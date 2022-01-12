U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

Movement Industries Corporation (OTC: MVNT) Provides 2021 Recap and 2022 Outlook

Movement Industries Corp.
·4 min read
In this article:
Company Reviews Highlights and Next Steps

Houston, TX, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Movement Industries Corporation (OTC PINK: MVNT) (the “Company”) provides stakeholders with a 2021 review and outlook of plans for 2022. Mr. Linh Nguyen, CEO of the Company, stated: “Despite the challenges of Covid, the Company has continued to perform well in multiple key areas of its businesses. Additionally, it has been good to see key analysts reporting the oil and natural gas markets have rebounded last year with a positive outlook for the current year.”

2021 highlights include:

  • Engineering and supply of lead critical process valves for existing and major clients;

  • Product launch of iChem, the Company fully integrated SaaS (Software as a Service) product with a hardware platform based on cellular and satellite communication modules and allows for monitoring and control of all chemical injection assets;

  • Projects in Canada and Europe, which includes design, engineering, machining, fabrication, assembly and testing processes;

  • Project in Asia providing engineering and design with support of the local regions of numerous valves;

  • Supporting with products and services for offshore LNG platforms in multiple locations around the world;

  • Supplying engineering and various products to several major subsea EPC contractors; and

  • Completed the application and certified for Sam.gov, which has the potential to lead to the Company securing larger government contracts.

Recent highlights include:

  • The Company’s shell status designation has been removed by the OTC Markets;

  • The Company has returned to Pink Current status; and

  • During the recent Covid challenges, the Company is proud to report that it has retained all its important team members.

2022 focus items:

  • With the increased activities in the oil and natural gas markets, the Company fully expects its pumps and valves divisions to increase sales and revenues; and

  • The Company is currently in negotiations to secure contracts for additional revenue derived from the United States, Mexico and the Middle East contracts.

In closing, Mr. Nguyen said, “I want to thank our management team for their outstanding efforts during 2021 and thank our stakeholders for their ongoing support as the Company grows and expands its projects worldwide.”

About Movement Industries Corporation

Movement Industries Corporation invests in emerging growth companies in energy, oil & gas, renewables, agricultural and industrial manufacturing sectors. Movement's executive management team brings over 50 years of experience in the global energy market. The Company’s growth strategy includes deepening products and services offered to existing customers as well as acquiring complementary business units and new customers.

Stay up-to-date by following Movement Industries at twitter.com/mvmntin or subscribe to updates at our website at https://mvmnt.in.

To learn more about Hi-Alloy Valve, please visit our website at: www.hialloyvalve.com.

Please direct all inquiries to:

Contact Information:

MVNT Shareholder/Investor Inquiries

1-713-856-9777

ir@mvmnt.in

Safe Harbor Statement – In addition to historical information, this press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company’s future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company’s business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company’s website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.


