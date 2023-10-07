Movers & Shakers: Bill Yelenak chosen to lead The Providers' Council in Framingham

Bill Yelenak has been promoted from chief operating officer to chief executive officer at The Providers’ Council, which is based in Framingham and is the largest human services membership association in Massachusetts.

Yelenak, who has been with the organization for more than 16 years, replaces Michael Weekes, who stepped down after 25 years leading the organization.

As COO, he oversaw association team members and helped run the organization’s annual convention, the largest of its kind in the Northeast. Yelenak has also been a steady presence on Beacon Hill, where he often testifies on legislation pertaining to key human services provider issues.

Yelenak

A former journalist, Yelenak holds an MBA from Suffolk University and a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University.

Founded in 1975, The Providers' Council has nearly 220 members throughout the state.

#########

Two Bowditch & Dewey attorneys were recently named "Top Women of Law" by Massachusetts Lawyer’s Weekly.

Samantha McDonald and Lynette Paczkowski, both partners at the firm, received the award that honors exceptional female attorneys who are pioneers, educators, trail blazers and role models.

McDonald concentrates on business and real estate law, regularly steering commercial real estate deals to closing. She represents both buyers and sellers of commercial real estate and advises property owners on landlord-tenant disputes and environmental issues.

She earned her law degree at Suffolk University Law School and holds a bachelor’s degree from Clark University.

McDonald

Paczkowski, a past president of the Worcester County Bar Association, refocused her practice in 2019 from general litigation to domestic relations and probate litigation. She now routinely helps people navigate divorces, child custody issues, prenuptial agreements, trust disputes, estate administration claims and breach of fiduciary duty cases. She also continues to represent companies and individuals in commercial litigation.

Story continues

She earned her law degree at Boston College Law School and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Paczkowski

Bowditch & Dewey has offices in Framingham, Worcester and Boston. It handles sophisticated transactions, challenging litigation and complex regulatory issues.

######

Kathleen Burke was recntly named art director at Sundin Marketing in Sherborn.

Their responsibilities include supporting the account executive team in designing collateral and advertising projects for clients while implementing brand standards across all projects.

Burke

Burke brings more than five years of graphic design experience, having previously held the position of graphic designer at Residential Properties Ltd, where they oversaw implementing updated brand standards, designed print advertisements, and led multiple high-stake campaigns.

Burke holds a bachelor of fine arts degree with a concentration in graphic design from Arcadia University.

Founded in 1976, Sundin Marketing is a full-service marketing and advertising agency.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Bowditch Dewey Framingham has two top women attorneys of law