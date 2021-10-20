U.S. markets close in 4 hours 26 minutes

Movement Industries Corporation Expands Domestic Reach with New Contracts

Movement Industries Corp.
·3 min read
In this article:
Company Grows into Supporting Gulf of Mexico LNG Platforms

Houston, TX, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Movement Industries Corporation (OTC PINK: MVNT) (the “Company”) has announced that it has continued its domestic reach with new valve sales into the Gulf of Mexico Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) platforms. Mr. Linh Nguyen, CEO of the Company, stated, “We are continuing to grow our revenue with new engineering projects, performance testing and providing supplies to major Subsea contractors. We are also proud to report that the Company has also been approved by the United States government for pursuit of government contracts.”

Our recent success includes:

  • Engineering and supply of long lead critical process butterfly valves;

  • Performance of hydrostatic testing along with customer Factory Acceptance Testing;

  • Supporting offshore LNG platforms in the Gulf of Mexico;

  • Supply to one of the top major Subsea Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractors;

  • Approval and certification for potential US governmental contracts.

In closing, Mr. Nguyen said, “I would like to congratulate our team for the many hours of work to secure new contracts as well as the additional time and effort spent in positioning our Company for the potential upcoming governmental contracts. We also want to thank our stakeholders for their continued support as we grow our Company. As we move forward, we will continue to provide updates for our stakeholders.”

About Movement Industries Corporation

Movement Industries Corporation invests in emerging growth companies in energy, oil & gas, renewables, agricultural and industrial manufacturing sectors. Movement's executive management team brings over 50 years of experience in the global energy market. The Company’s growth strategy includes deepening products and services offered to existing customers as well as acquiring complementary business units and new customers.

Stay up-to-date by following Movement Industries at twitter.com/mvmntin or subscribe to updates at our website at https://mvmnt.in.

To learn more about Hi-Alloy Valve, please visit our website at: www.hialloyvalve.com.

Please direct all inquiries to:

Contact Information:

MVNT Shareholder/Investor Inquiries

1-713-856-9777

ir@mvmnt.in

Safe Harbor Statement – In addition to historical information, this press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company’s future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company’s business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company’s website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.


