Movement Mortgage Welcomes Shelley Smith as Chief People Officer

·2 min read

INDIAN LAND, S.C., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Movement Mortgage (Movement), the nation's sixth-largest retail mortgage lender, is expanding its leadership team with the addition of Shelley Smith as the company's new chief people officer.

Shelley Smith will serve as Chief People Officer for Movement Mortgage.

Prior to joining Movement, Smith served as vice president and HR business partner at TIAA. With 25 years of experience as a strategic HR leader in progressive and intellectually challenging environments, Smith has held leadership positions with several Fortune 500 companies including Hyatt Hotels, PepsiCo and Bank of America.

In her new role as chief people officer, Smith will lead Movement's human resources team and is responsible for critical people-centered functions such as onboarding, talent management, total rewards (compensation, benefits and payroll) and engagement.

"I am beyond excited to join Movement and partner with an amazing team in service to the most important part of the organization – the people!" says Smith. "My passion for leadership, development, teaching financial acumen and helping others reach their goals is directly aligned to the mission of this remarkable organization."

"We are so excited to have Shelley join the Movement team as our chief people officer," says Movement President Mike Brennan. "Shelley's passion for people and commitment to excellence is a perfect fit for our organization. I'm thrilled for what's to come under her leadership."

Smith holds a BS from University of Maryland College Park and an MS from Johns Hopkins University. She lives in Charlotte, NC with her husband and their three children. Smith currently serves as board chair for YWCA Central Carolinas, and she and her family enjoy traveling, hiking, biking and cooking for friends and family.

About Movement Mortgage 

Movement Mortgage exists to love and value people by leading a Movement of Change in its industry, corporate culture and communities. Funding approximately $30 billion in residential mortgages annually, Movement is the sixth-largest retail mortgage lender in the U.S. Movement is best known for its innovative mortgage process and referable experience, which begins with Upfront Underwriting and a seven-day loan processing goal. The company employs more than 4,000 people, has more than 650 branches in the U.S. and is licensed in 50 states. After funding its balance sheet and investing in future growth, Movement's profits are paid to its primary shareholder, the nonprofit Movement Foundation. To date, Movement Foundation has received more than $360 million of Movement profit to invest in schools, affordable housing, communities and global outreach. For more information, visit www.movement.com

Movement Mortgage welcomes Sarah Middleton as chief growth officer and Kevin McGovern as director of coaching. (PRNewsfoto/Movement Mortgage)
