prepares to buy Twitter

    Elon Musk may be the world’s richest person, but he still needs money from investors to buy Twitter for $44 billion. The CEO (and largest individual shareholder) of Tesla has promised to take the social media company private in a deal valuing Twitter 38% premium above the share price. In a pitch deck shown to investors in recent weeks, according to the New York Times, Musk has said he will cut Twitter’s reliance on ads to less than 50% of revenue (down from about 90%), while quadrupling Twitter’s user base and revenue to 931 million and $26.4 billion, respectively, by 2028.

  • Azuki NFT Founder Admits to Abandoning Past Projects

    The project’s floor price has dropped dramatically following the news.

  • Netflix May Launch Cheaper Ad-Supported Plan in Q4 2022

    Netflix may dive into the ad-supported VOD space as soon as the fourth quarter of 2022 — and crack down on freeloaders who use paying customers’ passwords — sooner than it originally signaled. Last month, as Netflix reported an unexpected drop in streaming subscribers in Q1 and forecast a 2 million sub loss for the […]

  • Elon Musk says he supports Twitter law that would take down legal but harmful content

    A video posted by EU Comissioner Thierry Breton showed Mr Musk saying the Digital Services Act is ‘exactly aligned with my thinking’

  • Russian-backed separatist regions of east Ukraine block Facebook, Instagram

    Moscow recognised the two separatist regions as independent on Feb. 21, and three days later launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in what it calls a "special military operation" aimed partly at protecting Russian-speakers there. "Access to the information resources of the American company Meta, which allows calls for violence against Russian-speaking users on its social networks, has already been blocked," the DNR's communications ministry said in a statement.

  • Musk Says He Would Lift Twitter Ban on Trump

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • Elon Musk Says He Would Overturn Twitter’s Donald Trump Ban

    Could Donald Trump return to Twitter after all? Elon Musk, who has reached a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, said the social network’s permanent ban on the 45th U.S. president was a “morally bad decision” and “flat-out wrong” — one that Musk would overturn, if he successfully closes the deal. Twitter’s ban of Trump […]