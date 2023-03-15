Movers Offered Professional Advice On Choosing The Best International Removal Company

London, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London, England -

UK based PSS International Removals has published a new guide that explains how anyone can find the best removal company for an upcoming move overseas. The guide was authored by Liam Witham, CEO of PSS International Removals, and it holds a wealth of insight into the industry and the challenges a customer may face.

One of the most trying experiences a person can have is probably moving into a new home, and international moves are even more difficult. A person should choose one of the top international removal companies, one with a solid reputation and a track record of success, to guarantee that the move goes without a hitch. International house removals are always risky, so choosing a company with these qualities is crucial.

Liam Witham says, "Choosing the right international removal is vital to ensure you have a smooth and stress-free moving experience. Whilst making sure they have the right professional accreditations is a start, there are many tips that can ensure you pick the best international removal company for your needs. We hope this guide will make the selection process a lot easier for people moving overseas."



The first tip the post offers is to begin planning (and acting) well in advance in order to avoid being too hasty as the move date draws near. It is best not to wait until the last minute to select a removal company, for instance, because someone moving abroad will have a lot of moving parts to coordinate. Ideally, they should start researching international removal companies at least six months in advance of the move and then obtain quotes at least three months in advance.

It can be helpful to make a list of potential international moving companies with the help of a variety of resources, such as Google, migration forums, and recommendations from friends and professionals. The customer can select the top three international moving companies to receive a formal quote by using certain criteria (listed in the post) to narrow down the list. The chosen providers may be invited to conduct a home survey, giving them the opportunity to accurately determine the customer's needs and gain a better understanding of the move's overall requirements. A virtual video survey might be sufficient if there are only a few smaller items to ship.



Once all companies have provided quotes, they should be carefully compared, making sure to ensure like-for-like comparisons. The last step is to assess each business, compare the services they provide, and judge both quality and cost. When comparing quotes, customers should not be afraid to ask any questions that may come up. The decision regarding which business is best for their needs can hopefully be made at that point.



There are several factors to take into account when choosing the right removal company. Doing so will help the customer choose the option that is best for their particular situation. There are many businesses that advertise that they provide international moving services, but moving across town or even across the country and shipping goods abroad are very different challenges. A moving company that specializes in international relocations will be familiar with the challenges of export packing, paperwork, negotiating with shipping lines, customs clearance, and delivery in the destination nation.

The gold standard for all removals companies in the UK is membership of the British Association of Removers (BAR), which has quality standards that are acknowledged by Trading Standards. Customers should ensure that the international removal company they ultimately choose is a BAR Overseas Group member if they are moving abroad.



Additionally, they should confirm that the international moving company being considered is a member of the Advanced Payment Guarantee Scheme. This will guarantee that the removal costs are covered in the event that the business fails. In the event of any issues, the program promises to reimburse a customer’s removal expenses or make sure the move is carried out. It can be advantageous to select a local company for domestic moves, but most people will discover that the best international moving companies tend to have nationwide coverage and either local or regional crews to handle the packing and collection of possessions.

As a result, while it may seem more convenient to select a company with a local office, this is less crucial than their experience and credentials in managing international moves. Throughout the United Kingdom, PSS has a number of offices and depots, making them invaluable for customers both within and outside the region.



Customers can choose from a variety of service options, including container shipping for international moves, road freight for Europe, box or luggage shipping for local moves, and even air freight for time-sensitive shipments. When it comes to getting an estimate, a home or video survey is a great way for them to evaluate a business and how they operate as well. It is also the most accurate way for an international removals company to determine the volume of the customer’s belongings and other requirements.

PSS International Removals is very highly regarded as one of the best international removal companies in the UK and worldwide. They have the highest 'Excellent' rating on Trustpilot with one customer, Jill Ginsson recently commenting, "From start to finish all staff were helpful, efficient, professional and friendly. I rang to speak to the office staff several times and nothing was too much trouble for them. Craig ad Rob who came to collect the item were brilliant. Watching them packing gave me confidence that my item would arrive safely."



To learn more about choosing the best international removal company, PSS International Removals, people may visit the company’s official website to read the guide or contact their office via phone or email. PSS International Removals can also be found on social media.

