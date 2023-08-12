Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) Consensus Forecasts Have Become A Little Darker Since Its Latest Report

It's shaping up to be a tough period for Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA), which a week ago released some disappointing quarterly results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at US$8.4m, but statutory earnings fell catastrophically short, with a loss of US$0.27 some 93% larger than what the analysts had predicted. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Movella Holdings after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the three analysts covering Movella Holdings provided consensus estimates of US$35.8m revenue in 2023, which would reflect an uncomfortable 10% decline over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Movella Holdings forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.05 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$45.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.20 in 2023. It looks like sentiment has declined substantially in the aftermath of these results, with a pretty serious reduction to revenue estimates and a pretty serious reduction to earnings per share numbers as well.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 25% to US$3.38. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Movella Holdings at US$4.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$2.40. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Movella Holdings shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Movella Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that revenue is expected to slow, with a forecast annualised decline of 20% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 9.3% over the last year. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.4% per year. It's pretty clear that Movella Holdings' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates underperformance compared to the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Movella Holdings' future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Movella Holdings going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Movella Holdings (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

